Tamron’s new 16-50mm f/2.8 A standard zoom is due to arrive for Nikon Z-mount cameras on 19 November, giving Nikon’s APS-C users another option for everyday photography without the bulk of a larger fast-aperture lens. The lens is already available for Sony E and Canon RF mounts, with a Fujifilm X version scheduled for December.

First announced in October, the Tamron 16-50mm f/2.8 A (Model B091) combines a constant f/2.8 maximum aperture with a 16–50mm focal range, equivalent to 24–75mm on Nikon, Sony and Fujifilm APS-C cameras. That makes it suitable for everything from landscapes and group photographs to portraits and everyday snapshots, while the wider 16mm starting point gives photographers a little more room to work with than a typical 18mm kit zoom.

The constant f/2.8 aperture is another attraction, particularly for photographers upgrading from a slower kit lens. It allows more light through at the longer end of the zoom range, helping with shutter speeds in dimmer conditions and giving greater control over background blur. Tamron has also fitted the lens with its VXD linear motor autofocus system, designed for fast, quiet focusing when shooting stills or video.

Portability is a big part of the appeal. The Nikon Z version weighs 315g and measures 81.6mm long, making it a manageable companion for smaller DX-format bodies. The lens also focuses as close as 15cm at 16mm, which could be useful for photographing small objects or details while keeping some of their surroundings in the frame.

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Tamron has included moisture-resistant construction and a fluorine coating on the front element, along with a redesigned exterior it calls Toned Profile Next. There’s also a front lens cap with a strap hole, intended to make the cap easier to keep track of when working outdoors.

Tamron 16-50mm f/2.8 A: key specifications

Specification Details Model B091 Format APS-C Focal length 16–50mm Maximum aperture Constant f/2.8 Optical construction 14 elements in 10 groups Autofocus VXD linear motor Minimum focus distance 0.15m wide / 0.29m telephoto Maximum magnification 1:4.5 wide / 1:4.8 telephoto Aperture blades 7, rounded Filter thread 55mm Nikon Z dimensions 70mm diameter × 81.6mm long Nikon Z weight 315g

The Tamron 16-50mm f/2.8 A is priced at £419.99 RRP for Nikon Z and Canon RF mounts, while the Sony E and Fujifilm X versions have an RRP of £399.99.

The Sony and Canon versions launched on 29 October, with Nikon Z following on 19 November and Fujifilm X scheduled for 17 December. UK retailers including Park Cameras and CameraWorld are listing the Nikon version at £419.