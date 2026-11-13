GoPro is expanding its underwater photography offering with a new dive bundle for the MISSION 1 PRO and plans to develop specialist training programmes with Scuba Schools International (SSI). Announced at the DEMA Show 2026 in New Orleans, the initiative combines new camera accessories with practical instruction aimed at helping divers capture better photographs and video beneath the surface. The company also offered a special MISSION 1 PRO package at the event.

The MISSION 1 PRO is at the centre of GoPro’s latest push into underwater imaging, with its 1-inch sensor designed to capture greater detail and improve performance in challenging lighting conditions. That is particularly relevant to underwater photography, where available light decreases rapidly with depth and colours become more difficult to reproduce accurately. The camera supports video recording at up to 8K/60p and includes a dedicated Dive Mode, one of 13 intelligent capture modes, which GoPro says is designed to improve colour accuracy and reduce noise when shooting underwater.

To make the camera more suitable for deeper dives, GoPro has introduced a protective housing rated to 60 metres (196 feet), alongside anti-fog inserts intended to prevent condensation from obscuring the lens. A new 40-inch carbon fibre extension pole has also been shown, allowing divers to position the camera farther away for wider views of reefs, marine life and underwater landscapes. These accessories extend the camera’s usefulness beyond casual snorkelling, particularly for divers who want more control over their compositions without carrying a larger underwater camera system.

At DEMA, GoPro offered a special MISSION 1 PRO bundle priced at $779.99 (approximately £590), including the camera, a dual battery charger and a complimentary protective housing. The package also included a PADI Distinctive Specialty course covering underwater shooting techniques and editing footage using GoPro’s Quik app. However, the offer was specifically announced for attendees at the event, which ran from 3 to 6 November, and GoPro has not confirmed whether the same package will become available through retailers or directly to customers in the UK.

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Alongside the hardware announcement, GoPro revealed plans to work with SSI on a series of programmes for the international diving community. Under the proposed arrangement, GoPro will provide photography and video guidance, product instruction and specialist content, while SSI will handle course development, training standards and delivery through its established instructor network. The companies have not yet announced specific course titles, launch dates or prices, so it remains unclear when UK divers might be able to participate.

The SSI collaboration builds on GoPro’s existing relationship with PADI, which was also represented at DEMA through instructor training and Distinctive Specialty sessions. These courses were designed to help participants improve their underwater photography and filming skills, with opportunities extending beyond certified scuba divers to freedivers, snorkellers and other interested participants. For photographers who are new to shooting underwater, this kind of practical instruction could be particularly useful, as maintaining steady framing, managing changing light and positioning a camera safely can be more challenging underwater than on land.

GoPro also announced three additions to its GoPro Escapes programme, which offers guided diving experiences with professional instructors, underwater storytellers and GoPro athletes. The new destinations include Cozumel in Mexico, the Galapagos Islands in Ecuador and Key Largo in Florida, expanding the company’s travel offering alongside its camera equipment and training activities.

GoPro MISSION 1 PRO: Key specifications

Specification Details Sensor 1-inch Maximum video resolution 8K at 60fps Capture modes 13, including Dive Mode Underwater housing Rated to 60m (196ft) Additional accessories Anti-fog inserts, 40-inch carbon fibre extension pole DEMA dive bundle $779.99 (US event offer) Bundle contents Camera, dual battery charger, protective housing and PADI course

The MISSION 1 PRO dive bundle was offered exclusively at DEMA, with no announcement yet on wider availability or UK pricing. Similarly, GoPro and SSI have not provided a timetable for their planned training programmes, although the partnership suggests the company is looking beyond camera specifications to offer more support for underwater photographers.