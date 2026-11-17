The Canon EOS R50 V camera body is now available for £529 at Park Cameras, down from £729, giving buyers a £200 saving as part of the retailer’s Black Friday offers. That’s a reduction of just over 27% on a camera designed primarily for video creators, vloggers and photographers who want a compact interchangeable-lens system.

The EOS R50 V is built around a 24.2-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor and Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF II autofocus system, which can recognise and track subjects during video recording and still photography. Its main attraction is its video capability, with oversampled 4K footage at up to 30fps using information captured at 6K resolution. It can also record 4K at 60fps with a crop, while Full HD recording at up to 120fps provides an option for slow-motion footage. These features give the camera considerable flexibility for its price, particularly for people producing videos for YouTube or social media.

Canon has also made several changes to the camera body to suit video production. There’s a dedicated recording button on the front, a fully articulating touchscreen for filming yourself and a second tripod socket for mounting the camera vertically. A video-focused mode dial makes it easier to switch between recording settings, while microphone and headphone connections provide more control over sound. The camera also supports Canon Log 3 and 10-bit recording, giving users greater flexibility when adjusting colours and exposure in post-production.

Despite its emphasis on video, the EOS R50 V remains a capable stills camera, with its APS-C sensor and access to Canon RF and RF-S lenses making it suitable for everyday photography as well. Its compact body should appeal to photographers who want something easier to carry than a larger mirrorless setup, although buyers should remember that this particular offer is for the camera body alone. Anyone starting without compatible lenses will need to factor in that additional cost.

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Canon EOS R50 V specifications

Specification Details Sensor 24.2MP APS-C CMOS Lens mount Canon RF Autofocus Dual Pixel CMOS AF II Video 4K 30p oversampled from 6K High-frame-rate video 4K 60p (cropped), Full HD 120p Colour recording Canon Log 3, 10-bit options Screen Vari-angle touchscreen Audio Microphone and headphone connections Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-C Weight Approx. 370g including battery and card

Price and availability

The Canon EOS R50 V camera body is listed at £529 at Park Cameras, reduced from £729, with stock available at the time of checking. For buyers who also need a lens, Park Cameras lists the EOS R50 V with the RF-S 14–30mm lens at £759, down from £959. The retailer has not specified an end date for the individual offer, meaning it is worth checking the current price and availability before ordering.