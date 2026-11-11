RØDE has launched its Capture app for Android, bringing its mobile video recording and microphone controls to a wider range of smartphone users. Previously available on iPhone, the free app allows creators to manage compatible RØDE microphones and record video from a single interface, removing the need to switch between separate recording and audio configuration apps.

One of the most useful additions for Android users is Direct Connect, which allows supported RØDE wireless microphone transmitters to connect directly to a smartphone without a separate receiver. The feature works with the Wireless Micro, Wireless GO Gen 3 and Wireless PRO, potentially making it easier to record interviews, travel videos and other content where carrying additional equipment is inconvenient.

The app also provides access to microphone settings that would otherwise require separate configuration. Depending on the connected device, users can adjust recording gain, enable Gain Assist and noise reduction, apply high-pass filtering and choose between split or merged audio recording. This gives creators more control over sound quality while keeping the recording process within a single application.

On the video side, RØDE Capture includes controls for resolution, frame rate and aspect ratio, allowing users to select settings appropriate for different recording formats. Automatic flash options and a countdown timer are also included, making the app useful for solo creators who need to position themselves in front of the camera before recording begins.

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The Android release also introduces another option for larger video productions through Network Device Interface (NDI) connectivity. This allows a smartphone running RØDE Capture to serve as an additional video source when connected to compatible RØDE production equipment, including the RØDECaster Video, RØDECaster Video S and RØDECaster Video Core. For small production teams, it offers a way to incorporate mobile footage into a multi-camera setup without relying on a dedicated camera for every angle.

RØDE Capture for Android: key features

Feature Details Platform Android Price Free Video controls Resolution, frame rate, aspect ratio Audio controls Gain, Gain Assist, noise reduction, high-pass filter Recording options Split or merged audio Direct Connect Wireless Micro, Wireless GO Gen 3, Wireless PRO Additional tools Automatic flash, countdown timer Video connectivity NDI Compatible production systems RØDECaster Video, Video S, Video Core

RØDE Capture for Android is available now as a free download from the Google Play Store, joining the existing iPhone version. Users can search for RØDE Capture in the store to install the app, although individual features depend on the microphone or production equipment being used.

Press release

RØDE Capture Expands Mobile Content Creation Capabilities with Launch on Android

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA: Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Today, RØDE has announced the availability of RØDE Capture for Android, extending its mobile content creation app to Android users and bringing its integrated audio control and video recording capabilities to a broader community of creators.

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Designed specifically for mobile content production, RØDE Capture combines advanced audio controls, intuitive video recording tools and direct integration with compatible RØDE microphones in a single application. With its arrival on Android, the app is now available across both major mobile platforms, supporting creators working in social media, vlogging, podcasting, mobile journalism and filmmaking.

RØDE Capture is designed to simplify mobile production by bringing microphone configuration and video recording controls together within one interface. Rather than switching between applications or navigating individual device settings, users can manage supported RØDE microphone features directly through the app, helping streamline the recording process and reduce the complexity of mobile content creation.

Depending on the connected microphone, available audio controls include gain adjustment, Gain Assist, Noise Reduction, split or merged recording modes and high-pass filtering. The app supports a broad selection of RØDE microphones, including products across its Wireless range, compact on-camera microphones and USB desktop microphones.

A key feature for Android users is Direct Connect, which enables compatible RØDE wireless transmitters to connect directly to a smartphone without requiring a separate receiver. Supported devices include the Wireless Micro, Wireless GO Gen 3 and Wireless PRO. By removing the need for an additional receiver, Direct Connect reduces the number of devices required for recording and provides a more streamlined setup for creators working on location.

This capability is particularly relevant to spontaneous and mobile-first production scenarios, including street interviews, travel content, news reporting and social media video. With fewer components to manage, creators can establish a recording setup more quickly and focus on capturing content wherever their work takes them.

Beyond audio, RØDE Capture provides a range of video recording controls, allowing users to configure aspect ratio, resolution and frame rate to suit their production requirements. Additional functionality includes automatic flash settings and a countdown timer, supporting hands-free recording and greater flexibility when filming independently.

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The Android release also extends the app’s role within RØDE’s wider video production ecosystem through Network Device Interface (NDI) connectivity. Compatible with the RØDECaster Video, RØDECaster Video S and RØDECaster Video Core, this integration allows an Android device running RØDE Capture to function as an additional video source within a connected production setup.

The combination of microphone control, mobile video recording and integration with RØDE’s video production consoles positions RØDE Capture as a versatile tool for creators working across different production environments. From individuals recording content directly on their smartphones to production teams incorporating mobile devices into larger video workflows, the app provides a consistent interface for managing key elements of the recording process.

The launch reflects RØDE’s continued focus on developing accessible creator technology that connects audio and video production tools within practical, integrated workflows. As mobile devices play an increasingly important role in content production, bringing professional audio controls and flexible video capabilities together in a single application offers creators greater control over how they capture and produce content.

RØDE Capture for Android is available now as a free download through the Google Play Store. Users can search for “RØDE Capture” to download the application. The app is also available for iPhone.