Sirui has reduced the price of several of its original APS-C anamorphic lenses to £199 in its Halloween sale, offering substantial savings for filmmakers looking to experiment with widescreen video. The promotion covers the 24mm, 35mm, 50mm and 75mm manual-focus lenses, with the largest advertised discount reaching 65%.

The biggest saving applies to the Sirui 35mm f/1.8 1.33x anamorphic lens, which is listed at £199, down from £576.50. That represents a reduction of £377.50, or approximately 65%. The 24mm f/2.8 model has also fallen to £199 from £559, saving £360, while the 50mm f/1.8 and 75mm f/1.8 lenses are each advertised at £199, reduced from £429.

These lenses formed part of Sirui’s early efforts to make anamorphic filmmaking more accessible to independent creators. Traditionally associated with specialist cinema equipment, anamorphic lenses capture a wider field of view by squeezing the image horizontally during recording. The footage is then desqueezed in editing to restore its intended proportions.

All four lenses use a 1.33x squeeze factor, which produces an approximately 2.35:1 widescreen image when footage is recorded using a standard 16:9 sensor area and correctly desqueezed. The lenses can also produce the horizontal lens flares and oval-shaped out-of-focus highlights associated with anamorphic cinematography, although the appearance depends on the scene and lighting.

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Unlike Sirui’s newer Sniper autofocus range, the discounted anamorphic models use manual focus, making them better suited to filmmakers comfortable controlling focus during recording. The 24mm and 35mm options offer wider perspectives for establishing shots and environmental footage, while the 50mm and 75mm lenses provide tighter framing for portraits and subject-focused scenes.

Sirui Halloween sale prices

Lens Sale price Previous listed price Saving Sirui 24mm f/2.8 1.33x £199 £559 £360 (64%) Sirui 35mm f/1.8 1.33x £199 £576.50 £377.50 (65%) Sirui 50mm f/1.8 1.33x £199 £429 £230 (54%) Sirui 75mm f/1.8 1.33x £199 £429 £230 (54%)

The prices are displayed on Sirui’s official UK storefront. However, the advertised prices are listed as starting prices, so buyers should check the selected lens mount and final checkout total before ordering.

The promotion is available through Sirui’s official APS-C lens collection, where customers can check the available mounts and current offers. Sirui has not specified an exact end date for these individual lens discounts in the supplied listings.