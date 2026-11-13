Nikon has cut £300 off the Z6III, bringing its full-frame mirrorless camera down from £2,199 to £1,899 in a timely deal ahead of Black Friday. That’s a saving of nearly 14% on a camera that combines high-speed stills shooting with advanced video capabilities, making it an attractive option for photographers who want a versatile all-rounder without spending considerably more on the Z8.

The Nikon Z6III is available for £1,899 directly from Nikon’s UK website, with the body-only model listed as in stock and eligible for free delivery within three to five business days. The reduced price is particularly interesting for existing Nikon users looking to upgrade from an older Z6 model, although photographers moving into the system for the first time will need to budget for a compatible Z-mount lens separately.

Much of the Z6III’s appeal comes from its 24.5MP partially stacked full-frame sensor, which offers significantly faster readout speeds than the Z6II while retaining enough resolution for portraits, landscapes and everyday photography. It can shoot full-frame JPEG images at up to 60fps, or reach 120fps in a cropped 10MP mode, giving photographers plenty of flexibility when capturing wildlife, sports or other fast-moving subjects. Nikon’s subject-detection autofocus and 3D tracking, inherited from its higher-end cameras, also help keep moving subjects in focus, while Pre-Release Capture can record moments before the shutter button is fully pressed.

The camera is equally well equipped for video, with internal 6K/60p RAW recording, 4K options and Full HD slow-motion capture at up to 240fps. Its five-axis in-body image stabilisation offers up to eight stops of compensation with compatible lenses, which can be particularly useful when shooting handheld in low light. Another standout feature is the 5.76-million-dot electronic viewfinder, which combines high resolution with a wide DCI-P3 colour gamut and brightness of up to 4,000 nits, making it easier to compose images in bright outdoor conditions.

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There have also been improvements since the Z6III first arrived. Nikon’s firmware version 2.00 introduced 71 updates covering shooting features and workflow, giving existing and new owners additional functionality without needing to upgrade their hardware. Alongside the camera’s strong autofocus performance, flexible video recording and high-quality viewfinder, these updates help make the Z6III a compelling choice for photographers who regularly switch between different subjects and shooting styles.

At £1,899 instead of £2,199, the Z6III represents a useful saving for anyone considering a capable full-frame hybrid camera. The offer is available through Nikon’s official UK store, and it’s worth checking the price and availability before ordering.