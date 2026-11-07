British camera accessories manufacturer 3 Legged Thing has introduced a new camouflage design for its Magic Wraps range, offering photographers another way to protect cameras, lenses and other equipment while travelling or working outdoors. Called TREE, the new pattern features two different camouflage designs, with a detailed woodland print on one side and a more traditional green and brown camouflage pattern on the other. The wraps are available now, with prices starting at £10.99.

Magic Wraps are soft, padded pieces of fabric designed to protect equipment from scratches, knocks and bumps without requiring a dedicated camera case. They can be folded around lenses, camera bodies, binoculars and other accessories, making them particularly useful for photographers who need to carry equipment of different shapes and sizes. Unlike conventional protective pouches, the wraps can be adjusted to fit individual items, allowing photographers to use the same piece of fabric for different equipment.

The material uses a self-adhesive hook-and-loop structure that attaches to itself without glue or a sticky coating. According to 3 Legged Thing, the fabric is also virtually silent when handled, which could be useful for wildlife photographers who need to access equipment without disturbing nearby animals. The new TREE pattern is aimed particularly at outdoor users, although the wraps can also be used to protect equipment inside ordinary bags or luggage.

Alongside the new design, 3 Legged Thing is renaming its existing waterproof Wrapz products as Magic Wraps Waterproof, bringing both versions under the same product family. Standard Magic Wraps have a water-resistant treatment on both sides, while the Waterproof versions add a separate protective layer for greater resistance to wet conditions. Both versions are available in four sizes, ranging from a 30 × 30cm Small wrap to a 60 × 60cm Extra Large version.

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3 Legged Thing Magic Wraps UK prices

Size Dimensions Magic Wraps Magic Wraps Waterproof Small 30 × 30cm £10.99 £14.99 Medium 38 × 38cm £13.99 £19.99 Large 45 × 45cm £15.99 £24.99 Extra Large 60 × 60cm £21.99 £29.99

The new TREE pattern is available now through 3 Legged Thing’s official website, with the standard Magic Wraps range priced from £10.99 to £21.99 and Magic Wraps Waterproof costing £14.99 to £29.99, depending on size. Both versions are reusable and can be hand-washed, although the manufacturer advises against using fabric conditioner, tumble drying or ironing.

Press release

3 Legged Thing Goes Undercover with New TREE Magic Wraps Pattern

British camera accessories brand 3 Legged Thing launches a new double-sided camouflage pattern for its reusable protective wraps, alongside a new name for its waterproof wraps.

STAGSDEN, BEDFORDSHIRE, UK – 5th November 2026 – 3 Legged Thing has expanded its Magic Wraps range with TREE, a new double-sided camouflage pattern designed with photographers, shooters, wildlife enthusiasts, and outdoor adventurers in mind.

TREE features two different designs in one wrap. One side uses a detailed woodland pattern incorporating bark, branches, and foliage, while the reverse features a more traditional camouflage design in natural greens and earthy tones.

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Magic Wraps are soft, padded, reusable protective wraps designed to help protect valuable and fragile items from knocks, bumps, and scratches. Their flexible construction makes them suitable for everything from binoculars, optics, cameras, and electronics to tech, tools, accessories, breakables, and other awkwardly shaped items.

Using a self-adhesive hook-and-loop structure with nanotechnology, Magic Wraps attach securely to themselves without glue or a sticky coating. They are also virtually silent in use, making them particularly well suited to wildlife photography, shooting and target sports, and other situations where keeping noise to a minimum is important.

Alongside the launch of TREE, 3 Legged Thing is simplifying its protective wrap range. The existing waterproof Wrapz will become Magic Wraps Waterproof, bringing both options under the Magic Wraps name. Standard Magic Wraps are double-treated on both sides for water resistance, while Magic Wraps Waterproof add a built-in extra waterproof layer for greater protection in wet conditions.

“Magic Wraps have always been about protecting whatever matters to you, and Tree is a new pattern designed for outdoor users,” said Stuart Boston, Chief Operating Officer at 3 Legged Thing. “The double-sided camouflage pattern, virtually silent material, and reusable construction make it ideal for protecting all sorts of gear out in the field. Renaming Wrapz as part of the Magic Wraps range also makes it much easier to choose the level of protection needed.”

Magic Wraps and Magic Wraps Waterproof are available in Small, Medium, Large, and Extra Large with the following suggested retail prices:

Magic Wraps

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Small £10.99 / US $10.99

Medium £13.99 / US $13.99

Large £15.99 / US $15.99

Extra Large £21.99 / US $21.99

Magic Wraps Waterproof

Small £14.99 / US $14.99

Medium £19.99 / US $19.99

Large £24.99 / US $24.99

Extra Large £29.99 / US $29.99

Magic Wraps in the new Tree pattern are available now from 3leggedthing.com