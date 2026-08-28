New lens and new sensor on the way for the GR series

Street and travel photographers favourite Ricoh plans to release a new version of its GR series pocket camera by the end of this year. The Ricoh GR IVx dispenses with the wide angle lenses of previous models in favour of a 40mm equivalent lens that presents an angle of view similar to that of human vision. The new lens will have a marked focal length of 26.1mm which on the camera’s APS-C sized sensor will deliver the same sort of view we’d expect from a 40mm on a full frame camera. The maximum aperture of the lens will be f/2.8 and the smallest aperture is set to be f/16. Ricoh has included 3 aspherical lenses in the 8-elements-in-6-groups design, according to early specification.

The front view of the Ricoh GR IVx compact camera, with its new 40mm f/2.8 lens

The sensor will also get an upgrade, with a new pixel count of 25.7 million pixels across the 23.3×15.5mm surface producing images measuring a maximum of 6192×4128 pixels (25.5MP). Users will also be able to record 4K video at 30fps, and in FHD resolutions at up to 60fps – all saved to the camera’s 53GB internal memory or to a MicroSD card in the UHS-1 card slot.

Usually at this stage we’d say ‘details are limited at the moment’ but on this occasion Ricoh has published a full specification list so we can already see a lot of technical information.

The rear of the new Ricoh GR IVx looks very similar to the existing Ricoh GR bodies

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The company announced at the same time that it will cease production in October of three of its existing cameras – the GR lllx, the GR lllx HDF and the GR lllx Urban Edition. The GR lllx was launched in 2021, though the other two models were released in 2024.

Ricoh says it hopes to bring this new GR IVx to market by the end of this year, but isn’t promising it won’t arrive in 2027.

For more information the Ricoh GR series see the Ricoh Imaging website.

Major specifications of the RICOH GR IVx: (as of the announcement of development)

Lens Lens Construction 8 elements in 6 groups (3 aspherical lens elements) Focal Length, Aperture 26.1mm (Approx.40mm in 35mm equivalent focal length), F2.8～F16 Image Capture Unit Image Sensor Type: Primary color filter CMOS. Size: 23.3mm x 15.5mm Effective Pixels Approx. 25.74 megapixels Sensitivity (Standard output) ISO100～204800: Auto (ISO Auto Lower/Upper Limit and Minimum Shutter Speed can be set), Manual: Image Stabilization Sensor-shift shake reduction “SR” (5-axis) AA Filter Simulator Moiré reduction using SR unit (Off, Low, High) Dust Removal Image sensor cleaning using ultrasonic vibrations “DR II” File Formats Still Image File Format: RAW (DNG) 14bit, JPEG (Exif 2.3), DCF2.0 compliant

Color Space: sRGB、AdobeRGB

Recorded Pixels:【3:2】L(26M:6192×4128),M(16M:4944×3296),S(8.2M:3504×2336),XS(2.5M:1920×1280)【4:3】L(23M:5504×4128),M(15M:4400×3296),S(7.3M:3120×2336),XS(2.8M:1920×1440)【5:4】L(21M:5168×4128),M(14M:4128×3296),S(6.8M:2928×2336),XS(2.9M:1920×1536)【1:1】L(17M:4128×4128),M(11M:3296×3296),S(5.5M:2336×2336),XS(1.6M:1280×1280)【21:9】L(16M:6192×2656),M(10M:4944×2120),S(5.3M:3504×1504),XS(1.6M:1920×824)【16:9】L(22M:6192×3480),M(14M:4944×2784),S(6.9M:3504×1968),XS(2.1M:1920×1080) Movie File Format: MPEG4 AVC/H.264 (MOV)

Recorded Pixels: 4K(3840×2160、30p/24p), Full HD (1920×1080, 60p/30p/24p), Sound: Built-in stereo microphone

