Lomography has introduced two new versions of its Lomo MC-A 35mm film camera to celebrate the model’s first anniversary, including one finished in real gold plating. The Gold Plated edition combines a metallic gold body with brown leather, while a second version, called Noir, features textured black leather. Both are available to pre-order now, with shipping expected to begin in December 2026.

The original Lomo MC-A was introduced in October 2025 as a compact 35mm film camera combining point-and-shoot convenience with manual photographic controls. The new editions retain its 32mm f/2.8 multi-coated glass lens, which uses five elements in five groups and offers aperture settings down to f/16. Autofocus is provided alongside zone focusing from 0.4m, giving photographers the option to rely on the camera’s automatic operation or take more control over their photographs.

The MC-A also offers automatic, aperture-priority and fully manual exposure modes, making it more versatile than a conventional point-and-shoot film camera. A built-in flash provides additional lighting for indoor and low-light photography, while multiple-exposure capability allows photographers to combine images on the same frame of film. Other features include a manual film advance lever, LCD information display and tripod socket, with power supplied by a single CR2 battery.

Although the main specifications remain unchanged, Lomography says it has made several refinements following feedback from photographers over the past year. These include easier film loading and the ability to retain camera settings after switching the power off. The automatic exposure system is also more likely to select f/3.5, while the LCD display now keeps shooting information visible for longer when the shutter button is half-pressed.

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The most noticeable differences are cosmetic. The Gold Plated edition features genuine gold plating and brown leather covering, giving the camera a more decorative appearance than the standard black and silver models. Lomography is also including a glass lens filter set with the gold version, while matching leather accessories are available separately. The Noir edition takes a different approach, using glossy, heavily textured black leather for a more understated finish.

Lomo MC-A specifications

Specification Details Film format 35mm Lens 32mm f/2.8, five elements in five groups Apertures f/2.8–f/16 Focusing Autofocus and zone focusing from 0.4m Exposure modes Automatic, aperture priority and manual Shutter speeds 1/500–20 sec (auto); 1/500–1 sec and Bulb (manual) ISO settings 12–3200, DX recognition and manual override Flash Built-in Multiple exposures Yes Power One CR2 battery

Both limited-edition cameras are available to pre-order through Lomography’s online shop, with shipping estimated for December 2026. The Gold Plated edition costs £549/$649, while the Noir edition is priced at £499/$599. For comparison, the standard MC-A costs $549.

Product Details

Lomo MC-A 35 mm Film Camera Gold Plated

Dressed to impress and full of personality, this real gold-plated camera with brown leather features a fully retractable 32 mm glass lens with autofocus to capture real analogue character whether you shoot in auto mode or take full manual control. Don’t miss our celebratory offer! Get a FREE Glass Lens Filter Set with the camera, and FREE leather accessories when you add the Lomo MC-A Leather Camera Half-case and Strap too!

32 mm f/2.8 multi-coated glass lens, five elements in five groups, and compact black metal body

Switch between effortless point-and-shoot or full manual control

Fast autofocus or zone focusing from 0.4 m

Built-in flash with creative modes, manual film advance lever and Intuitive LCD display

Real gold-plated body with rich brown leather

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