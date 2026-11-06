Laowa has launched its 24mm f/2 Zero-D Tilt-Shift lens, introducing what the company claims is the fastest tilt-shift lens ever made. Designed primarily for architectural and commercial photography, the new lens combines an f/2 maximum aperture with perspective and focus control, while supporting both full-frame and medium-format mirrorless cameras. It goes on sale today, 5 November, with a US price of $1,249.

The lens provides up to ±12mm of shift, allowing photographers to correct converging vertical lines when photographing buildings without tilting the camera upwards. This can also be used to capture multiple shifted frames for stitching into wider panoramic photographs. Meanwhile, the ±10° tilt adjustment changes the plane of focus, making it possible to keep subjects at different distances sharp or deliberately create a narrow band of focus for miniature-style effects.

Its f/2 maximum aperture is particularly unusual for a tilt-shift lens, with comparable 24mm models such as Canon’s TS-E 24mm f/3.5L II offering a smaller maximum aperture. The additional light-gathering capability could prove useful when photographing interiors, cityscapes at dusk or other low-light scenes. Laowa also claims its Zero-D optical design minimises distortion, helping architectural photographers maintain straight lines without relying heavily on software correction.

The manual-focus lens uses 13 elements arranged in 10 groups and features a 14-blade diaphragm, with an aperture range extending from f/2 to f/22. It measures 93mm in diameter and 119mm in length, weighs 860g and accepts 77mm filters. Its minimum focusing distance is 25cm, while the mount assembly offers 360° rotation for changing the orientation of the movements.

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Despite being designed for full-frame cameras, the lens has a sufficiently large image circle to support Fujifilm GFX and Hasselblad XCD medium-format systems. It is also available in Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF and L-mount versions, although Laowa lists compatibility restrictions for certain Panasonic Lumix S bodies. The full tilt and shift ranges cannot necessarily be used simultaneously, as increasing one movement can reduce the available range of the other.

Alongside the launch, Laowa is introducing Hasselblad XCD mount versions of its existing 55mm and 100mm f/2.8 Tilt-Shift 1x Macro lenses. Both offer life-size macro photography alongside tilt-shift movements, giving Hasselblad users additional options for close-up, product and studio photography.

Laowa 24mm f/2 Zero-D Tilt-Shift specifications

Specification Details Format Full-frame and compatible medium-format systems Focal length 24mm Aperture f/2–f/22 Tilt / shift ±10° / ±12mm Optical construction 13 elements in 10 groups Aperture blades 14 Minimum focus 25cm Maximum magnification 0.194x Mount rotation 360° Filter thread 77mm Dimensions 93 × 119mm Weight 860g Mounts Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF, L-mount, Fujifilm GFX, Hasselblad XCD

The Laowa 24mm f/2 Zero-D Tilt-Shift and the new XCD versions of the 55mm and 100mm macro lenses are available from 5 November 2026 at 2pm GMT through the official Laowa website and authorised retailers. The announced US price for the 24mm lens is $1,249, with regional pricing varying by market.

Press release

Laowa Launches the 24mm f/2 Zero-D Tilt-Shift and Expands XCD Mount Compatibility to Its 55mm and 100mm f/2.8 Tilt-Shift 1x Macro Lenses

A New Perspective in Tilt-Shift Photography

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Anhui, China — November 4, 2026 — Laowa officially announces the 24mm f/2 Zero-D Tilt-Shift, a full-frame tilt-shift lens built for demanding architectural and commercial photography. It combines a fast f/2 aperture, Laowa’s signature Zero-D (near-zero distortion) optics, ±12 mm shift and ±10° tilt, and a large image circle that also serves GFX and XCD medium-format users. Alongside the launch, Laowa introduces the XCD mount for its 55mm and 100mm f/2.8 Tilt-Shift 1x Macro lenses, bringing more options to Hasselblad medium-format photographers.

Key Features

Fastest f/2 aperture in its tilt-shift class

±12 mm shift for perspective control and stitching

±10° tilt for selective focus / Scheimpflug effects

Zero-D optical design — straight lines stay straight

Compact as a tilt-shift lens

Large Ø67 mm image circle — full-frame + medium format

13 elements in 10 groups (incl. ED and aspherical glass)

Manual focus; Ø77 mm filter thread; all-metal build

Precise ±10° of tilt and ±12mm of shift

Shift Function: Offers up to ±12mm of shift on full-frame cameras, enabling precise perspective control and effortless vertical line correction. It allows photographers to capture ultra-wide panoramic images by stitching multiple shifted frames together.

Tilt Function: Offers up to ±10° of tilt adjustment, allowing photographers to manipulate the plane of focus for both practical and creative effects, including the distinctive miniature effect.

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*The 24mm f/2 is engineered to balance its tilt and shift capabilities while maintaining a compact form factor. The available tilt and shift ranges may vary slightly depending on the camera mount, particularly when focusing at infinity. In general, applying more tilt reduces the available shift range, and vice versa.

Fast f/2 maximum aperture

With its ultra-large f/2 aperture, this is the fastest tilt-shift lens ever made for any format. The extra light-gathering capability expands the possibilities of tilt-shift photography beyond daylight, making it ideal for dimly lit interiors, blue-hour scenes, and night-sky photography.

Compact Form in Tilt-Shift Photography

Measuring Ø93mm × 119mm (Ø3.66″ × 4.69″) and weighing just 860g (1.90 lb), the 24mm f/2 Zero-D Tilt-Shift maintains a remarkably compact form factor for a lens of its class, making it a versatile choice for both studio and on-location photography.

Zero Distortion

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Laowa’s signature Zero-D optical design minimises distortion at the source, keeping straight lines straight across the frame, from the centre to the edges, with no bowed doorframes or curved horizons to correct in post-production.



Bringing Tilt-Shift Photography to Medium Format

The 24mm f/2 Zero-D Tilt-Shift also supports GFX and XCD medium-format camera systems via compatible mounts, retaining its full ±10° tilt range and ±12mm of shift along both the X and Y axes. With its 24mm-equivalent field of view, it is one of the most affordable solutions in its category for GFX and XCD photographers.

XCD Mount Now Available for 55mm and 100mm f/2.8 Tilt-Shift 1x Macro

Expanding its medium-format lineup, Laowa introduces XCD mount versions of its existing 55mm and 100mm f/2.8 Tilt-Shift 1x Macro lenses. This expansion gives Hasselblad photographers greater flexibility in product photography, close-up work, and creative tilt-shift applications.

Pricing & Availability

The 24mm f/2 Zero-D Tilt-Shift lens, 55mm and 100mm f/2.8 Tilt-Shift 1x Macro will be available on the official Venus Optics website (venuslens.net) and through authorised global resellers starting November 5, 2026, at 14:00 GMT / 22:00 HKT / 6:00 PST.

US MSRP: USD 1249 (pricing varies by region)