Recording Time: Up to 25 minutes or 4GB; automatically stops recording if the internal temperature of the camera becomes high. Storage Medium Internal Memory (Approx. 53GB), microSD/ microSDHC/ microSDXC Memory Card (Conforms to UHS-I standards) Focus Type Hybrid AF (Image plane phase-matching and Contrast detection) Focus Mode Auto-area AF, Zone AF, Select AF, Pinpoint AF, Tracking AF, Continuous AF, MF, Snap(0.3m,1m, 1.5m, 2m, 2.5m, 5m,∞), ∞ Focus Limiter Near Side, Far Side, OFF Full Press Snap Performs shooting by focusing at the Snap distance with a single press of the Shutter Release Button or a touch of the LCD Monitor Face/Eye Detection ON, Use only in Auto-area, OFF Focus Range (From lens face) Normal: Approx. 0.2m～∞, Macro Mode: Approx. 0.12m～0.24m Exposure Exposure Mode Program AE, Aperture Priority AE, Shutter Priority AE, Snap Distance Priority AE, Manual Exposure Metering Mode Multi-segment, Center-weighted, Spot, Highlight-weighted Shutter Speed 1/4000 sec. – 30 sec. (Limit by aperture setting F2.8: 1/2500 sec, F5.6 or greater: 1/4000 sec.)

Timed Exposure (10sec. – 20min.), Bulb, Time

*Shutter speed can be set up to 1/16000 sec. with the electronic shutter EV Compensation Still Image: ±5EV, 1/3EV steps, Movie: ±2EV, 1/3EV steps ND Filter (2EV) AUTO, ON, OFF White Balance Auto White Balance, Auto WB (Warmth Pri.), Auto WB (White Pri.), Daylight, Shade, Cloudy, Fl. – Daylight Color, Fl. – Daylight White, Fl. – Cool White, Fl. – Warm White, Tungsten, CTE, Manual White Balance, Color Temperature Fine Adjustment Adjustable ±14 steps on A-B axis or G-M axis Drive Mode Drive Still Image: Single Frame Shooting, Continuous Shooting, Bracketing, Multi-exposure, Interval Shooting, Interval Composite

Movie: Movie Recording, Snap Movie Recording Self-timer 10 sec., 2 sec., OFF

Movie: – Shooting Functions Crop OFF,50mm,71mm Image Control Standard, Vivid, Palette, Monotone, Soft Monotone, Hard Monotone, Hi-Contrast B&W, Negative Film,Positive Film, Cinema (Yellow), Cinema (Green), Bleach Bypass, Retro, Cross Processing, HDR Tone, Custom1, Custom2, Custom3



Adjust parameters: Saturation, Hue, High/Low Key Adjustment, Contrast, Contrast (Highlight), Contrast (Shadow), Sharpness, Shading, Clarity, Toning, Filter Effect, Grain Effect, HDR Tone Level, Color Tone, Base Color, White Point, Black Point, RGB Tone(Highlight, Midtone, Shadow)

*Adjust parameter varies depending on the selected image setting) Dynamic Range Correction Highlight Correction, Shadow Correction Noise Reduction Slow Shutter Speed Noise Reduction, High-ISO Noise Reduction Horizon Correction SR On: correction up to 1 degrees, SR Off: correction up to 1.5 degrees Display Display magnification (4x, 16x), Grid display (4×4 Grid, 3×3 Grid), Histogram, Bright area warning, Electronic Level Playback Functions Playback View Single frame, Multi-image (20, 48 frames), Display magnification (up to 16x, 100% view and Quick Zoom view available), Histogram (Y histogram, RGB histogram), Grid display (3×3 Grid, 4×4 Grid), Bright area warning, Auto Image Rotation, Folder display, Calendar Filmstrip Display Base Parameter Adjustment Normal editing, Monotone editing

Parameter: Brightness, Saturation, Filter Effect, Hue, Toning, Contrast, Sharpness (Adjust parameter varies depending on the selected editing setting) RAW Development RAW file select: Select Single Image, Select Multiple Images, Select a folder, Select a shooting date

