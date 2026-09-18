Filming accessories manufacturer SWIT has announced a new miniature light that uses a dual LED system to maintain a constant output when switching between colour temperatures in its 2700-6500K range. The SWIT Mini-150B is a bi-colour light that features 150W each of 2700K LEDs and 6500K LEDs that are all active all the time, so at any colour temperature the light is capable of producing it will be able to offer the full 150W output – there are no colour temperatures that are dimmer than others.

The 103x103x124mm heads have a built-in V-Mount plate so batteries can be attached directly to the rear, and the company says that any battery with a voltage of 13V or more is enough to get maximum power out of the light when it is in Turbo mode. Many lights with a battery option can’t deliver full power with regular 14.8V batteries, so this is very useful. There is a mains-power option too but that can only offer 120W of output, and users can also power the Mini-150B via its USB port with 90W on offer from a 100W supply. On a 99WH battery we should expect about 40 minutes of full power output, according to SWIT.

The heads have a mini-Bowens mount for small modifiers but come with an adapter for full sized Bowens S mount accessories. SWIT says the Mini-150B operates very quietly, with a maximum fan noise of 42dBA when it is running at full pelt. On its low-speed setting we should expect 30dBA, but we can also switch the fan off completely for silent operation, but light output will drop to 30W.

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The SWIT Mini-150B will be available sometime around October. At the moment we only have Euro pricing without VAT, with the basic kit of head, light-stand bracket, a Mini Bowens reflector with a diffusing cover, a tripod adapter base, a USB-C adapter with a 1.8 m power cable, and the Mini to Standard Bowens adapter set to cost €199. A straight currency conversion with UK VAT added makes that about £205. The mains adapter will cost €49, and there’s an optional 45cm softbox for the mini-Bowens mount that SWIT is offering also for €49.

For more information see the SWIT website.

Press release

SWIT Mini-150B Puts a Full 150W Bi-Color COB in a 103 mm Head

The Mini-150B Runs From a Native V-Mount Plate or USB-C Input

NANJING, China, SWIT Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced the Mini-150B, a 150W bi-color COB LED light that maintains full rated output across its entire 2700K to 6500K color range from a head measuring 103 x 103 x 124 mm, approximately 4 x 4 x 5 inches. The Mini-150B features an on-board V-mount battery plate and a USB-C input, and reaches up to 150W output from a V-mount battery in Turbo mode with battery voltage above 13V, or runs from wall AC through the optional UC-150 adapter at up to 120W. It is designed for interview and documentary production, corporate and event video teams, podcast and livestream studios, and rental operations assembling compact lighting kits.

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Up to 150W Output Across the 2700K to 6500K Range

The Mini-150B combines two independent LED arrays, 150W of 2700K and 150W of 6500K, and maintains full bi-color output at every color temperature from 2700K to 6500K. In Turbo mode with a V-mount battery above 13V it reaches up to 150W, with a constant 110W in Continuous mode. The head measures 103 x 103 x 124 mm and weighs approximately 1.0 kg bare, the highest power-to-size ratio in the 150W bi-color class. With reflector, bracket, and diffuser, the complete kit weighs approximately 1.2 kg.

On-Board V-Mount Plate and USB-C Input

The Mini-150B provides two power inputs on the light head. The on-board V-mount plate accepts a standard V-mount battery directly, with no D-Tap cable, handgrip, or accessory plate required. The USB-C input delivers up to 90W with a 100W Power Delivery adapter, 50W with a 65W adapter, and 40W with a 45W adapter, accepting 15V, 20V, and 28V input. It remains compatible with PD 3.0, PD 2.0, Samsung AFC, and QC 2.0 and 3.0 chargers.

The Mini-150B reaches up to 150W output in Turbo mode on a V-mount battery above 13V, or delivers a constant 110W in Continuous mode. On wall AC through the optional UC-150 adapter, it delivers up to 110W on 100-127V mains and 120W on 220-240V mains. At full 150W output, the light runs for approximately 40 minutes on the 99Wh OMNI-99S V-mount battery. It operates on studio AC, location battery, or a USB-C power bank without additional adapters or battery plates.

24000+ Lux With CRI Ra 98 and TLCI 98

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With its standard reflector the Mini-150B produces 24000+ lux at 1 m, measured at 5600K. It renders CRI Ra 98 and TLCI 98 at every color temperature, with R9 above 90 from 2700K through 5600K and TM-30 Rf above 92 across the range. Color temperature holds to within ±2% in 50K steps, tighter than the ±5% common in the category. Output stays stable through extended operation, with flux variation of 0.4% where the industry norm sits below 5%. Dimming runs flicker-free from 0 to 100% in 1% steps at 0.1% resolution, on a 20 KHz PWM frequency, with linear, logarithmic, exponential, and S-curve profiles.

Silent Fan-Off Mode and Continuous Full-Power Cooling

The Mini-150B includes a fan-off mode that operates silently at up to 30W when powered from a 24V+ input such as the UC-150 adapter, suited to sound-sensitive production such as interviews and podcasts. With active cooling engaged, fan noise measures below 30 dBA at low and medium speed on wall AC, approximately 36 to 38 dBA on battery power, and approximately 42 dBA at high speed. The light is rated for continuous full-power operation with active cooling.

Mini Bowens Mount With Included Standard Bowens Adapter

The Mini-150B uses a Mini Bowens mount and ships with a Mini to Standard Bowens adapter for compatibility with full-size Bowens accessories. The standard kit includes a light-stand bracket, a Mini Bowens reflector with a diffusing cover, a tripod adapter base, a USB-C adapter with a 1.8 m power cable, and the Mini to Standard Bowens adapter.

On-Board Display and SWIT Console App Control

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An on-board display gives direct access to dimming, color temperature, effects, battery level, and fan status. The SWIT Console app for iOS and Android connects over Bluetooth Mesh for group control, scene presets, lighting effects, and firmware updates.

Availability and Pricing

The Mini-150B is available for pre-order beginning September 1, 2026, with mass shipment beginning in the third quarter of 2026. Suggested retail pricing, excluding VAT, is EUR 199 for the Mini-150B, EUR 49 for the optional UC-150 AC to USB-C adapter, and EUR 49 for the optional BA-D45M 45 cm Mini Bowens quick-open softbox. Pricing and availability vary by region, and VAT is applied by regional distributors. The Mini-150B is covered by a one-year warranty under SWIT’s standard lighting warranty policy, published at swit.cc.

Additional Specifications

Beam angle: approximately 32 degrees with the standard reflector (approximately 60 degrees bare)

SSI(D55): 73

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V-mount input: DC 11-16.8V (standard 14.4V class batteries)

About SWIT

SWIT Electronics Co., Ltd. has engineered and manufactured its own equipment for broadcast, cinema and professional video production since 1996. Now in its 30th year, the company employs around 200 people worldwide, including some 60 R&D engineers, and holds more than 100 patents across power systems, wireless transmission and studio lighting. SWIT is headquartered in Nanjing, China, with offices in Germany and the United States providing regional sales and support. Its equipment is relied on in television studios, live productions and on film sets in over 100 countries and regions. For more information visit https://swit.cc