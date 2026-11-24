Hong Kong photography brand Escura has launched the Snap-Pad, an ultra-compact digital camera that looks remarkably like a retro video games controller. It can capture photographs, record videos and even play built-in mini-games. Available in nine different designs, including three limited-edition red versions, the Snap-Pad is as much a collectible accessory as it is a functioning digital camera.

The design takes inspiration from gaming controllers of the 1980s, with a translucent, smoky plastic body that offers a glimpse of the internal components. Escura has incorporated three different button layouts featuring a directional pad, horizontal buttons or circular buttons, depending on the version. A supplied keyring and ball chain allow the camera to be attached to a bag or set of keys, making it easy to carry around without taking up valuable pocket space.

Despite its gaming-inspired appearance, the Snap-Pad is a fully functioning digital camera. Its 1MP CMOS sensor produces approximately 2MP photographs through interpolation, a process that increases the number of recorded pixels through image processing rather than capturing additional detail. Both photographs and videos are recorded in a square format, while built-in retro colour filters allow users to experiment with different looks. The emphasis here is clearly on the imperfect, nostalgic appearance of early digital photography rather than high-resolution image quality.

What separates the Snap-Pad from other miniature cameras is its ability to play games directly on the device. Its physical buttons are designed to recreate the tactile experience of older gaming controllers, while the rear LCD serves as both a viewfinder and a gaming display. Escura hasn’t revealed the number or types of mini-games included, but the feature gives the camera something to offer even when users aren’t taking photographs.

Escura Snap-Pad specifications

Feature Specification Sensor 1MP CMOS Still image resolution 1440 x 1440 pixels (interpolated) Lens 3.2mm f/2.8 Focusing range 30cm to infinity Shutter speed 1/125sec Video resolution 720 x 720 pixels at 30fps Display 1.3-inch LCD, 240 x 240 pixels File formats JPEG, AVI (Motion JPEG) Storage 4GB–64GB microSD (Class 4–10) Battery 180mAh lithium-polymer Connectivity USB-C charging and data transfer Dimensions 49 x 49 x 22.5mm Weight Approximately 35g

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Much like the Kodak Charmera, the Snap-Pad is being marketed as a collectible through blind-box packaging. The six standard designs combine clear and black translucent bodies with the three different button arrangements, meaning buyers won’t know exactly which version they have received until they open the box. Those wanting to collect every standard design can purchase a six-camera set without duplicates, which Pinkoi is offering at a 12% discount compared with buying them individually.

Pinkoi also has three exclusive translucent red editions, each featuring a different button arrangement and accompanied by a limited-edition decorative charm when purchased individually. These are also sold in blind boxes, although a complete three-camera set is available at a 10% discount. The red versions are being produced in limited quantities and are not included in the standard six-camera collection.

The Escura Snap-Pad went on sale through Pinkoi Japan on 18 November 2026, priced at ¥6,612 including tax, and is also listed at $45 through Escura’s official website. Each camera comes with a USB-C cable, keyring, ball chain and instruction manual, although buyers will need to purchase a microSD card separately.