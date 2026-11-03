DJ-Optical has introduced the Ultra Slim 35mm f/3.5 MC, a compact manual-focus lens designed for Leica M-mount cameras. Measuring just 15mm in length, excluding the mount and protruding parts, the new prime is intended to give photographers a smaller alternative to conventional 35mm lenses while retaining the manual controls associated with rangefinder photography.

The lens was developed by Zhu Jingshi, also known as DJ, and follows the company’s NyctaLux 50mm f/1.0 as its second release. While the earlier lens focused on achieving a particularly wide maximum aperture, the Ultra Slim takes a different approach by prioritising portability. Its pancake-style construction makes it particularly suited to street, travel and documentary photography, where a smaller camera and lens combination can be easier to carry throughout the day.

Despite its compact dimensions, DJ-Optical has retained a metal barrel, dedicated focusing knob and clickless aperture ring. The lens uses multi-coated optics, which the manufacturer says help control reflections, while its relatively modest f/3.5 maximum aperture makes it better suited to daylight photography than demanding low-light conditions. The 35mm focal length also provides a moderately wide perspective, making it useful for photographing people within their surroundings without requiring the photographer to stand too far away.

An important feature is its rangefinder-coupled focusing mechanism, allowing photographers to focus through the optical viewfinder on compatible Leica M cameras. However, the rangefinder coupling only operates down to approximately 0.7m, even though the lens itself can focus closer. Photographers wanting to work at shorter distances will therefore need to use Live View or another suitable focusing method, rather than relying on the optical rangefinder.

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The lens is finished in silver and supplied with front and rear caps, along with an ultra-thin UV filter. Its compact construction should appeal to Leica photographers looking for an everyday lens that adds relatively little bulk to their camera, although the absence of autofocus and modest maximum aperture are worth considering.

DJ-Optical Ultra Slim 35mm f/3.5 MC specifications

Specification Details Lens mount Leica M Format Full-frame Focal length 35mm Aperture range f/3.5–f/16 Optical construction 8 elements in 5 groups Special elements 1 ED, 3 high-refractive-index Aperture blades 8 Minimum focus distance 0.5m Rangefinder coupling Approximately 0.7m to infinity Filter thread 25.5mm Dimensions Approx. 53 × 15mm (diameter × length) Weight Approx. 140g

The DJ-Optical Ultra Slim 35mm f/3.5 MC is priced at $520 and is currently listed for sale through eBay.

Press release

DJ-Optical Ultra Slim 35mm f/3.5 MC Pancake Lens for Leica M Mount

Ultra-Compact 35mm Full-Frame Manual Focus Lens | Rangefinder Coupled | Silver Metal Body

A Pancake Lens You’ll Want to Keep on Your Camera

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The DJ-Optical Ultra Slim 35mm f/3.5 MC is an ultra-compact, full-frame manual focus lens designed for Leica M-mount cameras. Created by lens designer Zhu Jingshi DJ, this distinctive 35mm pancake lens follows the brand’s NyctaLux 50mm f/1.0 as its second lens release. With a remarkably slim profile of approximately 15mm, excluding the mount and protruding parts, it offers the portability of a body-cap-style lens while preserving the familiar shooting experience of a traditional Leica M-mount lens. Combining classic metal craftsmanship, multi-coated optics, and rangefinder-coupled manual focusing, it is an ideal everyday companion for street photography, travel, and casual shooting.

Key Features

Ultra-Slim Pancake Design: Approximately 15mm thick, excluding the mount and protruding parts

35mm Full-Frame Coverage: Versatile wide-angle perspective for street, travel, and everyday photography

Leica M Mount: Designed for Leica M-mount camera systems

Rangefinder-Coupled Manual Focus: Supports optical rangefinder focusing from infinity to approximately 0.7m, depending on the camera

Minimum Focus Distance of 0.5m: Allows closer compositions using Live View or another suitable focusing method

Multi-Coated Optical Elements: Designed to deliver clear images with controlled reflections

Classic Silver Metal Barrel: Traditional styling with refined detailing and a metallic finish

Smooth Manual Controls: Focusing knob and clickless aperture ring for precise adjustments

Lightweight Construction: Approximately 140g

Ultra-Thin UV Filter Included: Helps protect the front element while maintaining a compact profile

Package Contents

DJ-Optical Ultra Slim 35mm f/3.5 MC Lens

Front Lens Cap

Rear Lens Cap

Ultra-Thin UV Filter

Important Notes

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Rangefinder Focusing Limitation: The rangefinder coupling mechanism does not operate between 0.5m and less than 0.7m. When shooting within this distance range, use Live View or another appropriate method to confirm focus. Camera Compatibility: This is a manual focus lens designed for Leica M-mount cameras. Autofocus is not supported. Compatibility and focusing behavior may vary depending on the camera body. When adapting the lens to another camera system, a suitable mount adapter is required.

Product Variations: Product appearance or specifications may vary slightly between production batches.

Warranty: A one-year manufacturer warranty applies to eligible failures occurring under normal use, subject to the applicable warranty conditions.

Compact by Design. Classic by Nature.

With its remarkably slim 15mm profile, versatile 35mm focal length, and traditional rangefinder-coupled manual focus operation, the DJ-Optical Ultra Slim 35mm f/3.5 MC brings classic photography into an exceptionally portable package. A distinctive Leica M-mount pancake lens designed to stay on your camera—and go wherever you do.