Ricoh is marking 30 years of its GR camera series with a special anniversary edition of the GR IV. This brings a handful of exclusive design touches and collectible accessories to its popular compact camera.

The Ricoh GR IV 30th Anniversary Edition Kit is now available to pre-order for £1,499, with limited stock expected to arrive in October 2026. While the camera retains the same core specifications as the standard GR IV, the anniversary model takes inspiration from the original GR1, which helped establish the series back in 1996.

The most noticeable changes are cosmetic. Ricoh has given the shutter button and rear controls a colour scheme inspired by the original GR1, alongside a diamond-cut ring cap that catches the light when the lens is retracted. There’s also a special anniversary-themed graphic that appears when the camera is switched off.

The kit comes with a genuine leather finger strap engraved with “30th Anniversary”, a matching engraved metal hot shoe cover and a collection of 16 commemorative pin badges.

Underneath those design changes, it’s still the GR IV. The camera features a 25.7MP back-illuminated APS-C sensor, paired with a newly designed 18.3mm F2.8 lens, equivalent to 28mm on a full-frame camera. Ricoh has also included its GR Engine 7 processor, with sensitivity reaching ISO 204800 for shooting in challenging lighting conditions.

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There’s also a five-axis Shake Reduction system offering up to six stops of compensation, while an improved autofocus system and a start-up time of around 0.6 seconds should make it particularly useful for quick street photography.

Other features include a 3-inch touchscreen, 53GB of internal storage, microSD expansion and Full HD video recording. The camera also introduces a Cinema image mode with adjustable yellow and green tones for a more film-inspired look.

Despite the upgrades, the GR IV remains compact, weighing just 262g and measuring 109.4 x 61.1 x 32.7mm. It also supports wireless image transfers and remote shooting through Ricoh’s GR WORLD app.

Pre-orders are open now, with payment taken only when the order is dispatched. Given the limited availability, this anniversary edition looks aimed squarely at GR enthusiasts who want something a little more distinctive than the standard model.

Press release

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Ricoh GR IV Digital Camera 30th Anniversary Edition Kit

The Ricoh GR IV builds upon the core strengths of the Ricoh GR-series – image quality, responsiveness, and portability. The GR IV is equipped an array of newly developed main components, including 18.3mm F2.8 GR lens (28mm in 35mm format), 25.7MP back-illuminated APS-C image sensor and GR Engine 7 imaging engine.Based on the Ricoh GR IV, this special anniversary model incorporates several exclusive design elements inspired by the original GR1, including: Shutter release button and rear controls featuring a colour scheme inspired by the first-generation GR1, a special-edition ring cap with a premium diamond-cut finish, designed to reflect light beautifully when the lens is retracted while avoiding unwanted reflections during shooting, a unique anniversary-themed power-off graphic displayed when the camera is switched off.

30th Anniversary Edition Kit includes:

Genuine leather finger strap engraved with “30th Anniversary”

Metal hot shoe cover engraved with the 30th Anniversary logo

Collection of 16 exclusive commemorative pin badges

Key camera features:

– Slim, compact design

– Newly designed 18.3mm F2.8 GR lens

– Newly developed 25.7MP back-illuminated APS-C sensor

– Full HD video with new Cinema mode

– Advanced Shake Reduction mechanism

– High speed AF & start-up time

– Bluetooth and wireless LAN connectivity

Newly designed, super-slim, high-performance GR lens

The GR IV incorporates a newly designed 18.3mm F2.8 GR lens, which combines exceptional imaging performance with a slim design, while retaining the 28mm angle of view (equivalent in the 35mm format) and the large F2.8 maximum aperture. Consisting of seven optical elements in five groups, the latest optics incorporate glass-molded aspherical lens elements, including a large-diameter element used as a final lens and high-refraction, low-dispersion glass elements to deliver high-contrast, high-resolution images with edge-to-edge sharpness, while minimizing distortion and chromatic aberration.

