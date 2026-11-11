Artizlab has introduced the Classic-M 50mm f/1.4, a manual-focus lens inspired by the original Leica Summilux 50mm f/1.4 E43. Priced at $399 (approximately £305), it aims to recreate the appearance and optical character of a lens that can cost thousands of pounds on the second-hand market.

Designed for Leica M-mount cameras, the Classic-M follows the compact proportions of its inspiration, measuring 51.8mm long and weighing 189g. Its aluminium and brass construction is complemented by vintage-style details, including a textured ‘pineapple’ focusing ring and a hammer-tone lens hood. The black version also features a scalloped focusing ring.

Inside, the lens uses seven elements arranged in five groups, closely following the optical configuration of the original Summilux. Artizlab says it has prioritised the softer rendering associated with classic Leica optics rather than outright sharpness, with natural colours, gentle highlight transitions and smooth background blur. A 12-blade aperture diaphragm is intended to maintain attractive out-of-focus highlights.

One practical improvement over the vintage Leica lens is its closer focusing distance. While the original Summilux E43 focuses down to approximately 1m, the Classic-M can focus as close as 0.45m. However, its rangefinder coupling only operates down to 0.7m, meaning Leica photographers will need to use live view or an adapted mirrorless camera to take advantage of the shorter distance.

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The Classic-M joins a growing selection of modern lenses drawing inspiration from classic Leica designs. Unlike alternatives that use updated optics to improve sharpness, Artizlab has concentrated on reproducing the older lens’s distinctive rendering and physical styling.

Artizlab Classic-M 50mm f/1.4 specifications

Specification Details Lens mount Leica M Focal length 50mm Maximum aperture f/1.4 Optical construction 7 elements in 5 groups Aperture blades 12 Focus Manual Minimum focusing distance 0.45m Rangefinder coupling 0.7m to infinity Filter diameter 43mm Length 51.8mm Weight 189g Construction Aluminium and brass Price $399

The Artizlab Classic-M 50mm f/1.4 is listed at $399 through the Funleader online store, although it is currently sold out.