Streaming, recording, switching, mixing and camera control all in one 7in production monitor

Video streaming and production-solution company OBSBOT has launched a new version of its control hub monitor with a larger, brighter screen, increased input options and direct control of the company’s PTZ and webcam cameras. The OBSBOT Talent 2 is designed to allow camera switching, camera control, audio monitoring and mixing, recording and graphics overlays while simultaneously streaming to multiple social media platforms all without the need for additional devices or a computer.

Now with an 800-nit 7in display the OBSBOT Talent 2 is capable of receiving video from up to 16 sources at once, can stream in 4K at 60fps and can record up to four separate isolated channels of video internally to its own 128GB memory, to a MicroSD card of up to 1TB or to an external hard drive. In addition to recording to its own memory, the Talent 2 allows users to trigger its Tail series cameras to record to their own MicroSD cards at the same time, giving an extra two isolated, and synchronised, video files that can be used to re-edit a recorded broadcast or to simply store additional angles when the production isn’t going out live. Both OBSBOT Tail and Tiny series cameras can be controlled via the Talent 2 screen, with users gaining full access to subject tracking, zoom settings, exposure controls and pre-programmed camera positions.

The top and bottom of panels of the OBSBOT Talent 2, showing aerial, HDMI, Ethernet and power ports The side panels of the OBSBOT Talent 2, showing the other ports for feeding video and audio in and out

The Talent 2 features 4 HDMI ports, two of which offer 4K at 60fps, and two USB ports, while 10 sources can be fed in via the NDI, SRT, RTSP and RTMP as well as via locally stored video content. Two mic and one line 3.5mm ports accept audio feeds directly to the stream, and a headphone port allows audio to be monitored while audio levels are controlled and audio channels are mixed on the 7in screen. As well as manual camera switching when an operator is sitting at the screen the Talent 2 supports automated camera switching, either randomly, in sequence or using the audio inputs to zero in on who is speaking and to switch automatically between the people being filmed as they each speak.

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The OBSBOT Talent 2 offers a touch interface

Four antennas now sit on the top of the monitor to connect the Talent 2 via 5G and Wi-Fi 6 networks, so feeds can be received and programs broadcast at a studio, in an indoor location or in a field. In a studio environment the monitor can be connected via Ethernet, and out on location a SIM card can be inserted to make used of cellular networks or an optional cellular dongle can be used.

Streamers will be able transmit directly to up to four social media platforms at the same time, with apps built-in to the Talent’s operating system, and there’s space for comments and reactions to appear down the side of the screen.

Four HDMI-connected cameras being monitored at the same time

Two HDMI Out ports allow additional monitors and feeds to be connected, to extend the workspace if needed, and the Talent 2 can be mounted, can operate and can record/tranmit in horizontal or vertical orientations. A pair of NP-F battery plates allow hot-swapping alongside mains power to keep the Talent 2 running uninterrupted while OBSBOT says the aluminium alloy frame acts as a heat sink to maintain a workable temperature even on a full day of shooting.

The OBSBOT Talent 2 is available now and costs £2079/€2424/$2099. For more information see the OBSBOT website.

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Press release

OBSBOT Talent 2 Collapses an Entire Live Production Rig Into One Device Built for the IP Era

Powerful new all-in-one live production engine with 16 video sources, true 4K multi-platform streaming, 7″ AMOLED touchscreen, smart auto-switching, 4-source ISO recording, built-in OBSBOT camera control and more!

Shenzhen, China — OBSBOT, an industry leader in smart videography technology, today announced OBSBOT Talent 2, a new all-in-one pro engine for live production that combines source acquisition, switching, recording and distribution into a single device, so customers no longer need a computer workstation to run a professional multi-camera live production.

As live production shifts from fixed, hardware-heavy setups toward more flexible IP-based workflows, production teams need local cameras, network feeds and remote contributors to work as part of the same show without adding complexity for the operator. Talent 2 is built around that idea, combining traditional video I/O with up to 10 IP sources via NDI, SRT, RTSP, RTMP and local media playback, then carrying the production through to true 4K output for both on-site and distributed live workflows.

“The industry is moving from hardware-defined production to IP-defined production, and most equipment still asks customers to bridge that gap themselves, with a laptop in the middle of it,” said Liu Bo, CEO of OBSBOT. “Talent 2 is our position on where that goes. A network feed, a remote guest and a camera on a tripod should be the same kind of source, and the operator should never have to think about which is which.”

Broadcast Build, Backpack Size

OBSBOT Talent 2 features a 7-inch Full HD AMOLED touchscreen with 800 nits of brightness, a 100,000:1 contrast ratio and 100% NTSC color gamut, at both 50 Hz and 60 Hz refresh rates. The larger display gives operators considerably more room for multi-camera preview, switching and control. That’s enough brightness to stay legible in bright outdoor venues and lit halls, and enough color accuracy that every camera judgment made during a live show is based on the truth, not on a compressed or washed out interpretation of it.

