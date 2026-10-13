The Sony a7 V has received a sizeable £400 discount, bringing the price of the full-frame mirrorless camera down to £2,399 from its previous price of £2,799. That’s a substantial saving for photographers looking to upgrade to Sony’s latest all-rounder without paying full price. Despite the lower price, the a7 V is still a high end camera that compares very well to the newest releases – it was itself launched only last year. At its heart is a 33MP partially stacked Exmor RS CMOS sensor, paired with Sony’s BIONZ XR2 processor. The combination delivers around 4.5 times faster sensor readout than the previous model could manage, allowing for blackout-free continuous shooting at up to 30fps with full autofocus and exposure tracking.

The autofocus system is also still a major selling point. The camera features 759 phase-detection points covering approximately 94% of the image area, alongside AI-powered subject recognition for people, animals, birds, insects, vehicles and aircraft. Sony also claims animal recognition has improved by around 30%, while bird recognition is up by roughly 50%.

For anyone shooting fast-moving subjects, the a7 V includes a Pre-Capture feature that can record images from up to one second before the shutter is fully pressed. There’s also a Continuous Shooting Speed Boost function for temporarily increasing burst speeds when the action picks up.

Video capabilities are equally impressive. The camera supports 4K recording at up to 120fps, while 4K 60fps footage benefits from 7K oversampling with full pixel readout and no pixel binning. It also offers 10-bit 4:2:2 recording, S-Log3 and S-Cinetone profiles for greater flexibility when editing.

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Elsewhere, photographers get up to 7.5 stops of in-body image stabilisation, a 3.68-million-dot OLED viewfinder and a 3.2-inch four-axis vari-angle touchscreen. Dual card slots supporting SD and CFexpress media, improved Wi-Fi connectivity and two USB-C ports round out the package.

At £2,399 for the body alone, the Sony a7 V now looks like a more tempting option for hybrid shooters who want strong stills performance and advanced video features in one camera.

Press release

Sony a7 V Mirrorless Camera Body

The Sony a7 V brings professional-grade speed and intelligence to a compact & durable full-frame camera body that’s ready for any creative challenge. Featuring a 33MP full-frame partially stacked sensor, BIONZ XR2 processor, advanced AI-powered autofocus and cinematic 4K 120p video, the a7 V delivers outstanding results for hybrid creators who demand both precision and freedom. With a lightweight, weather-resistant body, dual memory card slot (SD and CFExpress) and extended battery life, the Sony a7 V is ready to perform anywhere your creativity takes you.

Main features:

– 33MP partially stacked Exmor RS CMOS sensor

– BIONZ XR2 processor

– Advanced AI autofocus

– 759-point phase-detection AF with real-time tracking

– AI subject recognition

– 4K 60p 10-Bit video, S-Log3 & S-Cinetone

– 5-axis Image Stabilization up to 7.5-stops

– 3.68m-Dot EVF with 120 fps refresh rate

– 3.2-inch 4-axis vari-angle touchscreen

– 30fps shooting, speed boost, pre-captue

– CFexpress and SD memory card slots

– 2x USB-C ports

Newly developed 33.0 MP Full-frame partially stacked Exmor RS CMOS sensor

An enhanced partially stacked Exmor RS CMOS image sensor features 33.0 megapixels and high-speed circuitry above and below the sensing layer. Readout is approximately 4.5x faster providing a maximum shutter speed of 1/16000 sec., blackout-free bursts at up to 30 fps with full AF/AE tracking, and video recording at 4K 120p. It delivers up to an unprecedented 16 stops of dynamic range with smooth gradations.

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BIONZ XR2 with integrated AI processing unit

The BIONZ XR2 processing engine which integrates the AI processing unit of the latest α series delivers vast improvements in image and sound quality, and overall operation. It incorporates AI-based Real-time Recognition AF and Real-time tracking, plus accurate, stable colour reproduction. In an upgrade from its predecessor, the α7 V includes a lightweight RAW format, while user interface, networking, and file management functions have all been refined.

Real-time Recognition AF

Real-time Recognition AF supports [Human], [Animal], [Bird], [Insect], [Car/Train] and [Airplane] recognition, and an [Auto] mode can automatically detect the subject type. The α7 V offers about 30% improved animal recognition and about 50% improved bird recognition. It now also recognises the eyes of some grazing and small animals in addition to the eyes, heads, and bodies of dogs, cats, and similarly featured animals.

Reliable Real-time Tracking

AI-based Real-time Tracking accurately focuses on and tracks the selected subject when the shutter button is half-pressed. If the subject cannot be recognised or subject recognition AF is OFF, Sony’s original algorithm processes colour, pattern, and spatial data at high speed for reliable focus and tracking. If [Touch Tracking] is engaged, simply touch a subject on the monitor to instantly select it for tracking.

High-density 759-point focal plane phase-detection AF

759 AF points in a high-density focal plane phase-detection AF system cover approximately 94% of the image area for precise focusing. The BIONZ XR2 engine processes the large amount of data from the image sensor in real time to ensure ideal focus even in challenging situations, such as when shooting small subjects or night scenes.

Flexible focus area settings

The α7 V now offers XS, S, M, L, and XL focus area spot sizes. The XS size can make focusing easier when foreground objects such as branches are in the way. It is also possible to create a custom focus area of a specified size and even a custom vertical aspect ratio, enabling you to optimise focusing for a wide variety of subjects and scenes. Simply set the shape and size via the touch-sensitive monitor.

