Tamron is bringing its 20-40mm F2.8 Di III VXD lens to Nikon Z mount cameras, giving full-frame mirrorless users a compact, fast-aperture zoom designed for everything from everyday photography to vlogging.

The new Nikon Z version will launch on 22 October 2026, offering an unusual focal range that stretches from an ultra-wide 20mm to a more natural 40mm view. It also maintains a constant F2.8 aperture throughout the zoom range, making it useful for low-light shooting and creating blurred backgrounds.

One of the lens’s biggest selling points is its portability. Weighing just 380g and measuring 88.7mm in length, the 20-40mm F2.8 is designed to be an easy addition to a travel or everyday camera kit without sacrificing a bright aperture.

At 20mm, the lens is wide enough for landscapes, interiors and handheld vlogging, while the 40mm end offers a more natural perspective for portraits and everyday snapshots. It can also be used on APS-C cameras, where it provides a 30-60mm full-frame equivalent focal range.

The relatively short zoom range also makes it an interesting alternative to carrying separate wide-angle and standard prime lenses, particularly for photographers who regularly switch between wider compositions and tighter framing.

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Autofocus is handled by Tamron’s VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) linear motor, which promises fast, precise and smooth focusing for both stills and video. The lens also offers close-up shooting capabilities, with a minimum focusing distance of just 0.17m at 20mm and a maximum magnification ratio of 1:3.8. That means photographers can get close to smaller subjects while still including plenty of the surrounding scene.

Other features include a 12-element, 11-group optical construction, nine-blade circular diaphragm, 67mm filter thread and compatibility with the Tamron Lens Utility app. There’s also a 65-degree zoom ring rotation, moisture-resistant construction and a fluorine coating for added protection.

Tamron includes a flower-shaped lens hood and front and rear caps in the box. The company has confirmed the October launch date, although pricing has yet to be announced.

Tamron 20-40mm f/2.8 Di III VXD Specifications

Model A062 Focal Length 20-40mm Maximum Aperture F2.8 Angle of View (diagonal) 94°30′-56°49′ (for full-frame mirrorless format) Optical Construction 12 elements in 11 groups Minimum Object Distance 0.17m / 6.7in (WIDE), 0.29m / 11.4in (TELE) Maximum Magnification Ratio 1:3.8 (WIDE) / 1:5.1 (TELE) Filter Size φ67mm Maximum Diameter φ74.4mm Length* 88.7mm (3.5in) Weight 380g (13.4oz) Aperture Blades** 9 (circular diaphragm) Minimum Aperture F22 Standard Accessories Flower-shaped hood, Front cap, Rear cap Mount Nikon Z mount

Press release

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Class-Leading* Compact Fast-Aperture Standard Zoom Lens 20-40mm F2.8 (Model A062) for Nikon Z mount Full-Frame Mirrorless

October 8, 2026 – Tamron Co., Ltd. (President & CEO: Shogo Sakuraba; Headquarters: Saitama City, Japan; “TAMRON”), a leading manufacturer of optics for diverse applications, announces the launch of the 20-40mm F/2.8 Di III VXD (Model A062), a fast-aperture standard zoom lens, compatible with Nikon Z mount full-frame mirrorless cameras.

PRODUCT NAME 20-40mm F/2.8 Di III VXD (Model A062)

For Nikon Z mount DATE OF LAUNCH October 22, 2026

Product Overview

The 20-40mm F/2.8 Di III VXD (Model A062) is a fast-aperture standard zoom lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras. Perfectly balancing portability and exceptional rendering, it delivers class-leading* compactness and light weight. It is the go-to lens for everything from daily snapshots and travel to dedicated creative work.

The 20-40mm F2.8 features a unique focal range. Starting at 20mm, the ultra-wide setting captures dynamic landscapes with a powerful sense of depth, while the 40mm end is perfect for everyday snapshots and portraits.

The 20-40mm F2.8 features a unique focal range. Starting at 20mm, the ultra-wide setting captures dynamic landscapes with a powerful sense of depth, while the 40mm end is perfect for everyday snapshots and portraits.



When used with APS-C mirrorless cameras, it functions as a versatile zoom with a full-frame equivalent of 30-60mm. Its exceptional handling, thanks to the compact and lightweight design, is a significant advantage for video shooting. At 20mm, the wide focal length is ideal for vlogging and selfies. The AF drive features the VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) linear motor focus mechanism. This high-speed, high-precision system captures subjects smoothly and accurately for both stills and video.

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Furthermore, with an MOD (Minimum Object Distance) of 0.17m (6.7in) and a maximum magnification ratio of 1:3.8 at the 20mm wide end, it enables impressive wide macro photography, allowing you to get incredibly close to your subject while beautifully capturing the surrounding environment. Combining superb portability, a versatile focal range, and uncompromising optical performance, the 20-40mm F2.8 is the new choice in fast-aperture standard zoom lenses — ready to fulfill the creative vision of every photographer.

Product Features

1. Class-Leading Compactness — Redefining the Fast-Aperture Zoom

2. Expanding Your Creative Horizons from Ultra-Wide 20mm — A Seamless Flow to the Natural 40mm View

3. Mobility and High-Speed, High-Precision AF — The Perfect Support for Video and Vlogging

4. High Image Quality in a Compact Body — Powered by Specialized Lens Elements

5. Wide Macro Shooting with an MOD of 0.17m (6.7in) — Discover the Power of Close-Ups

6. Compatible with TAMRON Lens Utility™ Application

7. Enhanced Convenience and Operability

– Zoom Ring Rotation Angle of 65° — Smooth Zooming with Minimal Movement

– Enhanced Exterior Surface

8. Unified 67mm Filter Size

9. Supports Camera Key Functions

10. Protective Features (Moisture-Resistant Construction and Fluorine Coating)