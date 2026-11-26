A photographer in Arkansas, USA, has been reunited with her Nikon D750 after it fell approximately 150 feet (46 metres) from a cliff during a photography outing. The incident occurred on 19 November at Hawksbill Crag in the Upper Buffalo Wilderness, where photographer Heinrichs had been taking pictures of the surrounding landscape. Although the camera was eventually recovered with the help of an established local photographer, the damage sustained during the fall appears to have left it beyond repair.

Hawksbill Crag is a popular destination among landscape photographers, thanks to its distinctive rocky outcrop extending above the surrounding oak and hickory forest. According to local news outlet KY3, Heinrichs had mounted her Nikon DSLR on a tripod near the viewpoint and briefly turned away. When she looked back just seconds later, she saw her camera falling over the edge. One of the tripod legs had not been properly locked, causing the entire setup to topple.

Believing she had lost her camera for good, Heinrichs shared details of the accident with Our Buffalo River, a local Facebook community. Her post caught the attention of Tim Ernst, an Arkansas-based wilderness and nature photographer whose work has appeared in publications including National Geographic and The New York Times. Ernst volunteered to look for the missing camera, something that came as a particularly welcome surprise to Heinrichs, who had followed his photography for years.

Ernst eventually located the Nikon D750 resting on a pile of leaves below the cliff, although the condition of the equipment was immediately apparent. The lens had separated from the camera body during the fall, and the DSLR is believed to be beyond repair. Heinrichs nevertheless expressed her gratitude to Ernst for taking the time to recover her equipment and intends to purchase a replacement camera.

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The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of checking tripod leg locks and stability before mounting expensive camera equipment, particularly when working on uneven terrain or near exposed viewpoints. Even a seemingly minor oversight can have costly consequences, and photographers should never put their own safety at risk when attempting to retrieve fallen equipment.