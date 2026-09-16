Canon has added sensor-based image stabilisation and a completely new body design to its 2023 R8 mirrorless camera to create the new Canon R8 ll, finally bringing the company’s entry full frame offering into line with its main competitors. The Canon R8 is one of the last full frame cameras without in-body stabilisation so the incorporation of a 7.5EV sensor-shift system in the Canon R8 ll marks a significant step forward. The camera now has a distinctively new body shape too, moving away from the smooth curves and slopes of the previous models to something slightly more boxy and angular.

Users will find a new joystick controller on the camera’s rear for AF point shifting and general navigation, a new memory card slot and an EVF housing that protrudes further from the body. Inside, the camera can now collect depth information using its Dual Pixel sensor that can be used to create 3D images via Canon’s Dual Pixel 3D Converter App on Windows computers. We also now have ‘pre-continuous’ burst shooting that can record images from half a second before the shutter was pressed when we’re shooting unpredictable subjects. The 40fps maximum frame rate of the camera allows up to 20 images to be recorded with these pre-bursts, while regular high-frame-rate bursts will take advantage of an extended buffer that can hold up to 73 raw images or 190 JPEG files.

Much of the new model is unchanged, so we get the same 24MP sensor we saw in the original R8, the same 2.36 million-dot EVF and the same 3in 1.62 million-dot rear screen. New though is the EG-E2 Extension Grip that screws to the base of the camera to provide a more comfortable hold for those shooting vertical images. It is just a grip though – it doesn’t hold extra batteries to power the camera longer.

The Canon R8 ll will be available in October 2026 and will cost £1729.99/$1899. The EG-E2 Extension grip will cost £89.99/$99.99.

Advertisement

Key features of the Canon EOS R8 Mark II:

• Lightweight at approximately 499g (546g with card and battery)

• 24.2MP full-frame sensor

• Up to 7.5-stop1 Coordinated lens and in-body IS

• 40fps2 continuous shooting, with a bigger buffer than the EOS R8

• Pre-continuous shooting in H+ mode up to 20 frames

Advertisement

• Dual Pixel CMOS AF II with intelligent subject detection

• Filmtone Colour Filters, Custom Picture and Look File (LUT) support

• Wi-Fi® (2.4GHz / 5GHz)5 and Bluetooth® 5.3

• USB-C® connectivity and charging

• Livestreaming options

• Up to 4K 60p video, oversampled from 6K

Advertisement

For more information see the Canon website.

PRESS RELEASE

Created to explore: Canon EOS R8 Mark II inspires full-frame confidence and stability in a travel-ready size

Canon today unveils the Canon EOS R8 Mark II, a lightweight full-frame camera that inspires confidence and offers creative freedom.

The Canon EOS R8 Mark II combines portability with full-frame mirrorless camera quality and advanced stabilisation to capture wider views, beautiful background blur and stunning low-light image quality.

Building on the success of the EOS R8, the Canon EOS R8 Mark II responds to the needs of photographers with greater control and capability in a compact body. Made for those who want to explore more, from new places to new creative ideas, the Canon EOS R8 Mark II is a versatile choice for travel photography. It’s easy to carry, simple to use and helps to capture unrepeatable moments.

Advertisement

The distinctly modern design marks a new chapter in the EOS R System. The Canon EOS R8 Mark II carries forward Canon’s design heritage while evolving it into a more contemporary form that meets the needs and preferences of today’s photographers and creators.

At the heart of the Canon EOS R8 Mark II is a 24.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor, complemented by a DIGIC X processor. Together, they deliver exceptional clarity, rich colour and impressive dynamic range. A powerful In-Body Image Stabilizer (IBIS) provides up to 7.5 stops1 of stability, making it easier to shoot handheld and capture sharp images in low light and on the move without compromising image quality.

With an abundance of creative and performance-focused imaging technology in a compact, stabilised body, the Canon EOS R8 Mark II is well suited to travel photography. Its feature-rich design includes advanced capabilities inherited from high-end EOS R System cameras, such as Register People Priority, which automatically keeps selected individuals in focus, and pre-continuous shooting, which helps capture scenes that unfold in an instant, before the user has time to react.

Ready for every moment of the journey

From spotting wildlife on safari to street performers launching into spectacular tricks and festival crowds throwing colourful powder into the air, the most memorable travel experiences are often fleeting and difficult to photograph. With its 40fps2 shooting speed and expanded buffer that can handle up to 73 RAW files in a single burst, the Canon EOS R8 Mark II keeps pace with fast-moving action.