RAW Development Parameter: Aspect Ratio, JPEG Recorded Pixels, Color Space, White Balance, Image Control, Peripheral Illumination Correction, Sensitivity, Level correction, High-ISO Noise Reduction, Shadow Correction Edit Delete, Protect, Image Rotation, Image Copy, File Transfer, Resize, Cropping (Aspect ratio and Slant adjustment available), Levels Adjustment, White Balance Adjustment, Color Moiré Correction, Movie Edit (Cut), Movie Edit (Divide), Save Movie Frame as Image LCD Monitor Type 3.0 inch TFT color LCD (aspect ratio 3:2)、Approx. 1037K dots, Wide viewing angle, Air-gapless tempered glass Touch Screen Capacitive sensing method Adjustments Brightness, Saturation, Blue/Amber, Green/Magenta, Outdoor View Setting: Auto, Manual(±2 Steps) Wireless LAN Standards 2.4GHz : IEEE802.11 b/g/n/ax

5.2GHz : IEEE802.11 a/n/ac/ax (Not supported in some regions)

5.8GHz : IEEE802.11 a/n/ac/ax (Not supported in some regions) Operating frequency band range 2.4GHz : 2400MHz – 2483.5MHz

5.2GHz : 5150MHz – 5250MHz (Not supported in some regions)

5.8GHz : 5725MHz – 5850MHz (Not supported in some regions) Communication bandwidth 2.4GHz : 20MHz

5.2GHz : 20/40/80MHz

5.8GHz : 20/40/80MHz Security Authentication: WPA2™, WPA3™/ Encryption: AES Interfaces USB Type-C Battery Recharge/Power Supply (Optional AC Adapter required), Data Transfer: MTP, Video output: DisplayPort™ over USB-C (DisplayPort Alternative Mode) Hotshoe Compatible with dedicated flash

Flash Mode: Flash On, Flash On+Red-eye, Slow-speed Sync, Slow Sync+Red-eye

Flash Output: AUTO, 1/1, 1/4 Lens adapter pin Available Power Supply Battery Type Rechargeable Li-ion Battery DB-120 AC Adapter AC adapter compatible with USB Power Delivery,AC adapter (D-AC166; optional)

• The camera is compatible with USB Power Delivery, but is not certified with the USB Implementers Forum logo. Battery Life Number of recordable images: Approx. 250 images,

* With a fully-charged Rechargeable Lithium-ion Battery under the temperature at 23°C. Tested in compliance with CIPA standard. Actual results may vary depending on the shooting condition.



Playback time: Approx. 240 minutes

* The playback time is a guide based on RICOH’s measurement method . The actual number differs according to usage conditions. Dimensions and Weight Dimensions Approx.. 109.4(W)×61.1(H)×33.4(D)mm (excluding protrusions)

Lens part：33.4(D)mm

Body part：24.5(D)mm Weight Approx. 265g (Included dedicated battery and SD memory card),

Approx. 231g (Body only) Included Accessories Rechargeable Li-ion Battery DB-120, USB Cable I-USB198, Handstrap

Note that specifications and design, etc., are those as of the announcement of development, and are subject to change without notice.

Press release

Currently under development: the RICOH GR IVx

A high-end digital compact camera equipped with a newly developed lens that allows users to enjoy shooting with a 40mm-equivalent standard angle of view

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RICOH IMAGING COMPANY, LTD. is pleased to announce the development of the RICOH GR IVx, the latest model in the GR Series of high-end digital compact cameras.

The RICOH GR IVx currently in development is equipped with a newly developed GR lens to further expand the expressive capabilities of the RICOH GR IV (launched in September 2025), which comprehensively advances the fundamental concept behind the GR Series–the essential values of a camera, including high image quality, quick response, and portability. With a 40mm-equivalent focal length in the 35mm format, the RICOH GR IVx offers an angle of view close to the effective field of human vision. This distinct perspective, different from the 28mm-equivalent wide-angle lens of the RICOH GR IV, opens up new possibilities for snapshot photography. We also plan to introduce other new functions, so please look forward to the official announcement.

With the availability of certain parts ending, production of the current RICOH GR IIIx, IIIx HDF, and IIIx Urban Edition models is expected to conclude with the products shipped in October 2026*. We appreciate your understanding on this matter.

*This schedule is for Japan. Ending dates may differ for overseas regions.

Product name: RICOH GR IVx