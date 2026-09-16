Panasonic will introduce new firmware for the Lumix S9, S1Rll, S1ll and S1llE in the middle of next month. Set to be released on 13th October the updates will add a faster shutter response to the Lumix S1 models when they are using TTL flash metering, and a host of assignable functions for lens function buttons on the Lumix S9. A key new feature of the S9 update will involve expanding the recordable resolutions and frame rates for the MP4 Lite video format to allow 4K and FHD resolutions, as well as frame rates up to 50/60p in 4K and 120p in FHD. Currently the MP4 Lite format in the S9 only allows 3:2 Open Gate recording at 25/30 frames per second, so this firmware expansion will offer users many more options.

Accordingly the company has updated its Lumix Lab app to support the new MP4 Lite formats in the S9, but also to allow LUT Packs to be downloaded and loaded LUTs to be filtered when searching for one to apply to a clip or still image.

As usual, the firmware updates are free, and can be downloaded via the firmware pages of the Panasonic support site. You can find out more about Lumix Lab here, and find out more about the Lumix S cameras on the Panasonic website.

Press release

New Firmware and Application Updates Deliver Expanded Creative Control

Alongside the launch of the LUMIX S 20mm F2.5, Panasonic will also release firmware and application updates designed to enhance the shooting experience across the LUMIX ecosystem.

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All updates will be available to download free of charge from October 13th via the LUMIX Global Customer Support website and app stores.

LUMIX S9 Firmware Version 2.1

Support for LUMIX Flow ver.1.7.0 or above

Addition of 4K 60p/50p and FHD 120p/100p/60p/50p recording options for MP4 (Lite).

Expanded assignable functions for Lens Fn Button settings, including:

Aspect Ratio

E-Stabilization (Video)

Boost I.S. (Video)

Image Area of Video

Focus Ring Control

Focus Limiter

Hybrid Zoom

Crop Zoom (Including related zoom operation functions

Focus Peaking

Video Record

Firmware Updates for Other LUMIX Cameras: LUMIX S1RII, S1II, and S1IIE:

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Firmware updates for the LUMIX S1RII, S1II, and S1IIE improve shutter release responsiveness and burst shooting performance when using external flash units, while also enhancing overall operational stability.

LUMIX Lab Version 3.1.1

The latest version of the LUMIX Lab app introduces several enhancements designed to simplify LUT discovery and content creation.

Support for newly added MP4 (Lite) recording formats on the LUMIX S9.

New LUT category filtering functionality.

Introduction of downloadable LUT Packs, which group curated LUTs by creative theme.

Enhanced user interface and overall usability improvements.

LUMIX Flow Version 1.7.0

LUMIX Flow Version 1.7.0 expands compatibility to the LUMIX S9 and introduces usability improvements to support more efficient content production workflows.