High-quality, high-resolution images

The GR IV combines a newly designed, back-illuminated APS-C-size CMOS image sensor for higher sensitivity and reduced noise with an upgraded GR Engine 7 imaging engine. Thanks to super high-resolution images assured by approximately 25.74 effective megapixels and improved image processing performance, the GR IV has been designed to produce exceptionally high-quality images rich in resolution and gradation. The camera also features the Ricoh original accelerator unit, designed to optimize the high signal-to-noise ratio image data captured by the image sensor and deliver it to the imaging engine, making it possible to assure top sensitivity of ISO 204800 for super-high-sensitivity photography.

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Compact, slim and functional body design

In order to improve the camera’s quick-shooting performance, the GR IV’s body has been thoroughly redesigned to be compact, slim and functional. The body has been designed to be slimmer than that of conventional GR-series models to assure a firm hold of the camera, while the thumb grip on the camera’s back is contoured to assure a tight but comfortable grip in the hand. The layout of control buttons and dials have been redesigned, while the mode adjustment lever has been changed to a dial type for ease of operation, making the GR IV more functional and accessible than ever before. The camera’s body frame is made of a lightweight, high-rigidity magnesium alloy to enhance durability and reliability during shooting and carrying.

More advanced original SR mechanism

Thanks to the originally developed SR (Shake Reduction) mechanism built into the camera body, the Ricoh GR IV effectively compensates for camera shake at the time of shutter release. Assisted by the much-improved compensation algorithm, this five-axis mechanism minimizes adverse effects caused by pitch, yaw and roll during normal shooting, as well as shift shake during macro photography, by as much as six shutter steps.

Advanced, high-speed AF system with fast start-up

The GR IV’s newly designed lens barrel and optimized start-up sequence reduce the start-up time to approximately 0.6 seconds – the shortest in GR-series history. This combination also reduces the time required for switching to the Macro shooting mode and during lens storage action, greatly enhancing the camera’s quick-shooting capabilities. The camera’s high-speed lens driving mechanism and the image sensor’s high-speed data readout also assure high-speed focusing operation and improve autofocus precision. The autofocus speed in low-illumination ranges and the precision and coverage area of the image-plane phase-matching AF system have also been optimized to greatly improve the GR IV’s overall AF performance.

New exposure modes

When the camera’s exposure mode is set to Program AE, the GR IV features a new Program Auto Ex function, which allows the photographer to instantly shift the exposure mode, with a simple turn of the front e-dial to Aperture-Priority AE, or that of the rear e-dial to Shutter-Priority AE. A Snap Distance-Priority AE (Sn) mode has been also added to the range of selectable exposure modes. This new mode allows the photographer to capture images with an emphasized depth of field, based on the combination of the subject’s distance in snapshot shooting and a depth-of-field visual effect, to further expand the choice of exposure mode.

High-definition LCD monitor

The GR IV features a 3.0-inch high-definition LCD monitor with approximately 1,037,000 dots. It incorporates an air gapless construction, in which special resin is placed between the monitor’s touch-screen panel and the protective cover made of reinforced glass, to effectively reduce the reflection and dispersion of light for improved visibility during outdoor shooting. The Outdoor Monitor Setting function assures outstanding visibility in both bright outdoor and dark indoor locations. This function also features the new Auto setting, which automatically adjusts the monitor’s brightness level based on the lighting condition of the given location.

New Cinema mode

In addition to the 12 conventional effect modes of the Image Control function, the GR IV now features a new Cinema mode (with a choice of yellow or green tone), allowing the photographer to recreate a visual effect of nostalgic film-format movies. In addition to basic parameters such as Saturation, Hue, Key, Contrast and Grain Effect, this new mode also lets the user adjust two other parameters, strength and size, to the desired level, making it possible to create more diverse visual expressions and choose the desired finishing touch best suited to a captured image. User-selected settings can be added to the Image Control menu as a custom mode.

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Bluetooth and wireless LAN dual communication

The GR IV provides a dual-communication system combining Bluetooth and wireless LAN for easy pairing with mobile devices such as smartphones and tablet computers. Exclusively designed for the RICOH GR series, a new GR WORLD application simplifies a variety of communication operations, including image data transfer to a smartphone, remote shutter release from a smartphone, and transfer of the camera’s location data to a smart device.

Included accessories:

Rechargeable Battery DB-120

USB cable

Handstrap

Leather engraved finger strap

Metal hot shoe cover engraved with the 30th Anniversary logo

Collection of 16 exclusive commemorative pin badges