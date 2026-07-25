Chinese lens adapter manufacturer Megadap is claiming a world’s first with a lens adapter that brings autofocus functions to Leica M lenses when used on a Canon RF body. The Megadap M2RF also accepts further lens mount converters, so lenses from almost any other mount can be used and gain the same AF benefits.

Working with the AF systems of both full frame and APS-C Canon RF bodies, the Megadap M2RF supports Dual Pixel AF, Face/Eye detection, subject tracking and continuous AF. The adapter brings AF to these manual-focus lenses using an electric helical drive system to vary the distance between the rear element of the lens and the camera’s sensor. It can also use this drive to create an extra extension of up to 4.5mm that enables macro focusing even in lenses that have no macro facility.

Before mounting on the camera the adapter has to be programmed via supplied software with aperture data for the lenses that will be used. Users can select four aperture values that will synchronise with the camera’s readout display and Exif data logging. The four-way switch on the adapter has to be shifted to one of the four positions that correspond with the aperture set on the lens and the aperture value assigned before use. Other apertures can be used, but they won’t register correctly in the Exif data, and Megadap says setting a different aperture to that programmed could impact AF speed and accuracy. The adapter comes pre-programmed with data and settings for the Leica Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4 ASPH, Leica Summicron-M 35 f/2 ASPH, ZEISS Biogon T* 2.8/25 ZM and the Voigtlander 50 mm/1:1.2 Nokton aspherical II. Users can overwrite these lens details with those of their own lenses, but only data for four lenses can be stored on the M2RF at any one time.

Default lens data that comes pre-loaded in the Megadap M2RF lens adapter. This can be over-written to suit the lenses users want to mount

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Firmware can be updated via the supplied software and the USC-C connector, and users are able to customise the Exif data the camera will record.

While the M2RF adapter accepts Leica M-mount lenses directly to the mount, Megadap says additional mount converters can be stacked on this mount, so that lenses from other systems, such as Nikon F, Pentax K and Olympus OM can be used. Each of those lenses will need an adapter to convert it to Leica M, so a Pentax K lens will need a PK-M adapter to make the lens M mount, so it can then be mounted to the M2RF. Megadap says the adapter can safely hold lenses weighing up to 500g, and that heavier models will need to be supported or mounted separately.

This four way switch allows users to indicate which aperture is in use The AF/MF button controls focus modes, as well as selecting the lens in use

Made from black anodised aluminium with silver matte pearl nickel electroplating to match the style of Leica M lenses, the Megadap M2RF will cost $399 in the US market. Prices for the rest of the world have yet to be announced. The Megadap M2RF is expected to begin shipping at the end of July 2026.

For more information see the Megadap website.

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Press Release

23rd July 2026

Megadap Launches the World’s First Leica M to Canon RF Autofocus Adapter

Ningxia China, 23rd July 2026 – Megadap, an innovative manufacturer specialising in camera lens accessories, is proud to announce the launch of its new Leica M Lens to Canon RF camera Autofocus Adapter. Designed for both full-frame and APS-C Canon RF cameras, this innovative adapter brings autofocus capability to manual focus Leica M lenses, allowing photographers to enjoy the timeless character of these iconic lenses with the convenience of modern autofocus.

The M2RF adapter combines advanced technology with thoughtful design to enhance the shooting experience through a range of powerful features:

Excellent Autofocus Performance: Powered by the electronic helical drive system, the M2RF delivers fast, responsive and accurate focusing. It fully supports Canon Dual Pixel AF, including Eye Detection, Subject Tracking, Face Priority & AF-C.

Powered by the electronic helical drive system, the M2RF delivers fast, responsive and accurate focusing. It fully supports Canon Dual Pixel AF, including Eye Detection, Subject Tracking, Face Priority & AF-C. Maximum 4.5mm Extension: Reduces the minimum focusing distance, enabling close-up and macro photography

Reduces the minimum focusing distance, enabling close-up and macro photography In-Body Image Stabilisation (IBIS) Support: Fully compatible with Canon’s in-body image stabilisation system for improved handheld shooting.

Fully compatible with Canon’s in-body image stabilisation system for improved handheld shooting. 4-step Aperture Lever: Realises manual synchronisation between the camera’s displayed aperture value and the actual lens aperture.

Realises manual synchronisation between the camera’s displayed aperture value and the actual lens aperture. EXIF Logging: Records the lens name, focal length and aperture value for up to 4 different lenses.

Records the lens name, focal length and aperture value for up to 4 different lenses. Quick AF/MF Switch: Easy switch between autofocus and manual focus with a single click or activate macro mode with a double click.

Easy switch between autofocus and manual focus with a single click or activate macro mode with a double click. Compatibility with non M-mount lenses: Compatible with Leica M-mount lenses from Leica, Voigtländer, Zeiss, and many other manufacturers. The adapter also supports stacking with additional adapters, allowing users to mount lenses from other systems, such as Nikon F to Leica M to Canon RF, for even greater versatility.

Compatible with Leica M-mount lenses from Leica, Voigtländer, Zeiss, and many other manufacturers. The adapter also supports stacking with additional adapters, allowing users to mount lenses from other systems, such as Nikon F to Leica M to Canon RF, for even greater versatility. Premium Build: Crafted from black anodised aluminium with silver matte pearl nickel electroplating to complement the premium aesthetics of Leica M lenses.

The M2RF adapter also features user-upgradable firmware and customizable EXIF settings. With the included Type C adapter and Megadap software, users can easily install the latest firmware updates on both Windows and macOS, ensuring continued performance improvements and expanded compatibility.



The adapter is designed to safely support lenses weighing up to 500g. For lenses exceeding this weight, we recommend providing additional manual support to ensure optimal autofocus performance and protect the adapter during use.

Pricing and Availability

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Megadap is pleased to announce that the M2RF autofocus adapter will be offered at US$399 per unit in the US market, with pricing varying in different countries. The M2RF will be available for purchase through Megadap distributor’s official webstore as well as authorised resellers.

Customers can place their orders immediately, as the product is ready to ship. (http://www.megadap.net/)

About Megadap: Megadap is a forward-thinking manufacturer specialising in innovative camera lens accessories. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on empowering photographers, Megadap continuously pushes the boundaries of technology to provide cutting-edge solutions that enhance creative possibilities.