Sony has announced the RIALTO 65 Camera Extension System, bringing a much larger image sensor and 9.6K recording capabilities to its VENICE 2 professional cinema camera. The system is scheduled to become available in the first half of 2027, although pricing has not yet been announced.

The RIALTO 65 uses a sensor measuring 53.75 × 35.83mm, with an imaging area approximately 2.2 times larger than a conventional 35mm full-frame sensor. Sony says the additional area gives cinematographers greater control over the relationship between subjects and their surroundings, particularly when working with wide compositions and shallow depth of field.

Rather than introducing a completely separate camera, Sony has designed the RIALTO 65 as an interchangeable camera head that works with the existing VENICE 2 body. This allows production teams to move into 65mm-format filming while retaining familiar controls, recording media and post-production workflows.

The system supports two configurations. In Studio Mode, the RIALTO 65 attaches directly to the VENICE 2 body, while Extension Mode separates the camera head from the main unit using a cable. The latter arrangement allows the sensor to be positioned in confined spaces or mounted on specialist equipment where a complete cinema camera would be difficult to accommodate. The camera head measures approximately 115 × 154 × 63mm and weighs around 1.5kg. A 4.5m connection cable is included, with an optional 12m cable available for productions requiring greater separation between the camera head and recording unit.

Large-format recording with familiar VENICE 2 controls

The RIALTO 65 offers two initial 9.6K recording modes: a 3:2 Open Gate option that uses the full sensor area and a wider 2.20:1 mode intended to accommodate a broader range of lenses. Sony also plans to introduce additional recording formats through future firmware updates, including full-frame and Super 35 options.

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The system retains the VENICE 2’s colour science, including S-Log3 and S-Gamut3, alongside internal 16-bit X-OCN recording. Footage continues to be stored on AXS memory cards in the VENICE 2 body, avoiding the need for a separate external recorder for most productions. Existing VENICE 2 owners will need to install dedicated RIALTO 65 firmware, version 6.00 or later, before using the new camera head. This is an important requirement for production teams considering the system as an upgrade to their current equipment.

For lens compatibility, Sony has opted against a fixed lens mount. Instead, the RIALTO 65 accepts third-party mount adapters, allowing cinematographers to choose lenses suited to the format and production. Anamorphic monitoring tools, including adjustable de-squeeze ratios and Zoom to Fit, are also supported. The system includes 11 electronically recognised drop-in ND filters, while a built-in gyro sensor records tilt and roll information as metadata for post-production.

Sony RIALTO 65: key specifications

Specification Details Model number CBK-6510XS Maximum resolution 9564 × 6376 pixels Maximum frame rate 30fps at 9.6K 3:2; 50fps at 9.6K 2.20:1* Sensor diagonal Approximately 64.60mm Base ISO settings 2500 and 10000 Dynamic range 15+ stops at Base ISO 2500 Camera head dimensions Approximately 115 × 154 × 63mm Camera head weight Approximately 1.5kg

Maximum selectable frame rates depend on the recording format and settings.

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Press release

Sony Launches RIALTO 65 Camera Extension System, Expanding the VENICE 2 Camera to the 65mm Format

Sony today announced the RIALTO 65 Camera Extension System for the VENICE 2 CineAlta® camera. Equipped with a 65mm sensor with a 1.5:1 aspect ratio[1], RIALTO 65 expands VENICE 2 to the 65mm format.

RIALTO 65 incorporates a sensor measuring 53.75 mm wide by 35.83 mm high, with a diagonal of approximately 64.60 mm. It is among the largest image sensors used in commercially available cinema cameras[2]. Taking advantage of an imaging area approximately 2.2 times larger than that of a 35mm full-frame image sensor, the system richly renders the presence of people, the sense of distance between subject and background, and spatial depth. This makes it possible to naturally emphasize the main subject even within an expansive field of view and create imagery that draws audiences into the scene.

RIALTO 65 supports Extension Mode, in which the camera head is separated from the VENICE 2 body, as well as Studio Mode, in which the camera head is attached directly to the body. The system flexibly accommodates shooting situations that have been difficult with conventional large camera systems, including shooting in confined spaces and handheld shooting.

In addition, users can take advantage of the colour science developed for VENICE 2, such as internal recording in 16-bit X-OCN, established operability, and existing workflows. This expands shooting possibilities into new areas of expression while allowing them to continue using their existing VENICE 2 systems.

Product Name: RIALTO 65 Camera Extension System

​Model Name: CBK-6510XS

​Availability: First half of 2027

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RIALTO 65 is a compact and lightweight camera head measuring approximately 115 mm × 154 mm × 63 mm (W x H x D) and weighing approximately 1.5 kg. The system supports 9.6K 1.5:1 Open Gate readout, enabling flexible framing that takes advantage of the sensor’s wide imaging area. It also supports a 9.6K 2.20:1 readout mode with a diagonal of approximately 59.04 mm, which accommodates a wider range of lenses. Additional readout modes will be introduced through future software updates to the VENICE 2 body[3].

Users can select a Base ISO of 2500 or 10000 according to the shooting environment and creative intent. At Base ISO 2500, RIALTO 65 delivers 15+ stops of latitude. In scenes with high contrast and under a wide range of lighting conditions, the system reproduces rich gradation from highlights to shadows, enabling image creation in line with the cinematographer’s intent.

Greater Freedom and Flexibility with Extension Mode and Studio Mode

Despite supporting the 65mm format, this compact and lightweight camera head can be placed close to a subject or installed in confined spaces or at elevated positions, especially when using Extension Mode. This provides flexibility in shooting positions and angles that have tended to be restricted with conventional camera systems supporting the 65mm format. The cable connecting the camera head and the VENICE 2 body is designed for ease of handling on set. It can be detached at both the camera-head end and the camera-body end, making setup and integration into equipment easier. The system supports 4.5 m and 12 m cable options[4], allowing users to select a cable according to the shooting environment. In addition, camera tilt and roll information can be recorded as metadata and utilized in post-production workflows.

CineAlta Image Creation and the VENICE 2 Workflow

The VENICE 2 system combined with RIALTO 65 carries forward the colour science developed for CineAlta, including natural colour reproduction, smooth skin-tone gradation, tonal expression with S-Log3, and the wide colour gamut of S-Gamut3. Even in high-resolution shooting, the system balances image quality and efficient data operation with X-OCN.

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Because the VENICE 2 body handles the primary functions, including recording, users can continue to use the AXS memory cards used with VENICE 2. This enables a smooth transition to shooting in the 65mm format while continuing to use existing operability, recording media assets, peripherals, and production workflows.

Practical Production Flexibility for Lens Selection, Anamorphic Shooting, and ND Operation

RIALTO 65 does not include a lens mount and is designed to accept third-party lens-mount adapters suited to the production and lens being used. Users can select from a variety of lenses, including lenses for the 65mm format. When using a lens and lens-mount adapter that support communication with the camera, lens information such as focal length, focus position, and aperture value can be recorded as metadata. This information can be used in production processes such as editing, VFX, and virtual production.

When using anamorphic lenses, users can use de-squeeze display at multiple magnification ratios and the Zoom to Fit function to confirm the field of view and composition according to the lens being used.

The system also includes 11 types of drop-in ND filters equipped with electronic contacts. VENICE 2 automatically recognizes the density information of an ND filter inserted into RIALTO 65.