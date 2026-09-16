A new wide angle will be joining Panasonic’s small, lightweight and relatively inexpensive line of lenses for its S series of full frame cameras. Designed very much with the Lumix S9 in mind the new Lumix S 20mm f/2.5 is as compact as the camera, and similar in concept to the recently released Lumix S 40mm f/2. Weighing only 142g the lens is aimed at travel and street photographers as well as those carrying and shooting every day, and it will be available in black or silver to suit the camera on which it will be mounted.

Panasonic has included a function button on the barrel, as it did on the 40mm f/2, which is set by default to activate the AF system but which can also be customised to bring to life more than 20 other features in the host camera. The lens also has a focus ring that can be customised to become a digital zoom ring that extends the apparent focal length of the lens using the Crop Zoom feature of compatible Lumix S cameras. Particularly useful for video, the Crop Zoom function will allow this 20mm to act as a 60mm depending on the resolution of video being recorded.

The Lumix S 20mm f2.5 on the Lumix S9 full frame camera

The new lens uses a 62mm filter, can focus to 0.18m and measures 40.9mm. Available in black or silver from October 2026, the Lumix S 20mm f/2.5 will cost £429/€499/$499.

Lumix S 20mm f/2.5 Main Features

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Dynamic 20mm Perspective with a Bright F2.5 Aperture

Ultra-wide 20mm focal length for everyday use

Bright F2.5 aperture for beautiful bokeh and low-light shooting

0.18m closest focusing distance for dynamic close-up photography

Compact, Easy-to-Carry Design

Approx. 40.9mm in length and approx. 142g in weight

Dust-, splash-, and freeze-resistant design and fluorine coating

Excellent Operability

Features Customizable Focus Ring and Focus Button (Fn Button)

Supports Crop Zoom and customizable ring control functions

Fast, precise, and silent focusing for both photos and videos

For more information see the Panasonic website.

Press release

Panasonic Expands the Full-Frame LUMIX S Line-Up with the New LUMIX 20mm F2.5 Lens

Ultra-Compact Wide-Angle Prime Lens joins the LUMIX S Series

Panasonic is pleased to introduce the new LUMIX S 20mm F2.5 (S-S20), an interchangeable lens based on the L-Mount system standard. Combining an ultra-wide 20mm focal length with a bright F2.5 aperture in an exceptional compact design, the new lens offers greater creative freedom for full-frame LUMIX users.

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Designed for creators on the go, the LUMIX S 20mm F2.5 delivers expansive perspectives while maintaining a compact and lightweight form factor. Particularly well suited to the LUMIX S9, it forms a highly portable full-frame system for daily photography, travel, street photography, landscapes, and video content creation.

The 20mm focal length offers a natural ultra-wide-angle perspective, capturing a greater sense of space and atmosphere without becoming excessively dramatic. Combined with its bright F2.5 aperture enhances low-light performance and enables attractive background separation, opening up creative possibilities beyond those typically achievable with a standard kit zoom lens at a similar focal length.

Despite its compact dimensions and weight of approximately 142g, the lens delivers high optical performance through an advanced design incorporating three aspherical lens elements. Sharp rendering is maintained from the center to the edges of the frame while effectively suppressing various aberrations, delivering clear and natural image quality across a wide range of shooting situations.

For video creators, the LUMIX S 20mm F2.5 suppresses focus breathing for natural-looking focus transitions during recording. Whether capturing everyday moments, social media content, or travel videos, creators can enjoy smooth and reliable still and video performance.

The lens also includes a customizable Lens Fn button and control ring**, enabling users to personalize operation according to their individual shooting style. In combination with the upcoming LUMIX S9 Firmware version 2.1, users, will be able to assign functions such as Crop Zoom directly to the Lens Fn button, providing intuitive control and enjoyable shooting experience.

Built for reliable use in challenging conditions, the lens features a dust- and splash-resistant design* while a fluorine coating on the front lens element helps making it easy to remove dirt, water droplets, and fingerprints from the surface.

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The LUMIX S 20mm F2.5 will be available in black (widely available) and silver (Panasonic Direct exclusive) from October 2026 for a recommended retail price of €499 / £429.

The introduction of the LUMIX S 20mm F2.5 further expands Panasonic’s lineup of compact full-frame lenses, providing creators with an additional option that balances image quality and ease of use. Together with the LUMIX S9 and LUMIX ecosystem services, the new lens encourages daily usage and a practical and enjoyable experience for capturing high-quality content every day.

To further expand the versatility of the LUMIX S9 system, Panasonic Europe will introduce a new LUMIX S9 and LUMIX S 40mm F2 kit, available exclusively through Panasonic Direct. The new kit builds on the strong sales of the compact 40mm lens and the continued popularity of the full-frame LUMIX S9 camera. Combining portability with uncompromising image quality, the new kit offers an ideal compact full-frame solution for everyday content creation. It will be available from November 2026 for €1599 / £1399.

The LUMIX S-S20E lens is supported by the LUMIX 5-Year Warranty and will be soon available through the LUMIX Loan Program / LUMIX Try Before Buy Program, offering a free 48-hour loan service.