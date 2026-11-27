Grays of Westminster has announced a selection of Black Friday offers on Nikon photography equipment, with one of the biggest savings available on the Nikon Z8. The professional full-frame mirrorless camera is now priced at £2,699 body-only, down from £3,699, representing a substantial £1,000 saving of approximately 27%. The London-based Nikon specialist is also offering discounts on professional NIKKOR Z lenses, selected battery grips and second-hand cameras.

The Nikon Z8 brings much of the technology found in the flagship Z9 into a body that is 30% smaller, making it an appealing option for photographers who want professional-level performance without the bulk of an integrated vertical grip. It features a 45.7MP stacked full-frame CMOS sensor, a 493-point autofocus system with subject and eye detection, a blackout-free electronic viewfinder and a four-axis tilting touchscreen. Its combination of high-resolution stills, fast continuous shooting and internal 8K video recording makes it particularly versatile for wildlife, sports, commercial photography and filmmaking.

Photographers looking to pair the Z8 with a professional standard zoom can also save £350 on the second-generation NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II, which has been reduced from £2,499 to £2,149. Weighing 675g, the redesigned lens features an internal zoom mechanism that maintains a consistent barrel length, making it easier to balance on a gimbal. It also incorporates Nikon’s Silky Swift Voice Coil Motor for faster and quieter autofocus. Eligible customers can claim a further £100 through Nikon’s Step into Z cashback promotion following the purchase of a qualifying new Nikon Z camera. The lens also qualifies for Nikon’s free five-year extended warranty, subject to registration and terms.

Additional savings on battery grips and pre-owned cameras

Grays of Westminster is offering an additional £50 off selected battery grips when purchased alongside a compatible Nikon mirrorless camera. The MB-N12 battery grip for the Z8 is reduced from £329 to £279, while the MB-N14 for the Z6III drops from £349 to £299. Both accessories feature dust- and drip-resistant construction, provide more comfortable vertical shooting and extend shooting time. Customers simply need to add the camera and corresponding grip to their basket before 30 November 2026 to receive the discount.

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There are also offers for photographers considering second-hand equipment. A pre-owned Nikon D5 DSLR is advertised at £2,000, while a black Nikon Zf mirrorless camera can be purchased for £1,305 using the promotional code BFSH26. The D5 is the CompactFlash version, graded EXC++ with 91,749 shutter actuations, while the Zf is graded MINT- and has recorded just 179 shutter actuations. Both listings showed only one unit remaining at the time of writing.

Grays of Westminster Black Friday deals

Product Original price Offer price Nikon Z8 body £3,699 £2,699 NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II £2,499 £2,149 Nikon Z6III body £2,199 £1,549 Nikon Z5II body £1,599 £1,499 MB-N12 battery grip for Z8 £329 £279 MB-N14 battery grip for Z6III £349 £299 Nikon D5 body (pre-owned) £2,200 £2,000 Nikon Zf body (pre-owned) £1,450 £1,305

Battery grip discounts require the purchase of a compatible camera body or kit. Pre-owned offers are advertised with the promotional code BFSH26.

The discounted prices on the Nikon Z8 and NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II form part of Nikon’s Winter Instant Savings promotion, which runs until 25 January 2027. However, the additional Black Friday battery grip discounts end on 30 November 2026. Interest-free financing is also advertised on selected products, subject to eligibility and terms.