Viltrox has introduced the AF 35mm f/1.4 Pro, a full-frame autofocus prime lens for Sony E-mount and Nikon Z-mount cameras. The latest addition to the company’s Pro range combines a fast maximum aperture with a 35mm focal length, targeting photographers and filmmakers working across portraiture, street photography and low-light situations.

The 35mm focal length offers a moderately wide perspective that is particularly useful for environmental portraits, where photographers want to include a subject’s surroundings without allowing them to dominate the frame. The f/1.4 aperture provides greater control over depth of field, allowing subjects to stand out against busy backgrounds while admitting more light when shooting indoors or after dark.

Viltrox says the lens uses a combination of specialised optical elements to control chromatic aberration and maintain resolution at wider apertures. Its rounded aperture diaphragm is also designed to produce smooth out-of-focus highlights, particularly useful for portrait photography. The company has published sample photographs covering portraits, travel scenes and low-light situations to demonstrate the lens’s imaging capabilities.

Autofocus and video features

Autofocus is driven by Viltrox’s HyperVCM motor, with support for face and eye detection through compatible camera bodies. The system is intended to provide fast and accurate focusing for still photography and video, although its performance has not yet been independently assessed.

The lens can also focus relatively close to subjects, providing flexibility when photographing smaller details or working in confined spaces. While it is not a dedicated macro lens, this makes it useful for a wider range of everyday photography.

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For video work, Viltrox says the optical design minimises focus breathing, reducing changes in framing when shifting focus between subjects. An aperture click switch allows smoother aperture adjustments during recording, while a separate AF/MF switch provides direct access to manual focusing. These controls should be useful for photographers who regularly move between still photography and video.

The AF 35mm f/1.4 Pro features a weather-sealed metal barrel and a front-element coating designed to resist water and smudges. A customisable function button provides another physical control, allowing photographers to assign a frequently used camera function where supported.

Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.4 Pro Key Specifications

Specification Details Lens mount Sony E and Nikon Z Sensor coverage Full-frame Focal length 35mm Maximum aperture f/1.4 Optical construction 16 elements in 11 groups (3 ED, 4 HR, 2 UA) Aperture blades 11 Minimum focusing distance 0.3m Autofocus HyperVCM motor Controls Aperture click switch, AF/MF switch, customisable Fn button Construction Weather-sealed metal barrel

Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.4 Pro Price and Availability

The Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.4 Pro is listed on the manufacturer’s official website for Sony E-mount and Nikon Z-mount cameras. The Sony E-mount version is currently advertised at US$663.20, reduced from US$829, representing a 20% discount.

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Press release

AF 35mm F1.4 Pro FE/Z

Every Moment, Mastered. Stay close to the moment. Keep the whole story in view.

Introducing the AF 35mm F1.4 Pro for Sony FE and Nikon Z. A classic storytelling perspective meets the freedom of F1.4, bringing people, places, and passing moments into the same frame.

01 / The Perspective

A Person. A Place. Everything Between. The most memorable photograph is rarely just about a subject. It is also about the light across a face, the rhythm of a street, and the feeling of being there. The AF 35mm F1.4 Pro brings those elements together. Its classic 35mm view leaves room for the surroundings, while F1.4 gives you the choice to let a subject stand apart. Environmental portraits, everyday scenes, and journeys after dark become different chapters of the same story.

02 / The Sample Study

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See the Story. Look a Little Closer. Explore environmental portraits, travel scenes, and photographs after dark, first as complete compositions and then as closer display crops. Each photograph is shown as a complete composition and a 2× display crop for a closer look at its framing and detail.

03 / Creative Possibilities

Open Up the Possibilities. From a quiet portrait to the last light of the evening, the AF 35mm F1.4 Pro gives familiar scenes a new sense of possibility.

F1.4 / Light and Atmosphere

Keep the Mood. Let the Light In. A portrait lit by a small flame. A cafe after sunset. The last few minutes of a walk home. A bright F1.4 aperture opens up creative choices when the light becomes part of the story. Use a shallow depth of field to draw attention to an expression while the setting falls gently away. Eleven aperture blades help shape rounded out-of-focus highlights, bringing a soft backdrop to portraits and everyday details. Try It / Work with the available light and look for a background that adds atmosphere to your subject.

35mm / A Sense of Place

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Give Every Portrait a World of Its Own. A portrait can say more when you leave room for the place around it. The classic 35mm perspective balances a person with their surroundings, making it a natural companion for environmental portraits, street photography, and travel. Step closer to make an expression the focus, or take a little distance to include the street, the room, or the landscape. With a 0.3m minimum focusing distance, you can also turn your attention to the smaller details that complete a scene.

Try It / Include one telling detail from the surroundings, then let your subject carry the frame.

I. Detail That Holds the Story – Pro optics are engineered for high resolution even at F1.4. The 16-element design includes UA, ED, and HR elements to balance fine detail, chromatic aberration control, and smooth background rendering.

II. Ready for a Passing Moment – A glance, a gesture, a turn toward the light: Viltrox HyperVCM focusing and face and eye detection support help you stay with expressions as they unfold.

III. From Stills to Motion – Minimal focus breathing supports natural-looking focus transitions. An aperture click switch and an AF/MF switch keep hands-on adjustments close when your story moves from photographs to video.

04 / Through the 35mm

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Every Scene, a Different Story. Faces, places, and the light between. Explore portraits, city scenes, and night photographs with a wider sense of story.

05 / The Moving Image

Let the Story Move. The official AF 35mm F1.4 Pro FE/Z launch film. A new perspective on Every Moment, Mastered. Carry the same storytelling perspective from stills into motion. Minimal focus breathing helps keep framing consistent through focus transitions, while the aperture click switch supports smooth, hands-on adjustments.

06 / Out in the World

Where Will Your Story Take You? Bring the same creative approach to a familiar street, an unfamiliar city, or a day on location.

A Lens for the Way You See

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Follow the Scene. Travel days rarely follow a shot list. A quiet conversation can become a portrait, and a change in the light can turn an ordinary stop into a photograph worth keeping. The AF 35mm F1.4 Pro pairs its storytelling view with weather-sealed metal construction and a water- and smudge-resistant front-element coating. A customizable Fn button keeps a useful shortcut within reach, so everyday adjustments can stay part of the rhythm of shooting.