Blackout-free continuous shooting at up to 30 fps

High-speed bursts at up to 30 fps with uncompromised AF/AE tracking are now possible when using the electronic shutter, and there is no viewfinder blackout when shooting stills. Up to 60 AF/AE calculations per second mean that you can capture fleeting moments with confidence, even when shooting fast, unpredictable action or portraits where expressions can change in an instant.

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Pre-Capture for those pre-shutter release moments

Capture that decisive moment, even if it’s in the past. With this feature, half-pressing the shutter button to set focus enables the camera to capture a series of images, starting from up to one second before the shutter button is fully deployed.

Speed boost for critical action shots

Use one-button Continuous Shooting Speed Boost to temporarily change the continuous shooting speed at any time while shooting a continuous burst—making sure you never miss that key moment. This function is best used when you can roughly predict the timing of the desired shot, and it’s now available even while shooting single frames.

Deep learning-based light source estimation

Enjoy improved auto white balance (AWB) performance, thanks to deep learning technology for light source colour estimation. The α7 V offers more accurate, stable white balance in settings that can be challenging for conventional AWB systems, such as those that include a mix of skin tones, vegetation, shade and more.

High frame rate 4K recording

Internal 4K recording at up to 120p makes it possible to produce up to 5x slow motion video with outstanding 4K resolution.40 Frame rates up to 240 fps are available when recording at Full HD resolution, allowing up to 10x slow motion playback (24p recording in S&Q mode) for detailed sports analysis and more. A variety of formats are supported, including 4:2:2 10-bit recording, Long GOP, and All Intra.

7K oversampled 4K 60p recording with full pixel readout and no pixel binning The BIONZ XR2 processor and Exmor RS sensor enable full pixel readout with no pixel binning when recording full-frame. This allows 3.3×34 the data required for 4K (QFHD: 3840 x 2160) to be compressed into spectacularly detailed 4K 60p36 images with minimal moiré and jaggies.

Stable Active Mode handheld shooting

Make the most of smooth handheld movie shooting thanks to Active Mode optical image stabilisation, which now supports 4K 120p recording. The stabilisation unit, gyro sensors, and image stabilisation algorithms enable the camera to precisely detect and correct for movement. Stabilisation is even more effective when the body is used with a compatible stabilised lens.

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In-camera audio noise reduction

The Audio Noise Reduction function digitally reduces continuous noise. Working with the camera’s built-in microphone and external microphones, this function can dramatically reduce wind noise and other continuous environmental noise, including mechanical noise from a power zoom lens. Choose between two settings: [Wind NR] and generic [Noise Cut].

5-axis optical stabilisation

An advanced optical stabilisation unit, gyro sensors, and an enhanced algorithm accurately detect and correct image shake. Up to 7.5-step central and 6.5-step peripheral stabilisation allow handheld shooting with no need to boost sensitivity. Use compatible lenses with built-in stabilisation for even more effective shake suppression, including when shooting at telephoto focal lengths.

3.68 million-dot Quad-VGA OLED electronic viewfinder

The 3.68 million-dot Quad-VGA OLED electronic viewfinder delivers clear viewing to ensure clarity in the widest possible range of shooting environments. You can adjust brightness and colour temperature for optimum viewing in any situation and set the finder frame rate to [Standard] (60 fps) or [High] (120 fps).

3.2-inch, 4-axis touchscreen monitor

The 4-axis multi-angle monitor adjusts upward by 98°, downward by 40°, and sideways by 180°, and when open, it can rotate up to 270º. Its 3.2-type 2.1-million-dot (3:2 aspect ratio) touch sensitive display panel has a wide colour gamut and provides clear viewing even in bright conditions. [Monitor Low Bright] reduces brightness and battery drain when the camera has not been used for a pre-settable amount of time.

Durable magnesium alloy chassis

A lightweight, high-rigidity magnesium alloy is used for the top cover, front cover, internal frame, and rear cover. The grip and front cover are manufactured as a single unit for high rigidity, while the mount is attached by six screws for extra strength. This provides maximum durability on shoots requiring a variety of large, heavy lenses, like super-telephoto lenses.

Dust and moisture resistant

Refinements throughout the camera’s body achieve outstanding dust and moisture resistance. External seams and the battery cover feature a sealed structure that effectively prevents intrusion of dust and moisture, maximising reliability even in challenging outdoor conditions.

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Advanced Wi-Fi

Built-in Wi-Fi (IEEE 802.11ax) with 2×2 MIMO support provides high-speed wireless communication that has been significantly improved over the α7 IV. Communication on the 5 GHz and 6 GHz53 bands offers maximum speed and stability with minimum interference for news and sports shooters who need to deliver immediately via FTP, as well as for studio environments.

Easy live streaming

The α7 V offers live streaming at up to 4K 30p via a direct USB (UVC/UAC) computer connection and via a wired or wireless LAN network. When streaming via LAN, it’s possible to broadcast 4K (3840 x 2160) 30p video while simultaneously recording the same content to an internal memory card. RTMP, RTMPS and SRT protocols are supported.

Accessories included:

Rechargeable Battery NP-FZ100

Shoulder strap

Body cap

Accessory shoe cap

Eyepiece cup

Lens hood

Lens cap

Lens rear cap