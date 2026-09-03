A pair of 1200W lights that can replace the sun on outdoor sets has been launched by the lower-cost branch of movie lighting brand Nanlux. The new FC-1200B and FC-1200C will be part of the Nanlite FC range and will boast 1200W output either in a bi-colour formation in the FC-1200B or as part of a colour array in the FC-1200C. With the lights falling under the Nanlite brand they will be priced to appeal to smaller productions and single-shooter situations in both the stills and filmmaking markets. Still a considerable amount of money, the FC-1200B bi-colour head will cost $1290 while the FC-1200C will cost $1490. This is somewhat less than you might expect to pay for this amount of light, and about the same as some lights of half the power.

Nanlite says we should expect 15,620lux at 3m from the FC-1200B when it is set to output 5600K, while the FC-1200C is remarkably close behind with a reading of 14220lux at the same distance and the same colour temperature. The bi-colour FC-1200B will offer a colour temperature range of 2700-6500K, but the FC-1200C will use its coloured LEDs and its Nebula C4 colour engine to broaden that range to 2400-12,000K – with +/-150 green/magenta shift available.

Housed in the same bodies, both lights will weigh 10kg and will measure 428x381x199mm. The heads come fitted with yokes for mounting on a stand, and can rotate 360 degrees within the yoke. Bowens softboxes and accessories will fit the bayonet mount on the front of the heads, and an umbrella clamp comes as part of the yoke.

The heads use a 4-speed fan for cooling An optional roller case is available

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Both heads can be controlled via the Nanlink app, via XLR (in/out) DMX ports and can use NFC to connect. Notably for such powerful heads Nanlite has put the power supply inside the main body so we don’t have separate power packs to deal with. With the power in the head good cooling is required, which Nanlite hopes to have dealt with using a four-speed fan – that can operate creating only 26 dB(A) of noise. It can also be switched off when silence is needed.

The Nanlite FC-1200B and FC1200C are available now.

For more information see the Nanlite website.

Press release

NANLITE introduces super powerful FC series models: 1350W bi-color FC-1200B and full-color FC-1200C

Shantou, China, 3 September, 2026:

Until now, 1000W+ LED fixtures were only accessible to bigger budget productions. NANLITE has just changed all that with the new bi-color FC-1200B and full-color FC-1200C spotlights. With a massive rated power of 1350W and output of 1200W, they redefine the kind of output available to those on more modest budgets. Their all-in-one design combines high illuminance and intuitive controls, while still remaining relatively lightweight and compact.

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The FC-1200B and FC-1200C easily deliver the power needed for larger spaces and larger modifiers, and can function as a sun replacement on-set. The result – more flexible lighting setups are now possible across a wider range of applications, including indie films, documentaries, multi-person interviews, large livestream setups, product photography, and portraits.

1000W+ Power, 0.1% Precision

The bi-color FC-1200B delivers high-output white light for both key and fill lighting, reaching 15,620 lux@3m (5600K, with 45° reflector). While the full-color FC-1200C combines powerful white and color light output, providing greater color versatility to enhance moods and create dynamic visual effects, delivering 14,220 lux@3m (5600K, with 45° reflector). With a 90° beam angle, both fixtures are designed to provide broad, even coverage and work well with large softboxes and modifiers for soft, diffused light.

Just because the FC-1200B and FC-1200C are high-output doesn’t limit them to being used in other applications. They can also be used as subtle fill light as they support 0.0% to 100.0% dimming in 0.1% increments, delivering smooth and precise brightness control.

Exceptional Color Control

The FC-1200B offers a color temperature range of 2700K–6500K, quickly recreating warm to cool white light. This is ideal for simulating sunlight, ambient light, and other common lighting conditions found in everyday shooting. With an average CRI of 96 and TLCI of 98, it also delivers accurate and natural color reproduction.

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The FC-1200C is equipped with NANLITE’s proprietary Nebula C4 color light engine, delivering outstanding white and color light performance with an average CRI of 95 and TLCI of 94. It provides a wider 2400K–12,000K color temperature range and ±150 green/magenta adjustment, giving massive flexibility to match ambient light on set.

The FC-1200B also has built-in CCT and Effect mode, while The FC-1200C has five lighting modes including CCT, HSI, RGBW, Gel, and Effect, giving creators full freedom to realize their ideas.

