Panasonic has announced the LUMIX SHX1, its first compact cinema camera, bringing 6K full-frame recording, internal Apple ProRes RAW and direct Blackmagic RAW capture to a box-style design aimed at professional filmmakers.

Priced at £4,399 in the UK and due to arrive in December 2026, the SHX1 combines technology developed for Panasonic’s LUMIX mirrorless cameras with features more commonly associated with dedicated cinema equipment.

At its centre is a 24.1MP partially stacked full-frame CMOS sensor with an optical low-pass filter. The sensor design is intended to reduce rolling-shutter distortion, while Dual Native ISO and Dynamic Range Boost allow for a claimed 15 stops of dynamic range when shooting in V-Log.

The camera also comes with ARRI LogC3 pre-installed, giving filmmakers another option for colour grading and making it easier to match footage when working alongside compatible ARRI cinema cameras.

One of the SHX1’s more interesting features is its approach to RAW recording. Apple ProRes RAW and ProRes RAW HQ can be captured internally to a CFexpress Type B card, while Blackmagic RAW can be recorded directly to an external USB-C SSD without a separate recorder. That gives filmmakers two established RAW workflows without having to build a larger recording setup around the camera. Panasonic has also included Blackmagic colour science options to help match footage with Blackmagic cameras.

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Recording options include 6K at 30fps and 5.1K at 60fps in 4:2:0 10-bit, alongside 3.8K at 48fps in 4:2:2 10-bit. Open Gate recording is supported, including Blackmagic RAW at 6K 24p, although Panasonic notes that this mode introduces a slight crop.

For autofocus, the SHX1 uses Panasonic’s 779-point Phase Hybrid AF system, with subject recognition covering people, animals and vehicles. Five-axis in-body image stabilisation is also included, with Dual I.S. 2 available when paired with compatible stabilised lenses.

Despite its cinema-focused design, Panasonic has retained features that should make the camera practical for smaller productions. The body weighs approximately 984g and includes a top-mounted 3-inch touchscreen that can tilt upwards or swing out to the side.

Connections include 12G-SDI, full-size HDMI, timecode input and output, and two USB-C ports. The camera can also record 32-bit float audio internally through its 3.5mm microphone input, while a dedicated cooling system allows continuous recording at up to 4K 120p within its specified operating temperature range.

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Panasonic is offering an optional XLR Handle Unit and Control Grip for users who need additional audio connections or more conventional handheld controls. A separate Live Production Unit, planned for the first half of 2027, will add features including genlock and network connectivity for multi-camera and remote production.

The SHX1 follows Panasonic’s earlier cinema-oriented LUMIX models, including the S1H, but takes a different approach by putting its video capabilities into a modular body designed to work on gimbals, rigs and larger production setups.

Panasonic LUMIX SHX1 specifications

Feature Specification Sensor 24.1MP full-frame partially stacked CMOS Video recording 6K 30p, 5.1K 60p, 3.8K 48p RAW formats Internal Apple ProRes RAW / RAW HQ; Blackmagic RAW to external SSD Dynamic range Up to 15 stops with Dynamic Range Boost Autofocus 779-point Phase Hybrid AF Stabilisation 5-axis in-body stabilisation Monitor 3-inch, 1.84-million-dot tilting touchscreen Storage CFexpress Type B, SD and external SSD Connections 12G-SDI, HDMI, USB-C, timecode Audio Internal 32-bit float recording via 3.5mm microphone input Weight Approx. 984g, body only

You can see the full specification sheet of the Lumix SHX1 here.

Price and availability

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The Panasonic LUMIX SHX1 will be available from December 2026, priced at £4,399 in the UK.

The optional XLR Handle Unit AU-XHU1 will cost £549, while the Control Grip AU-GRP1 will be priced at £419. Both accessories are also expected in December.

Panasonic says the camera will be covered by its five-year LUMIX warranty and will be added to its Try Before Buy programme, which offers a free 48-hour loan.

Further information will be available through the official Panasonic LUMIX website.