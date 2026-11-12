Sony’s Black Friday sale is underway in the UK, bringing discounts of up to £400 on full-frame cameras and £200 on professional lenses. The offers cover everything from the older but still capable Alpha 7 III to the high-resolution Alpha 7R VI, while three of Sony’s premium G Master zooms qualify for an additional £100 cashback.

The reductions are available through Sony’s UK website, with the company confirming that the promotion will run for a limited time while stocks last. These are still substantial purchases, particularly at the professional end of the range, but there are some worthwhile savings for photographers considering a move to full-frame or looking to expand an existing Sony system.

The most affordable camera in the promotion is the Alpha 7 III at £999, while the biggest lens savings come from combining Sony’s £200 price reductions with the separate cashback offer.

Additional cash back offers apply to certain cameras in the range too, with customers able to claim £300 back on purchases of the Sony Alpha 7S lll and Alpha 7 CR or £200 each on the A7R V, the A7 IV kit with the 24-105mm f/4 G OSS lens, and on the A7 lll kit with the 24-105mm f/4 G OSS lens. A total of 19 lenses are included in the cash back offers, with customers able to reclaim £100 or £200, but also up to £400 on the 24-70mm f/2.8 G Master lens.

Sony’s Black Friday camera deals

Sony FX3 – £2,999, down from £3,399 (Save £400)

The Sony FX3 is aimed primarily at filmmakers rather than conventional stills photographers. Part of Sony’s Cinema Line, it combines a full-frame sensor with 4K recording at up to 120fps, 10-bit 4:2:2 internal recording and a compact body designed to accommodate professional video accessories.

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Unlike Sony’s Alpha cameras, the FX3 has no electronic viewfinder, but its built-in cooling fan, mounting points and professional audio capabilities make it better suited to extended filming sessions. It’s particularly attractive to videographers working on documentaries, commercial productions or smaller crews who need a capable camera without moving to a much larger cinema system.

At £2,999, the FX3 is £400 below Sony’s stated previous price. It’s still a considerable investment, but the reduction could be useful for filmmakers who already own compatible E-mount lenses.

For a more detailed assessment, read Newsshooter’s hands-on review of the Sony FX3.

Sony Alpha 7 V – £2,399, down from £2,799 (Save £400)

The Sony Alpha 7 V is a more versatile option for photographers who divide their time between stills and video. Its 33MP partially stacked full-frame sensor provides a useful balance between resolution and shooting speed, while improved subject recognition and autofocus tracking make it well suited to a wide range of subjects.

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It can shoot at up to 30fps with the electronic shutter, making it a capable choice for action, wildlife and events. Video features include 4K recording at up to 120fps, although the highest frame rate involves a crop. That combination makes the Alpha 7 V particularly interesting for photographers who need one camera to handle several different types of work.

Sony has reduced the body price by £400 to £2,399. For someone upgrading from an older Alpha model, the improved autofocus and faster shooting performance are likely to be the main reasons to consider it.

You can read Digital Camera World’s Sony Alpha 7 V review for a closer look at its performance.

Sony Alpha 7R VI – £3,999, down from £4,399 (Save £400)

Photographers who place resolution above almost everything else may be more interested in the Sony Alpha 7R VI. Its 66.8MP stacked full-frame sensor is designed to capture exceptionally fine detail, making it particularly relevant for landscape, architecture, studio and commercial photography.

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That resolution also provides considerable flexibility when cropping photographs, although the larger files demand more storage and processing power. The camera is not limited to relatively slow, deliberate shooting either, with continuous shooting at up to 30fps and advanced autofocus tracking broadening its usefulness for moving subjects.

At £3,999, the Alpha 7R VI remains firmly in professional territory, even after the £400 reduction. For photographers who regularly print large images or need to retain fine detail in heavily cropped photographs, however, its resolution could justify the additional expense over a conventional full-frame camera.

For an independent assessment, see our Sony Alpha 7R VI review.

Sony Alpha 7 III – £999, down from £1,199 (Save £200)

The Sony Alpha 7 III is the oldest camera in this selection, but its Black Friday price makes it one of the more approachable ways into Sony’s full-frame system. It features a 24.2MP full-frame sensor, five-axis in-body image stabilisation, 4K video recording and a hybrid autofocus system. Although its autofocus technology, screen and video capabilities have been overtaken by newer models, it remains a practical choice for portraits, landscapes, travel and general photography.

