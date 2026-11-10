ZY Optics has introduced the Mitakon Speedmaster 45mm f/1.4, a new manual-focus lens designed for Fujifilm GFX and Hasselblad XCD medium format cameras. Priced at $599, the lens combines a wide maximum aperture with a focal length equivalent to approximately 36mm on a full-frame camera, making it suitable for street photography, environmental portraits and everyday shooting.

The f/1.4 aperture is particularly interesting for medium format photographers, offering greater flexibility when shooting in low light and allowing subjects to be separated from their backgrounds with a shallow depth of field. Its moderately wide perspective also makes it a practical option for photographers who want to capture people within their surroundings rather than relying on a longer portrait lens.

According to specifications reported by Photo Rumors, the optical design consists of 13 elements arranged in 11 groups, including two high-refractive-index elements, one extra-low dispersion element and one aspherical element. A dual floating-element design is intended to maintain optical performance across different focusing distances, while an 11-blade aperture diaphragm helps produce rounded out-of-focus highlights.

Unlike many native medium format lenses, the Speedmaster 45mm f/1.4 relies entirely on manual focusing. It also lacks electronic contacts, meaning the camera cannot automatically record lens information in image metadata. The minimum focusing distance is 45cm, allowing photographers to work relatively close to their subjects, although it is not designed as a dedicated macro lens.

Advertisement

The lens features an all-metal barrel and weighs approximately 750g without its hood. Its dimensions vary slightly depending on the mount, with the Fujifilm GFX version measuring 77.4mm in length and the Hasselblad XCD version extending to 85.8mm. Both versions accept 62mm screw-in filters and include a newly designed lens hood.

Mitakon Speedmaster 45mm f/1.4 specifications

Specification Details Mounts Fujifilm GFX, Hasselblad XCD Format Medium format Focal length 45mm (approx. 36mm full-frame equivalent) Maximum aperture f/1.4 Optical construction 13 elements in 11 groups Special elements 2 HRI, 1 ED, 1 aspherical Aperture blades 11 Focusing Manual only Minimum focusing distance 0.45m Filter thread 62mm Length 77.4mm (GFX), 85.8mm (XCD) Weight Approx. 750g without hood Electronic contacts No Construction All-metal barrel

The Mitakon Speedmaster 45mm f/1.4 is listed at $599 through the official ZY Optics online store, alongside the company’s 65mm f/1.4 II and 80mm f/1.6 medium format lenses.