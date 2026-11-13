Nikon has knocked £700 off the Z8, bringing its powerful full-frame mirrorless camera down to £2,999 as Black Friday approaches. Previously priced at £3,699, the reduction works out to almost 19% off, making it an appealing offer for photographers who have been considering an upgrade to one of Nikon’s most capable cameras. Better still, the discount is available directly from Nikon, so there’s no need to search through third-party retailers to take advantage of it.

The Nikon Z8 is now available for £2,999 on Nikon’s UK website, with free shipping included. This is the body-only price, meaning you’ll need to purchase a compatible lens separately unless you already own Nikon Z-mount glass. While £2,999 is still a substantial amount to spend on a camera, the £700 saving is difficult to overlook, particularly for anyone looking to move into professional mirrorless photography without stretching to the more expensive Z9.

What makes the Z8 particularly interesting is how much technology it shares with Nikon’s flagship model. It features the same 45.7MP stacked full-frame CMOS sensor and EXPEED 7 processor as the Z9, delivering the resolution needed for detailed landscapes and commercial work alongside the speed demanded by sports and wildlife photography. It can shoot full-resolution RAW photographs at up to 20fps, while its blackout-free electronic viewfinder makes tracking moving subjects considerably easier. Nikon’s advanced autofocus system also recognises and tracks a wide range of subjects, including people, animals and vehicles, making the camera well suited to unpredictable shooting situations.

The Z8 is also a strong choice for photographers who regularly switch between stills and video. It supports internal 8K recording at up to 30fps, along with 4K recording at higher frame rates and professional formats such as N-RAW and ProRes RAW. Despite these capabilities, the camera weighs approximately 910g with its battery and memory card, making it notably more manageable than the larger Z9. Its five-axis in-body stabilisation, weather-resistant construction and four-axis tilting touchscreen add to its versatility, particularly for photographers working outdoors or shooting from difficult angles.

Advertisement

For existing Nikon DSLR owners, especially those still using the D850, the Z8 offers a compelling route into the company’s mirrorless system without giving up high-resolution image quality. The move also brings substantially faster continuous shooting, more sophisticated subject tracking and a much broader range of video features. Those already invested in Nikon F-mount lenses can continue using many of them with a compatible FTZ adapter, although that represents an additional purchase.

At £2,999 instead of £3,699, this is a worthwhile saving on a camera that remains highly capable for both photography and filmmaking. The offer is listed on Nikon’s official UK website, with free delivery included. Anyone considering the Z8 should check the price before ordering, as the reduction may change during the Black Friday sales period.