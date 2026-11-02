Sandmarc has introduced a new Pro Leather Case for Apple’s iPhone Duo, combining everyday protection with a built-in mount for external camera lenses and filters. Designed for the foldable iPhone, the case allows photographers to attach compatible Sandmarc accessories without removing the phone from its protective covering. It is available to pre-order for $89.99, with availability expected in November.

The case is particularly relevant to photographers who want more flexibility from the iPhone Duo’s camera system. Unlike Apple’s Pro models, the Duo does not have a dedicated telephoto camera, instead offering a 2x crop option from its 48MP main sensor. Sandmarc’s external lens system provides an alternative for users who want to experiment with different focal lengths, although the results will depend on the particular accessory fitted.

Sandmarc has incorporated a machined aluminium mounting ring around the rear camera module, which serves both as a protective surround and a connection point for its lenses and filters. The mount uses a 17mm thread, making it compatible with the company’s existing accessory system. This means photographers already using Sandmarc lenses may be able to continue using their equipment with the Duo, subject to the compatibility of individual accessories.

The case itself is made from full-grain leather, with a microfibre lining intended to protect the phone’s finish from scratches. It measures 2.55mm thick and weighs approximately 35.1g, while metal-covered side buttons provide access to the phone’s controls. Sandmarc has also retained MagSafe compatibility through built-in magnets, allowing the phone to be charged wirelessly without removing the case.

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Accommodating the iPhone Duo’s folding mechanism is another important part of the design. Rather than covering the hinge, Sandmarc has left it exposed so the phone can open and close freely. An optional front bumper guard is included to protect the outer display and provide additional clearance when the device is placed on a surface. The guard can be fitted using its snap-in mechanism, with adhesive available for a firmer attachment.

The Sandmarc Pro Leather Case for iPhone Duo is offered in black, brown, navy, and beige. It is currently listed at $89.99. Sandmarc’s website lists the case for pre-order, with availability expected during November rather than immediate dispatch.

Press release

SANDMARC Introduces Full-Grain Leather Case for iPhone Duo

San Diego, California – SANDMARC, a brand specializing in premium gear for photographers, filmmakers, and travelers, is excited to announce its latest launch: Full-Grain Leather cases for the iPhone Duo.

Full-Grain Leather

Available in black and brown, the iPhone Duo case is crafted from premium full-grain leather, matching the device’s high-level craftsmanship. Featuring a slim 2.55mm profile and weighing just 1.24 oz, it offers sleek protection that develops a rich, natural patina over time as a true mark of authentic leather.

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Camera Protection

A true signature of the SANDMARC case is the aluminum threading mount. The mount keeps the camera module safe by providing space between surfaces and the lens, a feature that is now even more important given the Duo’s multifunctional design. Fully compatible with the SANDMARC iPhone lens and filter ecosystem, this case also allows for quicker, seamless mounting.

Open Hinge

Designed with an open hinge for maximum functionality, the Duo case allows users to experience the true design and tactile feel of the device as it folds and unfolds freely, avoiding creases in the full-grain leather. A case should never limit a device’s potential, and the SANDMARC case is built for a completely unrestricted fold.

Versatile Angles

The SANDMARC case protects the Duo from every angle. It includes an optional non-leather bumper guard to shield the front folded iPhone Duo, while also increasing bottom clearance so the screen doesn’t touch surfaces when the device is seated or standing.

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Compatible with MagSafe

The cases are MagSafe compatible to allow for more charging and mounting options. Users can ensure their Duo remains protected while charging, with no extra hassle of needing to detach the case in order to charge or mount on MagSafe gear.

Microfiber Inner Lining

The microfiber inner lining ensures the Duo will not get scratched while in the case, giving the device a soft place to land every day. This protective layer provides an automatic buffer, so when users take off their case, they aren’t surprised by any scratches.

Metal Buttons

Users can be sure their entire Duo will be protected, including the side buttons, from any scuffs or dirt. Secure metal buttons keep the Duo’s side controls protected from scuffs and dirt while preventing button malfunctions.

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Technical Specifications

Material: Full-Grain Leather Leather

Thickness: 2.55mm

Inner Lining: Microfiber

MagSafe: Built-in magnets

Weight: 1.24 Oz (35.1 g)

Lens Thread: 17mm

Protection

Hinge Coverage: Open

Front Guard: Optional Snaps in, with adhesive for a firmer hold. Trim the pull tab to skip it.



Compatibility

iPhone Duo