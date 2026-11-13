Fujifilm has released firmware updates for three of its X-series mirrorless cameras, fixing a manual focusing problem affecting the XF 30mm f/2.8 R LM WR Macro lens, alongside several other issues involving burst shooting and video playback.

The updates, released on 10 November, bring the X-T5 to firmware version 4.32, the X-H2 to version 5.33 and the X-H2S to version 7.31. Although the fixes concern relatively specific shooting conditions, they address problems that could prove frustrating for photographers who regularly use manual focus or shoot at high speeds. The most significant correction for macro photographers concerns the XF 30mm f/2.8 R LM WR Macro. Fujifilm identified a fault that could prevent manual focus adjustment when the camera’s Focus Ring Operation was set to Linear and a custom rotation angle was selected.

Linear focusing is particularly useful when making precise adjustments because the amount of focus movement corresponds consistently to how far the ring is turned. Being able to customise the rotation angle also gives photographers greater control over how the lens responds, something that can be valuable when working with close-up subjects where small changes in focus make a noticeable difference. The new firmware restores normal manual focusing under these settings, allowing photographers to use their preferred focus ring configuration without encountering the problem.

Another fix addresses unwanted horizontal lines appearing on the rear LCD during high-speed continuous shooting. Fujifilm says the issue occurs when CH continuous shooting is selected, the shutter is set to Mechanical + Electronic, an electronic shutter speed of 1/8000sec or faster is used, and Image Display is set to Continuous. The updates also correct a separate problem that could cause horizontal lines to appear in captured photographs when using ISO bracketing or Film Simulation bracketing. Unlike the LCD display issue, this fault could affect the resulting images themselves, making it a particularly worthwhile correction for photographers who use these modes.

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For the X-H2 and X-H2S, Fujifilm has additionally addressed an occasional camera freeze that could occur approximately one minute after starting playback of video recorded at 6.2K resolution or higher. Fujifilm says the releases include other minor bug fixes, although it has not provided further details.

Download the latest Fujifilm firmware

The updates are available from Fujifilm’s official support pages:

Photographers experiencing any of these issues should find the updates particularly useful. As with any firmware installation, it is worth checking Fujifilm’s instructions, ensuring the battery is sufficiently charged and confirming that the correct firmware has been downloaded for the camera.