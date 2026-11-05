OM System’s new PEN mirrorless camera is now available to order in the UK, following its announcement in September. The latest addition to the long-running PEN range combines a traditional rangefinder-inspired design with modern autofocus and computational photography features, offering a compact alternative to larger mirrorless cameras. UK prices start at £849 for the body alone, rising to £949 with the M.Zuiko 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 III lens, although stock availability varies between retailers.

The PEN name dates back to 1959, when Olympus introduced its original half-frame film camera. While the latest model is a fully digital interchangeable-lens camera, it retains the emphasis on portability that helped establish the range. Available in black or silver, the new PEN weighs approximately 393g including its battery and memory card, making it a practical option for travel, street photography and everyday use.

Inside, the camera features a 20.4MP Four Thirds sensor and a 121-point phase-detection autofocus system, with subject recognition designed to track people and pets. Five-axis in-body image stabilisation provides up to 5.5 stops of compensation, helping photographers use slower shutter speeds when shooting handheld. The camera also offers continuous shooting at up to 30fps and a 2.36-million-dot electronic viewfinder, providing a conventional eye-level composition option alongside its compact body.

OM System has included several computational photography features familiar from its other cameras, including Live ND, High Res Shot, focus stacking and multiple exposure. Dedicated colour and monochrome profiles also allow photographers to produce different image styles in-camera, reducing the need for extensive editing afterwards. Video recording is available at up to 4K resolution, while IPX1-rated splash resistance provides additional protection when the camera is paired with a suitably weather-sealed lens.

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Unlike premium fixed-lens compact cameras, the PEN uses the Micro Four Thirds mount, giving photographers access to a wide selection of interchangeable lenses. This makes it possible to use a small prime lens for discreet street photography or switch to a telephoto or macro lens when required, without changing camera systems.

OM System PEN specifications

Specification Details Sensor 20.4MP Four Thirds Lens mount Micro Four Thirds Autofocus 121-point phase detection Subject recognition People and pets Image stabilisation 5-axis, up to 5.5 stops Continuous shooting Up to 30fps Viewfinder 2.36-million-dot EVF Video 4K Weather resistance IPX1 with compatible sealed lens Weight Approx. 393g including battery and card Colours Black and silver

The OM System PEN is priced at £849 body-only or £949 with the M.Zuiko 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 III lens. It is available to order through UK retailers including Wex Photo Video and Amazon UK, although some listings are still awaiting stock. The camera is also on sale in the US, where prices begin at $999.99 for the body.