Ricoh has released a fresh round of firmware updates for 11 cameras in its popular GR compact series, with a special 30th anniversary feature for GR III owners and stability improvements for the newer GR IV models. However, anyone hoping to get the anniversary addition will need to act before the end of the year, as Ricoh is only making the relevant firmware available for a limited time.

The updates cover four versions of the GR IV and seven versions of the GR III, including several special editions and HDF models. While the changes aren’t particularly extensive, they offer a small but welcome addition for owners of Ricoh’s much-loved pocket cameras, which have built a loyal following among street and everyday photographers thanks to their APS-C sensors, fixed focal-length lenses and discreet designs.

The most noticeable change is reserved for the GR III family, which receives a special shutdown screen commemorating 30 years of the GR series. The anniversary design appears when the camera is switched off, replacing the usual shutdown display. It’s a relatively small cosmetic addition, but one that may appeal to long-time GR enthusiasts, particularly those who own one of the limited-edition versions.

There is an important catch, though. Ricoh says the anniversary firmware will only be available to download until 31 December 2026 at 23:59 Japan Standard Time, which is 14:59 GMT in the UK. The company also warns that the special shutdown screen cannot be reverted to the previous version after installation, so photographers who prefer the original display should consider that before updating.

Beyond the anniversary feature, the GR III updates introduce a change to the camera’s reset menu. Under Setup [11], the existing Initialise function now offers two separate options: Reset Settings and Factory Reset. This gives users a clearer distinction between resetting camera settings and carrying out a more comprehensive reset, although Ricoh specifically warns that a factory reset will erase photographs stored in the camera’s internal memory.

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Images saved to an SD card will not be deleted by the factory reset, but it’s still sensible to back up important photographs before making changes to the camera. This is particularly relevant to GR owners who regularly use the internal storage when shooting without a memory card.

For the newer GR IV models, the updates are more straightforward. Ricoh lists improved stability and general performance as the main changes, without identifying any specific new shooting features. Owners shouldn’t expect a major change to the way their cameras operate, although routine firmware improvements can help address smaller issues that may not always be immediately noticeable.

The firmware is divided into four downloads, depending on the camera model:

The anniversary shutdown screen and revised reset options apply to the seven GR III and GR IIIx variants, while the GR IV updates focus on stability improvements.

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Ricoh’s GR series has long appealed to photographers who want something smaller and less conspicuous than an interchangeable-lens camera without giving up the image quality of a larger sensor. The anniversary screen is unlikely to change how anyone uses their camera, but it provides a fitting nod to the series’ history while giving existing owners a little something extra.

The firmware downloads are available now through Ricoh’s official European support pages. GR III owners interested in the anniversary feature should make a note of the December deadline, while anyone installing an update should follow Ricoh’s instructions carefully and ensure the camera battery is sufficiently charged before starting.