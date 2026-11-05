Panasonic is celebrating 25 years of its Lumix camera brand with a series of events across Europe, beginning with a photography and filmmaking gathering in Manchester on 17 November. The Lumix Collective event will take place at Victoria Warehouse from 3pm to 8pm, giving photographers and videographers the opportunity to try the latest Lumix cameras and lenses, attend workshops and take part in practical shooting sessions.

The Manchester event marks the beginning of a wider programme celebrating the introduction of the first Lumix digital camera in 2001. It follows last year’s Lumix Live events and is intended to bring photographers, filmmakers and content creators together to exchange ideas and experiences. Although the anniversary provides the occasion, the emphasis will be on practical photography and video activities rather than simply showcasing Panasonic’s products.

The panel discussion from last year’s Lumix Live event in London. Picture Damien Demolder

A panel discussion led by Digital Camera World’s James Artaius will feature Emily Lowrey of Micro Four Thirds, camera reviewer Gordon Laing of Camera Labs, Sam Bassett of Optical Wander and Ed Prosser. The discussion will be accompanied by workshops covering different approaches to photography and filmmaking, including hybrid storytelling with Josh Cameron, LUT workflows with Ross McConaghy, known as RossandhisJPEGs, and cinematic content creation with Tommy Rowe of Rowe Films.

Visitors will also be able to participate in several practical shooting experiences, with live subjects and professional lighting provided. These include a cinema zone designed around filmmaking, a creator content area for producing photographs and videos, and a motion zone where photographers can practise capturing fast-moving subjects. A separate workflow area will allow attendees to explore Panasonic’s Lumix Lab and Lumix Flow applications, while hands-on demonstrations will provide opportunities to test the company’s latest cameras and lenses.

Lumix Live by Damien Demolder Lumix Live by Damien Demolder

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Panasonic is encouraging attendees to bring their own Lumix cameras, although the event will also provide equipment for visitors to try. Food, refreshments and exclusive gifts are included in the programme. The event is aimed at creators of different experience levels, making it an opportunity for both existing Lumix users and photographers interested in exploring the system.

Following Manchester, the Lumix Collective series will continue in Berlin on 21 November, Milan on 25 November and Paris on 4 December.

Tickets for the Manchester event are available through the official Lumix Collective booking page. The event takes place on Tuesday 17 November 2026, from 3pm to 8pm, at Victoria Warehouse in Manchester.

Press release

LUMIX marks 25th anniversary with global LUMIX Collective events

LUMIX brings the creator community together for a series of special events across Europe and around the world

To celebrate 25 years of LUMIX, Panasonic is launching LUMIX Collective, a series of community events bringing photographers, filmmakers, creators and LUMIX fans together in cities around the world.

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The events will give attendees the opportunity to connect with fellow creators and the LUMIX team through workshops, hands-on experiences and inspiring conversations, while sharing their own experiences and feedback that have helped shape LUMIX’s journey over the years.

Following the success of last year’s LUMIX Live events across Europe and positive response, the LUMIX Collective event will begin in Manchester on 17th November, followed by events in Berlin, Milan, and Paris.

“Since the introduction of our first digital camera in 2001, LUMIX has continued to push the boundaries of imaging technology, supporting photographers and filmmakers in bringing their creative visions to life. As we mark our anniversary, the LUMIX Collective events recognise the creative community that has helped shape

LUMIX over the past 25 years,” says Barnaby Sykes, European Imaging Manager.

Page | 1European LUMIX Collective event dates:

Manchester, UK – 17 November

Berlin, Germany – 21 November

Milan, Italy – 25 November

Paris, France – 4 December

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LUMIX Collective Manchester

Taking place from 3pm to 8pm at Victoria Warehouse, LUMIX Collective Manchester will offer attendees a programme of activities designed to inspire creators of all levels, including:

Panel discussion and workshop sessions with LUMIX creators and experts

Photography and video shooting experiences

Hands-on opportunities with the latest LUMIX kit

Exclusive gifts

Food and refreshments

Attendees are encouraged to bring along their LUMIX cameras and enjoy an afternoon of creativity, inspiration and connection. Tickets are now available to purchase via Ticket Tailor: https://buytickets.at/lumix/2456644. Enjoy an exclusive 25% discount with code LUMIX25.