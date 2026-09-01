Sigma has plans to extend the reach of its Aizu Prime Cine series with three new wide aperture lenses that are due to arrive this November. The 21mm T1.3 LF, 100mm T1.3 LF and 125mm T1.3 LF will bring to 11 the number of focal lengths in this system designed for large format cinema cameras. With an image circle of 46.3mm these Aizu Primes can be used on APS-C/S35 cameras, full frame cameras as well as larger sensor models such as the ARRI ALEXA LF Open Gate and VistaVision. Available in PL and Sony E mounts the three new focal lengths will extend the reach of the range taking the current longest focal length from 75mm to 125mm. If the three new lenses arrive before the slated 18mm they will also widen the range of available lenses from 25mm to 21mm.

Sigma says that while the lenses in this series are sharp they create a soft-looking image that has a more natural and ‘organic’ feel than lenses designed for stills photography. Attention is also paid to minimising changes in magnification as focus is shifted from the distance to close-up subjects, and distortion is well controlled, according to Sigma. The lenses also have a remarkable close-focusing ability of 0.35m, 1m and 1.25m respectively so dioptres won’t be needed in most situations, and 13-bladed irises in each of the lenses should help to provide attractive out-of-focus highlights. As with all the Sigma Aizu Prime lenses, these new models will be compatible with the Cooke /i + ZEISS eXtended Data system. This system passes optical data to the camera according to the T stop and focus position in use on the lens to help with combining live-action footage with computer-generated animations.

Sigma hasn’t officially announced pricing for the new lenses yet, but as each of the existing lenses in the series costs £6999 it’s fairly safe to say these new models will be about the same.

For more information see the Sigma Imaging website.

Press release

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Sigma Corporation is pleased to announce the launch schedule of the 21mm T1.3 LF, 100mm T1.3 LF and 125mm T1.3 LF, the latest additions to the Aizu Prime Line, our large-format compatible cine lens line.

Lineup: 21mm T1.3 LF, 100mm T1.3 LF, 125mm T1.3 LF

Available mounts: PL Mount, Sony E-mount

Supplied accessories:Cover Cine Lens Cap LCC-95 II, LCC-114 II, Rear Cap LCR III, Lens Support Foot SF-61, SF-71

Launch: November 2026

KEY FEATURES

Expressive power for profound beauty

A consistent T1.3 across all focal lengths

The T1.3 aperture enables exceptionally shallow depth of field and graceful bokeh, seamlessly separating the subject while preserving a natural sense of depth and dimensionality. This refined visual language draws the viewer into the frame with a subtle yet powerful presence.

Optical design for the demands of cinema

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All lenses in the Aizu Prime lineup feature an optical system developed exclusively for cinema applications. While maintaining modern sharpness, they avoid rigid or harsh depictions–delivering a natural, organic look. They provide quiet elegance and depth to the image, with distortion and focus breathing carefully minimized to ensure visual consistency, even in dynamic scenes.

Huge perspective range coverage

The Aizu Prime Line is designed as a system to cover a wide range of focal lengths from 18mm to 125mm. Following the 8 lenses released in 2025, three more lenses－21mm, 100mm, and 125mm―are now being released, bringing the lineup to 11 lenses spanning ultra-wide-angle to telephoto. This comprehensive system is adaptable to diverse scenes and compositions, and supports a wide array of visual expressions.

Completely consistent look

Consistency of color balance, contrast, and flare characteristics ensures seamless integration between scenes, bringing a high level of harmony to the entire visual narrative across the entire lineup from 18mm to 125mm.

φ46.3mm image circle

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The large φ46.3mm image circle ensures full coverage not only for full-frame and Super 35 formats, but also for the latest large-format cameras such as the ARRI ALEXA LF Open Gate and VistaVision. This capability enables uncompromised filmmaking across a diverse range of projects.

High-impact close-up expression

The short minimum focusing distance enables striking close-up shots. By getting closer to the subject, the Aizu Prime lenses create visual tension and dramatic effects, adding impactful depth to the imagery.

Compact. Precise. Reliable.

A compact design that unleashes creativity

Despite being built for large-format coverage and featuring an ultra-fast T1.3 aperture, the Aizu Prime lenses remain remarkably lightweight. This rare balance of exceptional speed and mobility offers the flexibility and creative freedom demanded by modern productions–from dolly and Steadicam to gimbal and handheld operation.

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Precise operation and durability

The Aizu Prime lenses offer precise control, exceptional durability, and ease of maintenance. Despite its compact housing, it delivers unwavering reliability in demanding shooting environments. Every mechanical detail–from the wide focus rotation angle to the equal-pitch aperture ring–embodies the engineering expertise cultivated through the Sigma High Speed Prime series.

Compatible with the Cooke /i + ZEISS eXtended Data

The Aizu Prime lenses are compatible with Cooke /i + ZEISS eXtended Data, offering real-time lens metadata during shooting. It also enables the export of distortion and shading correction data, streamlining workflows for VFX productions.