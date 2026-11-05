Leica is preparing to release a limited-edition version of its M-A 35mm film camera on 5 November, with just 14 examples available at £15,800 each. Created in collaboration with British engraver Johnny Dowell, better known as King Nerd, the special edition celebrates the opening of Leica’s new flagship store in London’s Mayfair district and comes with a matching Summicron-M 35mm f/2 ASPH. lens.

The Leica M-A King Nerd Edition features intricate floral engravings representing the four nations of the United Kingdom. These include the English rose, Scottish thistle, Welsh daffodil and Northern Irish blue flax, with the designs decorating the camera’s black body. The accompanying Summicron-M lens has also received a distinctive finish, featuring red distance and aperture markings and a blacked-out front section to complement the camera’s appearance.

The camera itself is based on Leica’s fully mechanical M-A rangefinder, which uses 35mm film and operates without a battery or built-in light meter. Exposure settings and focusing are controlled manually, making it a traditional photographic camera rather than a modern digital model. Leica has not announced any technical changes for this edition, so its appeal lies primarily in the distinctive engraving, matching lens and exceptionally small production run.

The release coincides with the opening of Leica’s new flagship store at 14 Dover Street, replacing its previous location on Duke Street. Occupying four floors of a Mayfair townhouse, the premises bring together the company’s cameras, lenses, sport optics, watches and other products, alongside pre-owned and vintage equipment. The store also houses a Leica Gallery on the lower ground floor, providing space for rotating photography exhibitions and cultural events.

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The interior includes an open atrium extending from the lower ground floor to the first floor, with a specially commissioned art installation suspended within it. Curved architectural features and furniture take inspiration from Leica’s Leitz Park headquarters in Wetzlar, Germany, while the gallery provides a dedicated space for visitors interested in photography beyond the equipment itself.

With only 14 cameras being produced, the M-A King Nerd Edition is firmly positioned as a collector’s item rather than an alternative to Leica’s standard film cameras. The £15,800 price includes the matching 35mm Summicron-M lens, with sales beginning on 5 November 2026.

The new Leica Store London Mayfair is already open at 14 Dover Street, London, W1S 4LW, from 10am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday.