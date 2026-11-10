Sirui has expanded its Aurora range of full-frame autofocus lenses with two new wide-angle primes, the 15mm f/1.6 and 24mm f/1.4. Both are available for Sony E and L-mount cameras, with UK prices starting at £439 for the 24mm and £529 for the wider 15mm. Nikon Z and Fujifilm X versions are also planned for early 2027.

The 15mm f/1.6 is the wider of the two, offering a 109.3-degree angle of view aimed at landscape, architectural and astrophotography. Sirui says it has paid particular attention to controlling distortion, claiming a figure of approximately 1.4%, which could reduce the need for corrections when photographing buildings and interiors. Despite its ultra-wide design, the lens accepts conventional 77mm screw-in filters and can focus as close as 30cm.

Its optical construction consists of 17 elements in 12 groups, including specialist glass designed to minimise distortion and chromatic aberration. An 11-blade diaphragm is intended to produce rounded out-of-focus highlights, while an STM stepping motor provides autofocus with support for subject detection and tracking on compatible cameras.

The Aurora 24mm f/1.4 offers a less exaggerated perspective, making it suitable for street photography, environmental portraits and everyday low-light shooting. Its wider maximum aperture also provides greater flexibility when working in dim conditions, while the 14-element optical design includes three aspherical, four extra-low dispersion and three high-refractive-index elements.

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Both lenses share several handling features, including weather-resistant metal construction, customisable function buttons and aperture rings that can be switched between clicked and clickless operation. The latter is particularly useful for video, allowing smoother exposure adjustments during recording. Sirui also says the 24mm has been designed to minimise focus breathing, helping maintain consistent framing when changing focus.

Sirui Aurora 15mm f/1.6 vs 24mm f/1.4 specifications

Specification Aurora 15mm f/1.6 Aurora 24mm f/1.4 Format Full-frame Full-frame Focal length 15mm 24mm Maximum aperture f/1.6 f/1.4 Optical construction 17 elements, 12 groups 14 elements, 11 groups Aperture blades 11 11 Autofocus STM STM Minimum focus 0.3m Not specified Filter size 77mm 62mm Length 106.4mm 106.6mm Weight Approx. 540–550g Approx. 550g Mounts Sony E, L; Nikon Z and Fujifilm X planned Sony E, L; Nikon Z and Fujifilm X planned UK price £529 £439

The Sirui Aurora 15mm f/1.6 is available to pre-order for £529, while the Aurora 24mm f/1.4 is priced at £439. Sony E and L-mount versions are the first to become available, with Nikon Z and Fujifilm X versions expected in the first quarter of 2027.