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Despite integrating a switcher, monitor, encoder, camera controller and streaming management into one device, OBSBOT Talent 2 stays compact enough to fit in a backpack, and multiple 1/4 inch threaded mounting points let it be rigged to tripods, magic arms, stabilizers and production frames. The chassis is an aluminum alloy unibody, which acts as a passive heat sink, and an optimized internal cooling fan actively manages temperature under sustained load. Events run for hours, not minutes, and OBSBOT Talent 2 is engineered to run all day without thermal throttling.

16 Video Sources, One Production Studio

Modern live productions increasingly mix cameras, computers, mobile devices and network feeds in the same show. OBSBOT Talent 2 accepts up to 16 live video inputs. There are 4 HDMI ports, two supporting 4K at 60 fps, plus 2 USB ports, including 1 x USB-A 3.0 and 1 x USB-C 3.0. On top of that, up to 10 IP-based sources arrive over NDI, SRT, RTSP, RTMP and local media file playback. Capacity is only useful when quality holds up, and Talent 2 supports up to 6 4K video sources and up to 16 HD video sources, offering flexible input options for modern live productions, which is perfect for corporate events, worship services, sports and other fast-paced live productions.

OBSBOT Talent 2 also includes 3 x 3.5 mm audio ports, with 2 mic and line level inputs and 1 dedicated headphone monitoring output. Combined with the built-in audio mixer, customers can connect microphones and mixers, monitor the program feed live, and adjust levels directly on the device, keeping audio and video control on the same production control center. An iPhone or iPad connects over USB-C to HDMI as a live video source, so mobile apps, presentations, gameplay and social content go on screen instantly without a separate capture device.

Reliable True 4K Streaming, Four Platforms at Once

OBSBOT Talent 2 streams live at up to 4K, and customers switch between 16:9 landscape and 9:16 vertical on the fly. Compared to the 1080p ceiling of the original Talent, that’s a dramatic improvement in output quality. Talent 2 streams to up to 4 platforms simultaneously, including YouTube, Twitch and Facebook Live, so a single production can reach multiple audiences without extra encoding hardware or a rebuilt workflow.

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Network Connectivity Built for Stable 4K Delivery

Reliable 4K streaming depends on strong network capacity and flexible ways to stay connected. Talent 2 supports wired Ethernet alongside a built-in SIM card slot for direct cellular access and an external cellular dongle, sold separately, reducing reliance on venue Wi-Fi and fixed infrastructure. The RJ45 port now runs at 10/100/1000/2500 Mbps, up from Gigabit on the previous model, adding headroom for high-resolution streaming, multi-source IP workflows and remote production.

Supporting mobile and on-site production are 4 newly added antenna connectors with 5G and Wi-Fi 6 band support, improving reception and transmission stability at outdoor locations, event venues, sports fields and temporary on-site setups. Together with wired Ethernet and flexible cellular connectivity, these upgrades provide greater connectivity flexibility across different production environments.

Built-In Platform Monitoring and Efficient Encoding

Streaming is easier to manage when operators can see what is actually reaching each platform. Talent 2 has TikTok and Instagram built in, so operators see real program output and platform status on the device itself. Up to 3 dashboards open at once, covering stream health, live interactions and comment activity, without a second device on the desk. An external display expands the monitoring workspace for bigger multi-camera preview layouts.

Both H.264 and H.265 encoding are supported. H.265 delivers higher compression efficiency for bandwidth-constrained environments, while H.264 keeps compatibility broad. That matters most on outdoor events, remote locations and cellular dependent productions, where every megabit of headroom translates directly into what the audience actually sees.

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One Hub for Every OBSBOT Camera

OBSBOT Talent 2 is not a standalone device that happens to work with OBSBOT cameras. It’s the hub the ecosystem is designed around, and the user interfaces of connected OBSBOT devices are integrated natively into it. PTZ movement, AI tracking, image settings and preset recall are all controlled from the Talent 2 touchscreen, with no separate app, no second tablet and no external control surface. Camera control and production switching have always been two systems, and Talent 2 unifies them at the interface, not just at the cable.

Recording is unified too. OBSBOT Talent 2 can start and stop synchronized recording across up to 3 connected OBSBOT cameras with a single command, while each camera saves its own isolated footage locally to its SD card. That removes the timing inconsistencies that come from triggering cameras by hand, so footage lines up in the edit. All 3 cameras need to be on the same IP network as Talent 2 for synchronized recording to work.

Talent 2 gives operators greater freedom to move around the production space. Pairing the Tail Air Smart Remote lets users switch scenes and control cameras from anywhere in the venue. Plus, with Obsbot Live installed on a smartphone, both the front and rear camera feeds become live sources in Talent 2, which is an easy way to add another angle using a device that’s already in someone’s pocket.

Live Better, Edit Faster

Constantly watching camera previews and manually switching between cameras can be exhausting for an operator. OBSBOT Talent 2 reduces that workload with smart auto switching in sequential, random and audio follow modes, helping a single operator run a genuinely multi-camera show for podcasts, panels, town halls, classroom recordings and more.