Pre-continuous shooting in H+ mode gives Canon EOS R8 Mark II users the edge during even more unpredictable situations. Recording approximately half a second before the shutter button is fully pressed, it provides up to 20 extra images

Advertisement

to help secure the decisive shot. Whether you’re waiting for a crowd to clear at an iconic landmark or anticipating a family member’s reaction to trying a new cuisine, the Canon EOS R8 Mark II captures the shot before your reflexes do.

Dual Pixel CMOS AF II with Deep Learning subject detection automatically recognises and tracks people, animals and vehicles, bringing subjects into sharp focus rapidly with eye, face, head and body tracking. The Canon EOS R8 Mark II’s improved tracking persistence reliably maintains focus even when the subject briefly disappears from view, making it easy to keep travel companions in focus as they move through crowded locations. Autofocus is also possible in light levels as low as EV -7.53 – the same as the flagship EOS R1 professional camera.

Register People Priority brings additional precision when photographing the people who matter most. Users can register up to 10 faces in the camera and up to 100 on a memory card, allowing the Canon EOS R8 Mark II to automatically recognise registered family members and friends whenever they appear in the frame. It then focuses on them according to the priority set by the user – helping to keep loved ones sharp in busy travel scenes, group shots and spontaneous encounters.

Compact, lightweight, creative

A new streamlined EOS design offers confident, intuitive handling, with customisable buttons, controls and modes enabling users to personalise the Canon EOS R8 Mark II to suit their shooting style. The camera also pairs well with a versatile range of lightweight Canon RF lenses, from the all-purpose RF 24-105mm F4-7.1 IS STM and ultra-fast RF 45mm F1.2 STM prime to the compact RF 100-400mm F5.6-8 IS USM telephoto zoom for wildlife and distant subjects.

Design improvements compared with the EOS R8 include a multi-controller that makes it quicker to operate the camera when shooting handheld. The optional Canon Extension Grip EG-E2 further enhances handling, and features a separate tripod socket plus direct access to the camera battery for added convenience.

Advertisement

Flexible colour tools, including Canon Picture Styles and Filmtone Colour Filters, give photographers the freedom to capture the character of a destination as they experience it – and create images that make the viewer feel as though they are actually there. Additionally, the Canon EOS R8 Mark II’s adjustable, natural-looking Smooth Skin effect makes it easy to create flattering portraits straight from the camera without the need for complex post-processing.

Photographers can also explore the world of immersive three-dimensional images and models. The Canon EOS R8 Mark II is the first camera to include Canon’s new Dual Pixel 3D imaging technology, allowing users to capture JPEGs containing depth information and convert them into 3D content using the free Dual Pixel 3D Converter App for Windows.4

The freedom to stay connected

Comprehensive connectivity means Canon EOS R8 Mark II users can share on the go. Wi-Fi® (2.4GHz / 5GHz)5 and Bluetooth® 5.3 provide fast and reliable wireless transfer of images and video, while support for the Canon Camera Connect app enables remote shooting and seamless image sharing from a smartphone. Automatic backups and image sorting via image.canon offer peace of mind while travelling.

A high-speed USB-C® port provides up to 10Gbps data transfer, along with USB charging and power delivery, giving users the flexibility to connect via cable when needed. For long days out, the ability to charge on the go and shoot for longer using a power bank adds further convenience. USB livestreaming also highlights the Canon EOS R8 Mark II’s versatility, making it simple to share adventures live while offering the freedom to explore new ways of using the camera over time.

High-quality video and sound recording make the Canon EOS R8 Mark II an ideal hybrid camera for those looking to explore their creativity in new ways. Oversampled 4K video from 6K delivers superior detail, while Full HD shot at up to 180fps opens up the world of slow-motion recording. Cinema View (2.35:1 aspect ratio) and Custom Picture profiles, including Canon Log 3 and HLG, make it simple to achieve a cinematic look, while Movie Digital IS helps maintain stable footage while filming handheld.

Advertisement

The Canon EOS R8 Mark II will appeal to photographers who value the creative possibilities of a full-frame sensor, but don’t want to compromise on portability. Bringing together image quality, speed and creative control in a travel-ready design, it’s a camera that’s ready for every journey.

Footnotes