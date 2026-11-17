Nextorage has launched its NX-F2AE series of SDXC UHS-II memory cards, offering capacities of up to 1TB alongside read and write speeds of up to 300MB/s. The new range is designed for demanding video recording, particularly filmmakers working with high-bitrate footage who need both speed and storage capacity.

The NX-F2AE series is available in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB versions, all carrying a V90 Video Speed Class rating. This guarantees a minimum sustained write speed of 90MB/s, making the cards suitable for demanding recording formats, provided the camera’s bitrate falls within the card’s capabilities.

The 1TB model is particularly interesting for photographers and filmmakers using cameras with SD card slots rather than CFexpress. Higher-capacity V90 cards offer more recording time between card changes, which can be useful when covering weddings, events or documentary projects where interrupting a shoot isn’t always practical.

Nextorage quotes maximum read and write speeds of 300MB/s across the range. These figures represent peak performance rather than guaranteed continuous speeds, but the fast UHS-II interface should also help when transferring large files to a computer. The company recommends its NX-DF1CL dual-slot reader, which is designed to maintain UHS-II transfer speeds when accessing two cards simultaneously.

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Durability is another focus. According to Nextorage, the cards have undergone seven resistance tests, including protection against drops, bending, X-rays, magnetic fields and static electricity. They are rated for operation between -25°C and 85°C, while their connectors are designed to withstand more than 10,000 insertions. Each card uses 3D TLC NAND flash memory and comes with a five-year warranty.

Nextorage NX-F2AE specifications

Specification Details Card type SDXC Interface UHS-II Capacities 256GB, 512GB, 1TB NAND flash 3D TLC Maximum read speed 300MB/s Maximum write speed 300MB/s Video Speed Class V90 UHS Speed Class U3 SD Speed Class Class 10 Application Performance Class A1 Operating temperature -25°C to 85°C Storage temperature -40°C to 85°C Dimensions 24 × 32 × 2.1mm Weight Approximately 2g Warranty Five years

The NX-F2AE series are available now, with US estimated retail prices starting at $299.99 for 256GB, rising to $529.99 for 512GB and $999.99 for 1TB. To better understand memory card speed ratings see our memory card explainer.