Panasonic has registered a new camera in China under the model number P2502A, raising speculation about what could be next for its Lumix range. The registration comes as the company celebrates 25 years of Lumix cameras, with recent anniversary videos also prompting discussion about a possible new compact model.

First reported by Photo Rumors, the registration reveals little about the device beyond its model number and an indication that it does not support Wi-Fi 6. There is no information about its sensor, design or intended market, making it impossible to determine whether Panasonic is preparing another full-frame mirrorless camera or something entirely different.

The timing has nevertheless attracted attention because Panasonic recently released a series of videos looking back at the development of Lumix. In one anniversary film, a photographer discusses collecting Lumix cameras before teasing that there is still another one to come. While the remark has encouraged speculation, Panasonic has not linked it to the newly registered P2502A.

A separate anniversary discussion explored ideas for future cameras, including a compact full-frame model with a built-in electronic viewfinder. Such a design could address one of the limitations of the existing Lumix S9, which offers a relatively small full-frame body but relies on its rear screen for composing photographs. A Panasonic representative reportedly acknowledged interest in the idea, although no development plans were confirmed.

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The conversation also touched on a possible revival of the Lumix LC1 concept, alongside suggestions for compact 28mm and 50mm pancake lenses. Smaller lenses could make a lightweight interchangeable-lens system more appealing for travel and everyday photography, particularly for photographers who want a compact setup without sacrificing the flexibility of changing lenses.

For now, however, these remain separate pieces of information rather than evidence of a particular product. The P2502A registration confirms that Panasonic has submitted a camera for regulatory approval, but it does not establish a connection with the anniversary discussions or identify the device as a successor to the S9.

Panasonic has not announced a launch date, specifications or pricing for the registered model. Until further details emerge, the possibility of a new compact Lumix camera with an electronic viewfinder remains speculation.