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The body is now £999, a £200 reduction, while Sony is also offering it with the FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS zoom lens for £1,199. That kit may be the more sensible purchase for someone starting from scratch, as the body-only offer still requires a compatible lens.

It’s worth remembering that this is a camera introduced in 2018, so buyers should not expect the latest features. Nevertheless, its full-frame sensor and access to Sony’s extensive E-mount lens range make it an interesting option at this price.

For more on its strengths and limitations, see Photography Blog’s Sony Alpha 7 III review.

Sony’s G Master lenses get £200 off, plus £100 cashback

The camera reductions are accompanied by offers on three of Sony’s professional f/2.8 zoom lenses. Each has received a £200 price cut, with Sony also advertising a further £100 cashback for eligible purchases. Importantly, the cashback is separate from the advertised selling price. Buyers must qualify for and successfully claim the promotion to receive the additional saving, rather than expecting the full £300 reduction at checkout.

Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II – £1,699, down from £1,899 (Save £200, plus £100 cashback)

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The Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II is arguably the most versatile of the three lenses. Covering wide-angle to short telephoto focal lengths, it’s suitable for everything from landscapes and environmental portraits to weddings, events and everyday professional photography.

Its constant f/2.8 aperture makes it particularly useful when working in changing light, while the optical construction includes two XA elements and four ED or Super ED elements to control aberrations. Four XD Linear Motors provide autofocus, and the lens weighs 695g, making it considerably lighter than its predecessor.

Sony has reduced the price to £1,699, with a further £100 available through cashback. That would bring the effective cost to £1,599 for an eligible successful claim.

For an independent assessment, read Photography Blog’s Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II review.

Sony FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM II – £2,099, down from £2,299 (Save £200, plus £100 cashback)

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For landscape, architecture and interior photography, the Sony FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM II offers a useful wide-angle range without sacrificing a constant f/2.8 maximum aperture. The lens is designed to deliver high resolution across the frame, with five aspherical elements, including three XA elements, helping to control optical aberrations. It also focuses as close as 22cm throughout the zoom range, allowing photographers to emphasise foreground subjects while retaining a wide view of their surroundings.

At 547g, it is around 20% lighter than the original model, which is welcome for photographers carrying equipment over long distances. Sony has reduced its price to £2,099, and the additional cashback could bring the effective cost to £1,999.

You can read Digital Camera World’s Sony FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM II review for more detail on its optical performance.

Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS II – £2,199, down from £2,399 (Save £200, plus £100 cashback)

Completing the three-lens selection is the Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS II, a professional telephoto zoom aimed at sports, wildlife, portrait and event photographers. Its constant f/2.8 aperture helps maintain faster shutter speeds in poor light and provides control over background blur. Four XD Linear Motors support rapid autofocus, while built-in Optical SteadyShot stabilisation is useful when shooting handheld at longer focal lengths.

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Sony has also managed to keep the weight down to 1,045g without the tripod mount, approximately 29% lighter than the previous model. The lens supports Sony’s compatible 1.4x and 2x teleconverters, giving photographers additional reach when required.

The Black Friday price is £2,199, reduced from £2,399. With the additional £100 cashback, the effective price could fall to £2,099, subject to eligibility and a successful claim.

For a closer look, see Amateur Photographer’s Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS II review.

Sony Black Friday deals at a glance

Product Previous price Sale price Saving Sony FX3 £3,399 £2,999 £400 Sony Alpha 7 V £2,799 £2,399 £400 Sony Alpha 7R VI £4,399 £3,999 £400 Sony Alpha 7 III £1,199 £999 £200 FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II £1,899 £1,699 £200 + £100 cashback FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM II £2,299 £2,099 £200 + £100 cashback FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS II £2,399 £2,199 £200 + £100 cashback

The Alpha 7 III is the most affordable option here for photographers entering the Sony full-frame system, while the Alpha 7 V offers a more modern balance of stills and video capabilities. The Alpha 7R VI and FX3 serve more specialised needs, so their higher prices will be easier to justify for photographers and filmmakers who can make full use of their features.

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For existing Sony owners, the three G Master lenses may be equally appealing. Each covers a different part of the focal-length range, and the combined discount and cashback offers provide a potential £300 saving per lens.

All seven offers are listed as part of Sony’s UK Black Friday promotion. Prices and availability may change, and buyers should check the Sony UK website and the relevant cashback terms before purchasing.