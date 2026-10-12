The Canon EOS RP with its 24-105mm kit lens has dropped to £846 at Amazon UK, giving shoppers a £483 saving on its usual £1329 price. The full-frame mirrorless camera is available from Canon’s Amazon store, but you’ll need to be quick as there are only a few left.

For anyone looking to move up from an APS-C camera without spending four figures, this is an unusually low price for a full-frame Canon. The EOS RP combines a 26.2MP full-frame sensor, Dual Pixel CMOS autofocus, a fully articulating touchscreen and Canon’s RF lens mount in a body weighing just 485g with the battery and memory card.

Its compact size is one of the camera’s biggest selling points. Despite using a full-frame sensor, the EOS RP is relatively small and light, making it a practical option for travel and everyday photography, particularly with one of Canon’s more compact RF lenses.

The catch is that the EOS RP is now an older camera, having launched in 2019, and some of its limitations are more noticeable today. Video is the biggest one. It can record 4K at up to 25fps, but with a crop, and Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF isn’t available when recording in 4K. There’s also no in-body image stabilisation, while battery life is rated at just 250 shots.

The EOS RP also comes with Canon’s RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM lens, a compact standard zoom designed for the EOS R full-frame mirrorless system. Its 24-105mm focal range covers everything from wide-angle landscapes to portraits and more tightly framed subjects, making it a versatile option for everyday photography. The lens features a built-in optical Image Stabilizer offering up to five stops of compensation to help reduce camera shake when shooting handheld, alongside an STM focusing motor designed for smooth and quiet autofocus. It also supports Canon’s Centre Focus Macro mode, delivering up to 0.5x magnification for capturing smaller subjects and close-up details. While its variable f/4-7.1 maximum aperture is relatively modest, the lens provides a useful combination of zoom range, stabilisation and close-focusing capabilities.

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For still photography, however, the RP remains a decent option. Digital Camera World has described it as an affordable and approachable full-frame camera for first-time users, while noting the compromises around 4K video and battery life.

Trusted Reviews’ Canon EOS RP review is also positive about the camera’s value, autofocus and compact design. Its verdict called the RP a compelling alternative for photographers looking to move to full-frame mirrorless, although it highlighted the camera’s cropped 4K video, lack of sensor-based stabilisation and underwhelming battery life.

The camera is also straightforward to use. Its vari-angle touchscreen makes it easier to shoot from awkward angles, while Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF provides dependable autofocus for everyday stills. The RF mount also gives buyers access to Canon’s growing range of RF lenses, while an adapter can be used with existing EF lenses.

That makes the EOS RP particularly appealing for travel, street photography, portraits and family photography, where a lightweight body can be just as useful as the larger sensor.

At £846, this EOS RP kit is nevertheless a tempting entry point into Canon’s full-frame RF system. It won’t compete with newer cameras for video or advanced features, but if your priority is still photography and you want a small full-frame body without spending £1,000 or more, this is one of the more interesting camera deals in Amazon’s October sale.

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You can read more about the Canon RP on the Canon website.

Source: Canon UK

Canon EOS RP

A small, light and intuitive full-frame mirrorless camera for superb creativity on the go.

Creative power with real intelligence

The Canon EOS RP puts the power of full-frame mirrorless into a small, lightweight EOS R series body, opening up exciting creative possibilities for you to elevate your photography to the next level.

See full specification

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Accessible to everyone

See how the Canon EOS RP performs in the hands of enthusiasts and discover how they use the benefits of full-frame mirrorless plus EF and EF-S lenses to capture images packed with detail and depth.

A lightweight body with a faster, smarter lens mount

The Canon EOS RP is a practical, creative full-frame mirrorless camera with enormous creative potential thanks to the next generation RF lenses. The wide diameter, high communication speed and short back focus of the RF mount is the perfect starting point for your future full-frame system.

A new standard in full-frame image quality

The Canon EOS RP 26.2 Megapixel CMOS sensor works incredibly in low light thanks to a DIGIC 8 processor and in-camera DLO that give superb results direct from camera.

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Shoot in a new way

The Canon EOS RP offers a new way of embracing the benefits of full-frame. Shoot with the dedicated range of full-frame RF lenses as well as the wide range of EF and EF-S lenses via adapter without compromising optical performance.

EOS handling with no compromise

A comfortable EOS style grip alongside a high resolution Vari-Angle touch screen and OLED electronic viewfinder inspires next generation handling in a lightweight 485g body1.

Shoot flexibly and connect seamlessly

From using Silent Mode to controlling the camera remotely via Wi-Fi. Capture all the action with up to 5fps with the option to process your images in-camera and share via the Canon Camera Connect app.

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Create high quality and super-steady movies

Focus smoothly with Dual Pixel CMOS AF and film steady footage with Movie Digital IS and up to 4K resolution with a range of easy to use and edit codecs. Mic and headphone jacks bring full audio control and the Vari-Angle touch screen LCD gives stability and a clear view of your subject.

What’s in the box

Canon EOS RP Body

Canon RF 240-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM

Camera Cover R-F-5

Neck Strap

Battery Charger LC-E17E

Battery Pack LP-E17

AC Cable

User Manual Kit

Lenses & Accessories

Connect your Canon EOS RP to the world of RF lenses and accessories and go further than you’ve ever been before.

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