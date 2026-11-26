Brightin Star is moving into more premium territory with the launch of its APO 35mm f/1.7 ASPH, a manual-focus prime designed for full-frame Leica M-mount cameras. First showcased at CP+ in February 2026 before launching on Kickstarter in August, the lens is now available for general purchase at $1,099. Having spent two and a half years developing the lens, Brightin Star is placing greater emphasis on optical precision and build quality with its new APEX series, rather than competing primarily on affordability.

The optical construction comprises 11 elements arranged in seven groups, including three double-sided aspherical elements, three high-refractive-index elements and one extra-low dispersion (ED) element. Its apochromatic design aims to minimise chromatic aberrations and colour fringing, particularly around high-contrast subjects, while the aspherical elements help control distortion and other optical aberrations. Combined with its relatively bright f/1.7 maximum aperture, the lens offers a versatile focal length for street, documentary and everyday photography.

A dual floating system with an unusually long focus throw

One of the more interesting aspects of the lens is its Dual Floating Group focusing system, which uses two independently moving optical groups to help maintain image quality at different focusing distances. Brightin Star says the arrangement is particularly effective at controlling spherical aberrations when photographing subjects at close range. The lens is rangefinder-coupled down to 0.7m, although photographers can focus as close as 0.3m when using live view or a compatible adapted camera setup.

Brightin Star has also incorporated an unusually long 307° focus throw, giving photographers greater control over fine focusing adjustments. Moving from infinity to 0.7m requires a 100° rotation of the focusing ring, while reaching the minimum focusing distance of 0.3m requires a further 207°. The company describes this as a cinema-style focusing experience, with the extended rotation potentially proving useful for precise close-up photography and controlled manual focus transitions during video recording.

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Brightin Star APO 35mm f/1.7 ASPH specifications

Feature Specification Native lens mount Leica M Sensor coverage Full-frame Focal length 35mm Maximum aperture f/1.7 Optical construction 11 elements in 7 groups Aspherical elements 3 double-sided High-refractive-index elements 3 Extra-low dispersion elements 1 Focusing system Dual Floating Group Focus method Manual, rangefinder-coupled Minimum focusing distance 0.3m Minimum rangefinder focusing distance 0.7m Total focus throw 307° Construction Metal Length 43mm Weight 260g

Price and availability

The Brightin Star APO 35mm f/1.7 ASPH is available now for $1,099, following its earlier Kickstarter campaign. It represents the first release in the manufacturer’s APEX series, signalling a move towards higher-end optics for photographers who value compact manual-focus lenses.