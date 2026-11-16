A community project that brought video recording, additional autofocus controls and even ChatGPT to Hasselblad’s medium-format cameras has scaled back its activities following reported intervention by the manufacturer. The Hasselblad Refinement & Augmentation Project (HRAP) initially appeared to have been shut down after claims that a contributor had received a legal letter, but a subsequent update suggests the situation is more complicated.

The controversy began earlier this month when Mirrorless Rumors reported that Hasselblad had taken action against the project, prompting the removal of its GitHub repositories and other resources. However, in a Reddit update published on 12 November, a person continuing to maintain HRAP said that Hasselblad’s Chinese operation had instead contacted local police to arrange a mediation meeting with one of the contributors. According to that account, the original downloads were removed afterwards, although the project has not been abandoned completely.

HRAP had attracted attention for demonstrating what Hasselblad’s X2D and X2D II cameras could do with unofficial software. Some experiments were more unusual than practical, including running the video game Doom, installing ChatGPT and getting Linux software working on the cameras. Others had more obvious photographic applications, particularly the demonstration of video recording on the X2D II 100C, which Hasselblad sells as a stills-only camera, and modifications involving continuous autofocus and subject tracking.

The video experiment was particularly interesting because it suggested that the camera’s hardware could capture moving images, even though Hasselblad does not officially offer the feature. As PetaPixel reported, the work involved experimental software rather than a finished, manufacturer-supported update. There is also no guarantee that the modified features would operate reliably during normal photographic use.

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The latest Reddit update says HRAP is now operating with limited support, with one contributor continuing some development work while preparing for university examinations. The contributor also warned that incorrect software modifications could render a camera unusable, highlighting the risks of installing unofficial firmware on expensive equipment.

Hasselblad has not publicly confirmed the reported mediation or explained its position on the project. For now, the distinction matters: although the original repository has been taken down, reports that HRAP was permanently shut down by a legal letter remain disputed. Photographers looking for supported updates should continue to use the official Hasselblad website.