Nikon has released firmware version 2.00 for its ZR cinema camera, introducing RED’s colour science to H.265 recording alongside improvements to noise reduction, focusing and external monitoring. The update allows filmmakers to use RED’s Log3G10 tone curve and REDWideGamut RGB colour space without recording in the camera’s more storage-intensive R3D NE RAW format.

Previously, the Log3G10 and REDWideGamut RGB combination was only available when recording in R3D NE. With the new firmware, filmmakers can select these options when shooting H.265, retaining access to RED’s colour grading workflow while producing considerably smaller files. This could be particularly useful for documentary, commercial and independent filmmakers who want greater flexibility in post-production without the storage demands associated with RAW recording.

Nikon has also expanded high-ISO noise reduction controls, introducing four settings for H.265 footage recorded using either Log3G10 or N-Log. Users can now choose between Off, Low, Normal and High depending on the lighting conditions and the amount of processing required. The same adjustment is available when recording ProRes 422 HQ with N-Log, giving filmmakers more control over how noise is handled when working at higher sensitivities.

Another improvement concerns focus peaking, which can now be used while recording R3D NE footage with a 3D LUT applied. This provides additional assistance when focusing manually, particularly when shooting with a monitoring LUT that changes the appearance of the image. The update also allows 3D LUTs to be displayed through the camera’s HDMI output, so external monitors can show a preview closer to the intended final colour grade rather than the flatter appearance of Log footage.

Nikon says it has also significantly reduced black-level fluctuations between frames, addressing occasional flickering in darker areas of recorded footage. This should be particularly beneficial when filming scenes with deep shadows or low-key lighting, where variations in black levels can become noticeable during playback.

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The update introduces further customisation options for the ZR’s controls, allowing photographers and filmmakers to assign ISO sensitivity, exposure compensation, white balance and colour temperature adjustments to the front and rear command dials. View Assist and 3D LUT display functions can also be assigned to the camera’s three Fn buttons, although Nikon notes that View Assist can be toggled during recording, while 3D LUT display switching is available when recording has stopped.

Firmware version 2.00 is available through Nikon’s official Download Centre, where ZR owners can find the update and its accompanying installation instructions. Further information about the camera is available on Nikon’s UK ZR product page.

Press release

Firmware 2.00 for Nikon ZR is here

RED colour, smaller files

Previously only available when shooting in R3D NE, RED’s Log3G10 tone curve and REDWideGamut RGB colour space are now options when using H.265. This gives users access to RED colour science for colour grading but with much smaller files.

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Firmware 2.00 for the Nikon ZR brings RED colour science to H.265. Improved ISO noise reduction in H.265 Log

There are now four levels of high ISO noise reduction available when recording H.265 with either Log3G10 or N-Log. You can choose off/low/normal or high, depending on the scenario, for much cleaner results. This function is also available when filming in ProRes422HG/N-Log.

Four levels of high ISO noise reduction are now available when recoding H.265. New focus peaking options

Focus peaking is now available while recording in R3D NE with a 3D LUT, bringing another level of focus assistance when shooting with this combination.

3D LUT via HDMI output – You can now view Log or RAW footage with a LUT on external monitors as well as the camera monitor, making it easier to monitor footage that will look close to your intended final look instead of the flat, grey footage you get with Log.

View 3D LUT on an external monitor for greater flexibility on set. Reduced black flicker – Black level fluctuation between frames has been greatly suppressed, which means a significant reduction in the flicker that is occasionally visible in dark areas of the frame.

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Command dial customisation – The ZR controls become even more customisable, allowing you to assign different functions to the command dials. ISO sensitivity, exposure compensation, White Balance and colour temperature can now be controlled via both the front and rear command dials.

Control View Assist/3D LUT via Fn button – You can now toggle 3D LUT/View Assist display on and off using any of the three Fn buttons on the Nikon ZR. View Assist can be turned on and off during recording, while 3D LUT can be turned on and off when recording has stopped.

Toggle 3D LUT/View Assist on and off using any of the ZR’s three Fn buttons. With these and other new features, the Nikon ZR cinema camera continues to evolve, increasing creative possibilities and bringing Hollywood-level RED colour science to everyone. For a full list of the updates and bug fixes contained in FW2.00, click here.