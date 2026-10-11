The new 50-120mm DC OS joins the Sigma’s existing fast APS-C zooms to offer 15-180mm at constant f/2.8 aperture

Sigma has announced the final piece in its trilogy of f/2.8 zoom lenses for APS-C cameras with the introduction of a 50-120mm f/2.8 DC OS in its Contemporary series. The new lens offers angles of view that correspond to those of a 75-180mm on a full frame camera, and when combined with the Sigma 10-18mm F2.8 DC DN Contemporary and Sigma 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN Contemporary lenses it offers users an equivalent focal range of 15mm to 180mm – with no gaps and all with a maximum aperture of f/2.8.

Despite being a fast telephoto zoom the 50-120mm DC OS is compact and relatively lightweight. Sigma says its aim was to provide the ‘greatest possible mobility’ for APS-C system users and that the new lens fits in the palm of your hand. It is just 99mm long and it only weighs 390g – so the three lenses in this series together weigh 980g even in the heaviest Canon RF mount.

Like the other lenses in the series, the Sigma 50-120mm f/2.8 is splash and dust proof, and has a water- and oil-repelling coating on the forward element to help keep it clean. The OS in the name indicates that the lens is fitted with Sigma’s Optical Stabilisation system which, in this model, provides up to 4.5 stops of additional hand-holdable shutter speeds. The lens uses a total of 18 elements arranged into 13 groups in an optical design that makes use of a single element in FLD glass, three SLD elements and four aspherical elements. The aperture features 11 blades, the closest focus is 23cm at the wide end of the zoom and 55cm at the long end, and users will need 55cm filters and accessories. And it comes with a hood and a pouch.

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Sigma 50-120mm price and availabilty

The Sigma 50-120mm f/2.8 DC OS Contemporary lenses will be available in the second half of October 2026 in mounts for Sony E, Fujifilm X and Canon RF cameras. It will cost £699.

Sigma 50-120mm DC OS Contemporary optical design Sigma 50-120mm DC OS Contemporary specification

For more information see the Sigma website.

Press release October, 2026

Uncompromising optical performance in an exceptionally compact body

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Sigma announces the 50-120mm F2.8 DC OS | Contemporary, the definitive large-aperture telephoto zoom for APS-C cameras

Kanagawa, Japan –Sigma Corporation (Headquarters: Kawasaki-shi, Kanagawa, CEO: Kazuto Yamaki) is pleased to announce the ”Sigma 50-120mm F2.8 DC OS | Contemporary,” a telephoto zoom lens for APS-C cameras, covering from approximately 75mm to 180mm in 35mm equivalent terms.

Pursuing both a broad range of angles of view and outstanding portability, it condenses uncompromising sharpness and close-up capability into a palm-sized body. This new option from Sigma aims to draw the greatest possible mobility out of an APS-C system, and will be available on Thursday, October 22, 2026.

Press release October, 2026

Key Features

Thoroughly compact, lightweight design

Uncompromising optical performance and shooting functionality

Supports comfortable shooting of both stills and video

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Thoroughly compact, lightweight design

Easier to carry, with nothing given up: a new standard for APS-C telephoto zooms

A highly versatile zoom range of approximately 75-180mm in 35mm equivalent terms, a constant F2.8 aperture, uncompromising optical performance and full-fledged shooting features are all condensed into a compact body just 99mm long and weighing a mere 390g*1. It meets every high portability and mobility requirement of an APS-C lens, while raising the class’ standard for both performance and functionality, making it a definitive APS-C telephoto zoom lens.

A high-performance constant F2.8 zoom series, from wide-angle to telephoto

With the Sigma 50-120mm F2.8 DC OS | Contemporary joining the Sigma 10-18mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary and Sigma 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary already on the market, the constant F2.8 zoom series is now complete, covering everything from ultra-wide-angle to telephoto. All three lenses together weigh less than 1kg, making it possible to put together a system that combines high performance with genuine mobility.

Uncompromising optical performance and shooting functionality

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Lavish optical construction

An optical construction that combines one FLD glass element, three SLD glass elements and four aspherical elements in exactly the right arrangement achieves both high optical performance and compact dimensions. Throughout the zoom range, from the center of the frame to the edges, various optical aberrations are corrected to achieve exceptionally high contrast.

Rendering that only a telephoto lens can deliver

The large bokeh and compression effect of a telephoto lens equivalent to approximately 180mm in 35mm terms enable expression that ranges from portraiture that makes the subject stand out to flat product photography where perspective is kept in check.

Designed to minimize focus breathing

The optical design minimizes focus breathing. Because shifts in the angle of view during focusing are suppressed, the lens supports natural video expression with little change in composition.

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Supports comfortable shooting of both stills and video

Features that assist comfortable shooting

In addition to high-speed AF driven by an HLA (High-response Linear Actuator) linear motor, the OS2 image stabilization algorithm delivers 6.5 stops of optical stabilization at the wide end and 4.5 stops*2 at the telephoto end. Everything a telephoto zoom needs for demanding shooting conditions is brought together here in optimal balance.

An intuitive, easy-to-understand control layout

Switches such as the focus mode switch and the OS switch have been removed, giving the lens a minimal, easy-to-understand interface that stays intuitive to operate despite its high functionality.

Dust- and splash-resistant structure*3 and water- and oil-repellent coating

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In addition to a dust- and splash-resistant structure, the frontmost surface of the lens has a water- and oil-repellent coating, allowing photographers to shoot without concern even in difficult outdoor environments.

*1 The figures are for Sony E-mount.

*2 Based on CIPA guidelines. (Measured at a focal length of 50mm and 120mm using an APS-C mirrorless camera)

*3 The product is designed to be dust- and splash-resistant but is not waterproof. When using the lens near water, etc., take care not to allow large amounts of water to splash on it. If water gets inside the lens, it may cause a major malfunction.

About Sigma

MADE IN AIZU, JAPAN,

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“The Art of engineering. Engineering for Art.”

Sigma is a Japanese manufacturer of lenses and cameras. Founded in 1961, we innovate and push the standards of optical engineering out of a deep respect for the creative ways photographers and filmmakers engage with the world. Made in Aizu, Japan is made possible by Sigma’s sole production base, the Aizu factory in Japan. This quality embodies the true essence of Sigma—an integration of local wisdom, craftsmanship, and technology.

www.sigma-global.com