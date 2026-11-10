Canon has launched its UK winter sale, cutting £500 off the EOS R6 Mark II and reducing prices across selected mirrorless cameras, compact cameras and RF lenses. The full-frame camera is now available for £1,699.99 body-only through Canon’s official UK store, down from its listed price of £2,199.99.

The EOS R6 Mark II is one of the more substantial reductions in the promotion. Although it has since been succeeded by the EOS R6 Mark III, it remains a capable option for photographers who need a versatile full-frame camera for both stills and video. Its 24.2MP sensor is paired with Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF II autofocus system, while continuous shooting reaches up to 40fps using the electronic shutter. It also offers in-body image stabilisation and uncropped 4K 60p recording.

There are savings elsewhere in Canon’s range, too. The PowerShot V1 compact camera is listed at £859.99, a £100 reduction from £959.99. Designed with content creators in mind, it features a 1.4-type sensor, a built-in zoom lens and an active cooling system for extended video recording. For photographers already using Canon’s EOS R system, the RF 100-400mm F5.6-8 IS USM telephoto zoom is another option, with an £80 instant saving bringing its advertised price to £719.99.

Canon UK winter sale: selected offers

Product Sale price Saving EOS R6 Mark II (body only) £1,699.99 £500 PowerShot V1 £859.99 £100 RF 100-400mm F5.6-8 IS USM £719.99 £80

The promotion includes both instant discounts and cashback offers, although these work differently. Instant savings are reflected in the purchase price, while eligible cashback must be claimed separately under Canon’s promotional terms. Buyers should therefore check which type of offer applies to their chosen camera or lens, particularly when comparing prices between retailers.

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Canon’s winter promotion runs from 21 October 2026 to 27 January 2027, with cashback claims accepted until 28 February 2027 for qualifying purchases. Prices and stock may change during the promotional period, and the advertised reductions do not necessarily represent the lowest prices available across all UK retailers. The offers can be found through Canon’s official UK store, where customers can check current prices and eligibility before purchasing.