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Broadcast GFX overlays are handled on the device as well. Picture-in-picture layouts, scoreboards, countdown timers and lower thirds are all controlled from the touchscreen, with no external software and no dedicated graphics workstation.

While the broadcast runs, OBSBOT Talent 2 supports ISO recording of up to 4 individual camera feeds as separate isolated files. Every angle is preserved exactly as captured, independent of the switching decisions made during the show, so a bad cut, a missed reaction shot or a guest who was off frame at the wrong moment doesn’t have to be permanent. The isolated files are available immediately afterwards for editing and repurposing, and they double as a backup if a stream is interrupted or a platform goes down.

Footage can be written wherever the workflow needs it. OBSBOT Talent 2 distributes recording across the microSD cards of connected OBSBOT cameras, includes 128 GB of internal storage with microSD expansion up to 1 TB, and records directly to external hard drives for high-capacity storage and fast transfer. Media files on SD card can also be accessed during the show and switched into the program live, for background playback, presentations and content display.

Instant replay saves slow-motion highlight clips during the show itself, which removes a whole replay server from the equipment list on sports, event and performance productions, and builds a highlight library in real time rather than hours later.

More Features

OBSBOT Talent 2 also includes dual hot-swappable NP-F batteries for uninterrupted operation, built-in NDI tally lights for clear program and preview status, and flexible control via touchscreen, web UI, Tail Air Smart Remote, Stream Deck, keyboard, OSC and API. A built-in chroma key further supports livestream studios, interviews, course recording and virtual production.

Availability and Pricing

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The OBSBOT Talent 2 is available starting today at USD $2,099 via the official OBSBOT online store, Amazon US, and select retailers worldwide. Final pricing may vary by region.

OBSBOT Talent 2 Features

All-in-one live production studio combining switcher, monitor, encoder, camera controller and streaming management, with no computer required.

Up to 16 video sources across HDMI, USB and IP.

4 x HDMI inputs, 2 supporting 4K at 60 fps.

2 x USB inputs, 1 x USB-A 3.0 and 1 x USB-C 3.0, both supporting 4K at 60 fps.

Up to 10 IP sources via NDI, SRT, RTSP, RTMP and local media playback.

iPhone and iPad supported as live video sources over USB-C to HDMI.

True 4K live streaming in 16:9 landscape and 9:16 vertical formats.

Simultaneous streaming to up to 4 platforms including YouTube, Twitch and Facebook Live.

H.264 and H.265 encoding.

Smart network across 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi and Ethernet with automatic failover.

Built in SIM card slot, plus support for an external cellular dongle.

10/100/1000/2500 Mbps RJ45 Ethernet port.

4 antenna connectors supporting 5G and Wi-Fi 6 bands.

7-inch Full HD AMOLED touchscreen, 800 nits, 100,000:1 contrast, 100% NTSC, 50 Hz and 60 Hz.

TikTok and Instagram built in, with up to 3 dashboards open at once.

External display output for expanded multi camera preview.

Native OBSBOT camera control including PTZ, AI tracking, image settings and preset recall.

Synchronized recording across up to 3 connected OBSBOT cameras.

Obsbot Live smartphone app turns front and rear phone cameras into live sources.

Tail Air Smart Remote compatibility.

ISO recording of up to 4 isolated sources while streaming.

Instant replay with slow motion highlight clips saved during the show.

Smart auto switching in sequential, random and audio follow modes.

Broadcast graphics including picture in picture, scoreboards, timers and lower thirds.

Built in chroma key.

128 GB internal storage, microSD expansion to 1 TB, and external hard drive recording.

3 x 3.5 mm audio ports, 2 mic and line inputs plus 1 headphone monitoring output, with built in mixer.

2 customizable NDI tally light arrays for program and preview.

Dual hot swappable NP-F batteries.

Control via touchscreen, web UI, Tail Air Smart Remote, Stream Deck, keyboard, OSC and API.

Aluminum alloy unibody with active cooling and multiple 1/4 inch mounting points.

About OBSBOT

Founded in 2016, OBSBOT focuses on Autonomous Imaging, driven by the mission to achieve “Imaging Freedom for All.” We believe that at its core, imaging is about the pure freedom to capture and communicate. It should never be restricted by complex operations, steep learning curves, or expensive gear. Technology delivers its ultimate value when it remains invisible and serves people—and we are here to define the future of imaging experience through innovation.

By seamlessly integrating our three core technologies—AI algorithms, motion control, and optical synergy—we have built an end-to-end AI Autonomous Imaging system. Spanning everything from hardware capture and smart control platforms to content storage and sharing, this ecosystem drastically lowers the barrier to both professional creation and human connection. Today, backed by over 140 patents, our technology and user experience are trusted by creators in more than 150 countries and regions worldwide.

Moving forward, OBSBOT will continue to lead the autonomous imaging industry, empowering everyone to create effortlessly, express themselves freely, and achieve true Imaging Freedom for All.