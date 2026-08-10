Blackmagic Design has released new firmware for its Cinema Camera 6K model that includes phase detection autofocus, cloud streaming, pre-recording and 4-channel audio recording. Firmware 10.2.2 adds significant new features to the three-year-old L-Mount camera that have the potential to transform an autofocusing system that has until now relied on contrast detection and manual focus. The new system brings continuous autofocus, face detection, object detection, allows users to tailor the speed of focus transitions, and AF-related button customisation.

Users will also get the chance to activate pre-recording recording – where the camera records before the record button is pressed. The feature enables filmmakers to set the camera to constantly record segments of between 5 seconds and ten minutes to the buffer, so that should something unexpected, or expected, happen the footage will be saved automatically and unneeded footage discarded.

Further advances with this new firmware include support for 4-channel audio recording, allowing four voices to be recorded as individual tracks on the video. This makes it easier to edit and balance more than two-speakers as up to four people can be recorded separately with no two-voices sharing a single track. It also allows for more flexibility when environmental sounds need to be recorded at the same time as speech.

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And for those who stream Blackmagic Cloud Streaming is now supported by this camera. This allows streaming directly from the camera to the cloud, so footage can be stored online or picked up and edited remotely while the event is still taking place. Blackmagic Cloud also allows remote cameras to be synchronised in DaVinci Resolve.

This update for the Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K follows a similar update for the PYXIS 6K in June that also introduced phase detection AF.

For more information see the Blackmagic Design website or download the firmware from the Blackmagic support page.

What’s new in Blackmagic Camera 10.2.2

Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K

Adds phase detect auto focus (PDAF) support.

Adds continuous autofocus support.

Adds face detect autofocus support.

Adds object detect auto focus support.

Adds support for autofocus transition speed settings.

Adds support for assigning autofocus mode toggle to shortcut keys.

Adds support for pausing continuous autofocus when holding down the focus button.

Adds support for Blackmagic Cloud Streaming.

Adds support for 4 channel audio recording.

Adds support for pre-recording.

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Minimum system requirements for Mac OS

macOS 26 Tahoe or later.

macOS 15.0 Sequoia or later.

Mac with Apple Silicon or Intel based CPU.

8 GB of system memory.

Blackmagic Design announcement

“Today we announced Blackmagic Camera 10.2.2 update for Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K which adds support for phase detect autofocus. This makes it easy to keep your subjects in focus, even as they move, with options added for continuous autofocus, object tracking or face tracking modes.



“This update also adds support for Blackmagic Cloud stream routing. This lets you route a live stream from the camera directly into your studio, or stream to multiple platforms at the same time using Blackmagic Cloud.



“In addition, this update adds support for up to 10 minutes pre-record on Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K. Now you can record up to 10 minutes of action before you press the record button. The pre-record function lets the camera continuously record to the media card, ensuring any unexpected event will never be missed. Simply select the pre-record duration you need, from 5 seconds to a full 10 minutes, and that cached media will be added to the start of each file you record. This means every important moment is safely captured, critical for unpredictable or fast changing environments like documentaries, news or live events. By only saving what’s needed, pre-record also helps reduce storage use because even though you are constantly recording, only the section before you press record is preserved.



“Also included in this update is support for 4 channel audio recording. This allows you to record two additional audio channels which is ideal for interviews, live events or documentaries where you might want separate mics for talent, ambient sound or scratch tracks, all perfectly synced within the video file.”