Lomography has introduced the Lomo72, a new half-frame 35mm film camera that can capture up to 72 photographs on a standard 36-exposure roll. Priced at £69 in the UK, the compact camera is available to pre-order in black and silver, with deliveries expected in December.

The Lomo72 uses the half-frame format, exposing a 17 × 24mm area of film rather than the usual 36 × 24mm. This effectively doubles the number of photographs available from each roll, which could appeal to photographers looking to keep their film costs down. The smaller format also produces vertically oriented photographs when the camera is held horizontally. Photographers can shoot individual portraits or combine consecutive frames into diptychs, allowing two related images to be presented together.

One of the Lomo72’s main features is its multi-coated 27mm glass lens, which uses two elements arranged in two groups. This distinguishes it from simpler budget film cameras that use plastic optics, although its actual image quality will depend on how the lens performs in practice.

Focusing is handled manually through two settings. The close-focus position covers subjects between 0.4m and 1m, while the second setting covers distances from 1m to infinity. There’s no autofocus or adjustable ISO control, keeping operation relatively straightforward.

The camera normally shoots at a fixed shutter speed of 1/100sec, but a separate Bulb mode allows the shutter to remain open for longer exposures. A tripod socket and cable release connection are provided for photographers who want to experiment with night photography or light trails. There’s also a multiple exposure switch that allows several photographs to be recorded on the same frame without advancing the film. Combined with the built-in flash and supplied coloured gel filters, this gives photographers more creative options than the camera’s simple appearance might suggest.

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The Lomo72 has a compact body with metal components and comes with a fabric strap, lens cap, coloured flash filters, postcard set and short manual. The flash requires one AAA battery. While the half-frame format makes better use of each roll, it also means each negative has roughly half the area of a conventional 35mm photograph. This is worth considering for anyone planning to make large prints or high-resolution scans.

Lomo72 specifications

Specification Details Film format 35mm half-frame Image area 17 × 24mm Exposures Up to 72 on a 36-exposure roll Lens 27mm multi-coated glass, 2 elements in 2 groups Aperture Fixed; f/8 Shutter 1/100sec, Bulb Focusing Two-zone manual focus Focus distances 0.4–1m / 1m–infinity Flash Built-in, powered by 1 AAA battery Multiple exposure Yes Tripod mount Yes, ¼-inch Cable release Yes Colours Black, silver UK price £69

Price and availability

The Lomography Lomo72 is available to pre-order for £69 in both finishes directly from Lomography. Both listings give December 2026 as the estimated shipping period, while Lomography’s delivery information indicates that European customers should receive their cameras before mid-December. Film must be purchased separately.