All-in-One Design

The FC-1200B and FC-1200C combine an all-in-one design with the NANLITE’s FC Series lightweight philosophy. The body has a stylish, streamlined gray-and-black design accented by signature NANLITE Blue detailing. Both fixtures weigh in at just 10 kg/22 lb, allowing for easy transport and flexible setup.

The all-in-one design integrates the power adapter and control unit into the fixture head. All that is required is to plug in a single AC cable, eliminating the need for external power adapters. This massively simplifies cable management and storage on set. With a compact form factor measuring 42.8 × 38.1 × 19.9 cm (16.9 × 15 × 7.8″), the fixtures are easy to install, move, and set up. The yoke provides 360° tilt adjustment for the fixture body and the adjustable handles on both sides ensure reliable support, even when mounting large accessories like parabolic soft boxes.

Bowens Accessory Ecosystem

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Both the FC-1200B and FC-1200C are designed with a Bowens mount, plus umbrella mount built into the yoke. This gives the lights wide compatibility with a huge range of Bowens-mount accessories. With 1350W of rated power, the fixtures deliver ample output even when paired with light-shaping modifiers such as softboxes and umbrellas.

Diverse Control Options

The FC-1200B and FC-1200C offer both wired and wireless control options. Both lights have the same control layout with two knobs and buttons for intuitive operation, and a 2.4-inch display to make adjustments clear and simple. Alternatively, the NANLINK App 2.0 offers an efficient and flexible wireless lighting control experience on smartphones and tablets.

For larger setups, 5-pin XLR DMX IN and OUT ports allow connection to a lighting console to ensure reliable wired control of multiple fixtures. The NFC function allows rapid configuration of DMX parameters for multiple fixtures with the NANLINK App 2.0.

Optimized Noise Control

The FC-1200B and FC-1200C offer four for different shooting and recording environments. These are Smart, Full Speed, Low Speed, and Off. In Smart mode, noise levels can be as low as approximately 26 dB(A)*, providing quiet operation while maintaining efficient heat dissipation.

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The FC Lineup

The NANLITE FC Series now spans 78W to 1350W, with both bi-color and full-color models to meet a wide range of production needs. From the compact FC-60B/120B/120C with FM mount to the higher-output FC-300B/500B/500C/720B/720C/1200B/1200C with Bowens mount, the series combines a unified design with consistent, intuitive controls. Supporting DMX/RDM and the NANLINK 2.0 App, the FC Series offers seamless integration into multi-fixture workflows for creators and professional production teams alike.

FC-1200B Key Features:

• LED bi-color spotlight

• Delivers powerful output of 15,620 lux@3m (5600K, with 45° reflector)

• CCT range of 2,700K-6,500K

• Excellent color rendition with CRI/TLCI average 96/98, TM-30 Rf/Rg average 95/100

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• Two lighting modes: CCT mode and Effect mode

• 12 special effects with adjustable parameters

• Multiple control methods: on-board, NANLINK App, DMX/RDM, NFC

• Four fan modes: Smart, Full Speed, Low Speed, and Off

Compatible with Bowens mount accessories and umbrellas

FC-1200C Key Features:

• LED full-color spotlight

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• Delivers powerful output of 14,220 lux (5600K) and 4,710 lux (green) @3m, with 45° reflector

• CCT range of 2,400K-12,000K with ±150 green/magenta

• Excellent color rendition with CRI/TLCI average 95/94, TM-30 Rf/Rg average 92/100

• Five lighting modes: CCT, HSI, RGBW, Gel, and Effect

• 460 gels quickly achieve desired lighting mood

• 15 special effects with adjustable parameters

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• Multiple control methods: on-board, NANLINK App, DMX/RDM, NFC

• Four fan modes: Smart, Full Speed, Low Speed, and Off

• Compatible with Bowens mount accessories and umbrellas

Nanlite FC-1200B and FC-1200C Price and Availability

The FC-1200B costs $1,290 USD, FC-1200C costs $1,490 USD, excluding local taxes. Both are shipping now.

They will be showcased at the NANLITE Booth 12.F21, Hall 12 at the IBC show in Amsterdam this month.

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For more information, please visit www.nanlite.com.