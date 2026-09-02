Samsung claims that a pair of new portable Solid State Drives it has introduced will be able to transfer data at a blistering rate of 4,000MB/s by employing the USB 4 standard. The P9 and P7 handheld PSSDs will be available in capacities of 1TB, 2TB, 4TB and 8TB and are designed to cope with situations in which large amounts of data needs to be written or read very quickly. With a minimum write speed of 3,800MB/s the flagship P9 will be more than able to record the highest quality video content directly from the camera, while the P7 is likely to do the similar – though no write speed is quoted for this lower cost model.

The difference between the two SSDs isn’t absolutely clear at this stage, though the P7 has a protective rubber coating and has undergone drop tests from 2m. It costs less than the P9, so perhaps sustained write speeds will be lower – Samsung is marketing it as an ‘every day’ memory solution, rather than a ‘professional’ device like the P9.

The company claims the 8TB version of the P9 is the world’s fastest of its kind, and will be suitable for recording 12K video and will work smoothly as connected storage when high resolution RAW files are being edited.

While no current cameras use USB4 they will be compatible with these drives and will perform to their own maximum data rates or the maximum of USB3 – which theoretically could be up to between 625MB/s and 1250MB/s.

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The P9 and P7 are available now in some regions and will be priced as follows:

Capacity Samsung P9 Price Samsung P7 price 1TB £296.09 £246.79 2TB £591.99 £493.49 4TB £1,184.49 £986.99 8TB £2,342.79 £1,952.29



For more details see the Samsung website.

Press release

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Samsung Showcases P9 and P7 SSDs Featuring USB4 at Gamescom 2026

Flagship P9 and versatile P7 expand Samsung’s portable SSD lineup with USB4 connectivity

Doubled performance at 4,000MB/s supports demanding workflows including 12K direct recording

World’s first 8TB USB4 with speeds up of 4,000MB/s, portable SSD combines high-speed, high-capacity storage with broad compatibility and proven durability

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a global leader in advanced memory technology, today unveiled the P9 and P7, its next-generation portable solid-state drives (SSDs) featuring USB4 connectivity. The company introduced the new P Series at Gamescom 2026, the world’s largest gaming event, held in Cologne, Germany

Designed to meet rapidly growing storage demands driven by ultra-high-resolution video, AI content and large-scale games, the P Series includes the flagship P9, which delivers high-end performance for professional users, and the P7, designed for fast and convenient storage across everyday use cases.

“As AI-powered content creation and ultra-high-resolution video make large amounts of data part of everyday life, users increasingly expect faster and more reliable storage experiences,” said Tommy Kwon, Vice President and Head of Brand Product Biz Team at Samsung Electronics. “With fast file storage and backup, the P Series is designed to provide professionals and everyday users alike with the performance they need to work efficiently across a wide range of applications.”

P9: Up to Twice the Performance with USB4

Powered by USB4, the flagship P9 delivers sequential read speeds of up to 4,000 megabytes-per-second (MB/s) and sequential write speeds of up to 3,800MB/s, offering industry-leading transfer performance. Its sequential read and write speeds are approximately twice those of the previous generation. For comparison, the 4-terabyte (TB) T9, featuring a USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 interface, delivers sequential read and write speeds of up to 2,000MB/s.

The P9 is also the world’s first 8TB USB4 portable SSD supporting speeds of up to 4,000MB/s. For this level of ingenuity and technological capability, the P9 was recognised with a CES 2026 Innovation Award earlier this year.

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With strong sustained write performance, the P9 supports 12K direct recording for professional production workflows, enabling creators to capture, store and edit large RAW image files and ultra-high-resolution video.

P7: Fast, Versatile Storage for Everyday Use

Also featuring USB4 technology, the P7 is designed to provide fast and convenient storage across work, entertainment, and everyday use. It offers broad compatibility with a wide range of host devices, including desktops, laptops, smartphones, gaming consoles, and cameras.

The P7 has completed 2-metre drop testing as well as shock and vibration durability testing, helping users keep important data protected during travel, outdoor activities, and other mobile environments.

Availability

The Samsung Portable SSD P Series will be available in 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB capacities, with a global rollout beginning August 31.

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*Available capacities may vary by market. Certain capacities may be released at a later date.

The P9 will have manufacturer’s suggested retail prices (MSRPs) of £296.09 for 1TB, £591.99 for 2TB, £1,184.49 for 4TB, and £2,342.79 for 8TB. The P7 will have (MSRPs) of £246.79 for 1TB, £493.49 for 2TB, £986.99 for 4TB, and £1,952.29 for 8TB.